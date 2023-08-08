Last updated on .From the section Football

Simon Jordan (left, pictured with Iain Dowie) was Crystal Palace chairman for 10 years.

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has revealed he is in recovery from prostate cancer.

The 55-year-old, who has been absent from his regular spot on Talksport in recent weeks, revealed the diagnosis live on-air on Tuesday.

Jordan, who was chairman of Palace for over a decade, said he had an operation a fortnight ago.

"I'm recovering from cancer. I've had some quite significant surgery," added Jordan.

Jordan, a boyhood Palace fan, owned the club between 2000 and 2010.

Speaking on Talksport - where he has worked as a regular guest since selling Palace - Jordan urged men to get tested for the disease.

"If someone hadn't have spoken to me about being tested - I had no symptoms of prostate cancer and no reason to believe I had any particular challenges," said Jordan.

"But someone very close to me did have challenges, so I went off and had a very simple blood test, which men of a certain age, from 30 upward, need to be looking at.

"If I hadn't have had the surgery, I wouldn't be here. There's a real issue out there with awareness of this.

"If men don't take it seriously, people are losing their lives over it and it's really, really avoidable."