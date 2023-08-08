Close menu

Gary O'Neil in line for Wolves manager's job as Julen Lopetegui nears exit

By Ian DennisBBC Radio 5 Live senior football reporter

comments303

Wolves manager Julen Lopetgui (left) and former Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil
Gary O'Neil (right) secured Premier League survival with Bournemouth last season

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui is poised to leave the club, with former Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil set to replace him in charge.

The club have known for sometime that Lopetegui, 56, wanted to quit Molineux before the new season started.

Talks held today over the Spaniard's exit from the club have been amicable.

Several candidates were considered but 40-year-old O'Neil impressed the hierarchy and is set to be named Lopetegui's replacement.

Former Spain boss Lopetegui took over in November when Wolves were bottom of the Premier League table before guiding them to safety, but the club's financial situation led to speculation earlier this summer that he could leave.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs recently said that Lopetegui was "committed" to the Molineux side, but fresh questions about the Spaniard's future are being raised following the publication of chairman Jeff Shi's open letter to fans.

Shi wrote that the club's Chinese owners, Fosun, have no intention of selling the club, which finished 13th in the Premier League last season.

However, he stressed that Wolves must be cautious with their summer spending in order to meet the Premier League's financial fair play rules.

According to FFP rules, the club must make a profit on player trading this summer to avoid exceeding the accumulated £105m loss over a three-year period, the maximum permitted.

They sold captain Ruben Neves to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal for a club record £47m in June and also allowed Mexican striker Raul Jimenez join Fulham for £5m last month.

Lopetegui has struggled to recruit new signings for his squad, with the only notable incoming being Republic of Ireland full-back Matt Doherty's return as a free agent in July.

O'Neil guided Bournemouth to Premier League safety last season with a 15th-place finish but was sacked in June and replaced by Andoni Iraola, who led Spanish side Rayo Vallecano to 11th in La Liga last season.

Wolves will play Manchester United on Monday in the opening fixture of their Premier League season.

Comments

Join the conversation

303 comments

  • Comment posted by Fountain of Knowledge Peter, today at 10:48

    Well at least one club is taking financial fair play seriously

    • Reply posted by DavetheWave, today at 13:36

      DavetheWave replied:
      and suffering as a result.

  • Comment posted by dav3yb0y, today at 10:47

    Can't believe the press bandwagon on this. He's under contract, Wolves won't sack him, they can't afford to. If he leaves then he'll have to pay Wolves compensation, can't see that either. The squad is good enough. Kalajdzic back from injury & Silva back from a couple of great loans are like having new strikers. Only Neves is a real miss. He needs to stop moaning & get on with it.

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 10:59

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      You don't get compensation if someone resigns?

  • Comment posted by Wolves, today at 11:22

    So frustrating that the club are being limited by ffp (partly our fault due to some awful transfers like guedes, and investing the money into e sports and other pointless ventures instead of the first team which has led to us overspending in January to stay up). However it is even more annoying that other prem clubs don't care one bit about ffp and continue to spend without punishment

    • Reply posted by Work in progress, today at 11:25

      Work in progress replied:
      Fair point, lots of clubs taking the you now what, especially in that top 5 list.

  • Comment posted by LukeWolvesFanWW7, today at 10:41

    We have sold one quality first team player in Neves, the rest are fringe/squad players. We have a decent enough collective of players after Jan window, this is just ridiculous

    • Reply posted by minimoo, today at 12:26

      minimoo replied:
      Didn't have to sell him unfortunately money speaks volumes compared to quality for mid table teams

  • Comment posted by MuhammedIqbal2212, today at 11:09

    The only thing making Wolves remotely good is their top manager Lopeteugi. He goes, Wolves have a relegation battle on their hands.

    • Reply posted by Getcher Handsoff, today at 13:24

      Getcher Handsoff replied:
      Indeed and if he's got any ambition about him he'll be off soon.

      Big Sam or maybe Warnock to fill in and try and scrape staying up........

  • Comment posted by Dubbus, today at 11:02

    O Neill is a good manager and did very well until unfairly let go last year

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 14:28

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      O'Neil did well to keep Bournemouth up, not sure he did enough to quality for 'very well'.

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 13:13

    If Wolves think that O'Neil is a worthy replacement for Lopetegui, they need to think again.
    Wolves have a great manager, but they are about to lose him through their own foolishness.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 13:35

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Wolves got the first step right - get yourself a great manager
      Unfortunately they are failing in the next important step - back him with player investment

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 11:07

    Dont want O Neill.. Potter if anyone. TBH this is all a bit overblown by Lopetegui. Yes players have gone but only Neves was an automatic first choice player under him and after 6 good years he had made it clear he didnt want to sign another contract next time round so we had no choice but to sell. The rest were really bench players or players well past their best like Costa. He's moaning too much

    • Reply posted by kenno, today at 11:15

      kenno replied:
      And he spent £40m on Cunha, £5m on Sarabia, £20m on Gomez and £13m on Lemina not exactly penniless.

  • Comment posted by Stormwolf, today at 11:53

    Yes the last of signings is a concern, but look at the unity in the squad. All these reports are unhelpful. if the fanbase gets behind JL and the players we can make this work. if we sacrifice this summer to solve FFP then theres hope for Jan and next summer. My big concern is why does FFP not affect the likes of Chelsea? HUGE outlay over long periods. yes success helps but there is an impalance

    • Reply posted by StuN, today at 12:04

      StuN replied:
      Because unlike Wolves, Chelsea have won trophies & finished near the top of the league season after season for over 20 years.

  • Comment posted by Cake, today at 11:08

    Why would Lopetegui stay only for his reputation to be tarnished by this outfit? He kept his promise to keep them up and they have seemingly led him on. Walk away before they try and make the impending disaster look like your fault.

    • Reply posted by kenno, today at 11:29

      kenno replied:
      A few reasons:
      1) He has a stronger squad than the one he walked into in November.
      2) He can mould some promising young players.
      3) FFP isn't a problem next summer clean slate and can really mould the team he wants.

  • Comment posted by Wolfie, today at 13:32

    A result of the biggest hypocrisy in the sport which FFP why are we being punished as larger clubs have been getting away with it for the last 30 years

    • Reply posted by Another Fickle Fan, today at 13:37

      Another Fickle Fan replied:
      Wolves are not being punished, they're trying to avoid being punished. If your revenue was as large as the bigger teams then you could spend more. Nobody is getting away with it. Man City are being charged, Chelsea self reported breaking a minor rule and Newcastle are struggling to spend big because of FFP too.

  • Comment posted by The Astute One, today at 10:51

    Prefer Julen Lopitegui to stay but, if not, it's got to be Graham Potter for me.

    • Reply posted by kenno, today at 11:16

      kenno replied:
      I think we have to keep Julen.
      Over 12 months it will be worth it then he gets to spend like he wants.
      Id have Nuno back if he does go.

  • Comment posted by razzawolf, today at 11:48

    The person who started this chaos was Bruno Lage with his ridiculous transfer policy. Fosun have to take some blame for backing Lage.

    • Reply posted by Michelle21, today at 11:52

      Michelle21 replied:
      Fosun have to take all the blame for sacking Nuno and appointing Bruno Lage and the catastrophe that has followed.

  • Comment posted by discowafers, today at 12:32

    Lopetegui should just get on with it. It's not as if he has a huge reputation in Europe and even if he was unsuccessful he'd still get another job regardless. Sick and fed up of players and manager whining all the time when they're getting paid decent money to do a job.

  • Comment posted by Griffmeister, today at 12:58

    Reports are stating that he is in talks with the Club’s hierarchy to negotiate a severance package “as we speak” He won’t resign and Wolves won’t sack him. He should have buggered off at the end of the season instead of waiting until now. Good manager but for me his heart was never in it

  • Comment posted by Michelle21, today at 13:02

    Looks like it's happening, put please not O'Neil, i'd rather Potter come in

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 13:13

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Lampard, anyone?

  • Comment posted by Diddy, today at 13:13

    Wolves what are you playing at. You’re an embarrassment. You’ve brought in a class manager who not only saves you from relegation but is way too good for you anyway and you treat him like this. Sort yourselves out and back him or you’ll be going down.

  • Comment posted by BBC, today at 11:17

    Can understand some frustration due to ambition, but a bit of patience from all parties is required.

    Wolves are a strong team, brand and have great potential.

    • Reply posted by Mr Basil, today at 12:10

      Mr Basil replied:
      "brand" 🤢

  • Comment posted by Chewywright, today at 12:53

    As a Wolves STH I am not looking forward to this season in any way.

    • Reply posted by Burakami, today at 14:55

      Burakami replied:
      If Wolves get GON in then I reckon they’ll be a surprise package. Still a decent team and fair play for abiding to fair play rules.

  • Comment posted by Bramley, today at 14:32

    What this demonstrates is that FFP is there to preserve the status quo for the elite.

    Wealthier club, more sponsorship, more fans etc equals bigger turnover. The rest don't get a look in over the short to medium term.

    And what about Everton and their losses? May be Fosun have heard they'll be punished severely and are making their plans accordingly.

    • Reply posted by Jim, today at 14:58

      Jim replied:
      The rest get a look in by being smarter. Brighton buy low and sell high, buy from less heralded markets etc.... don't make the club dependent on any one player. Wolves for the most part have overspent and mostly from the same source (Portugal) therefore they've not been able to sell on at a profit. Leicester did a Brighton for a bit but then more recently they turned into a Wolves.

