Close menu

Wolves consider Gary O'Neil with manager Julen Lopetegui's future in doubt

By Ian DennisBBC Radio 5 Live senior football reporter

Last updated on .From the section Wolvescomments23

Wolves manager Julen Lopetgui (left) and former Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil
O'Neil (right) secured Premier League survival with Bournemouth last season

There is growing uncertainty about the future of Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui, with former Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil under consideration as a replacement.

Lopetegui took over in November when Wolves were bottom of the Premier League table before guiding them to safety, but the club's financial situation led to speculation that he could leave earlier this summer.

Wolves will play Manchester United on Monday in the opening fixture of their Premier League season.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs recently said that Lopetegui was "committed" to the Molineux side, but fresh questions about the Spaniard's future are being raised following the publication of chairman Jeff Shi's open letter to fans.

Shi wrote that the club's Chinese owners, Fosun, have no intention of selling the club, which finished 13th in the Premier League last season.

However, he stressed that Wolves must be cautious with their summer spending in order to meet the Premier League's financial fair play rules.

According to FFP rules, the club needs to make a profit on player trading this summer to avoid exceeding the accumulated £105m loss over a three-year period.

They sold captain Ruben Neves to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal for a club record £47m in June and also allowed Mexican striker Raul Jimenez join Fulham for £5m last month.

But Lopetegui has struggled to recruit new signings for his squad, with the only notable incoming being Republic of Ireland full-back Matt Doherty's return as a free agent in July.

O'Neil guided Bournemouth to Premier League safety last season with a 15th-placed finish but was sacked in June and replaced by Andoni Iraola, who led Spanish side Rayo Vallecano to 11th in La Liga last season.

How to follow Wolves on the BBC bannerWolves banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

23 comments

  • Comment posted by MuhammedIqbal2212, today at 11:09

    The only thing making Wolves remotely good is their top manager Lopeteugi. He goes, Wolves have a relegation battle on their hands.

  • Comment posted by Cake, today at 11:08

    Why would Lopetegui stay only for his reputation to be tarnished by this outfit? He kept his promise to keep them up and they have seemingly led him on. Walk away before they try and make the impending disaster look like your fault.

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 11:07

    Dont want O Neill.. Potter if anyone. TBH this is all a bit overblown by Lopetegui. Yes players have gone but only Neves was an automatic first choice player under him and after 6 good years he had made it clear he didnt want to sign another contract next time round so we had no choice but to sell. The rest were really bench players or players well past their best like Costa. He's moaning too much

  • Comment posted by alterf, today at 11:04

    Feel sorry for Lopitegui, what can he do, squad has been weakened and he is not permitted to strengthen it. He should walk for his own sanity. Very sad the great days of 'Portugal B' are now gone.

  • Comment posted by Dubbus, today at 11:02

    O Neill is a good manager and did very well until unfairly let go last year

  • Comment posted by Billy Berks Circus, today at 11:01

    Not sure Wolves fans would like his style of play. The chances are he would take them down. Cherries fan.

  • Comment posted by Top G, today at 10:56

    Wolves going down this season

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 10:52

    An enticing prospect for O'neil - sign on as the fall guy for a squad that has been asset stripped with about 9.99 available for replacements.

  • Comment posted by The Astute One, today at 10:51

    Prefer Julen Lopitegui to stay but, if not, it's got to be Graham Potter for me.

  • Comment posted by Fountain of Knowledge Peter, today at 10:48

    Well at least one club is taking financial fair play seriously

  • Comment posted by dav3yb0y, today at 10:47

    Can't believe the press bandwagon on this. He's under contract, Wolves won't sack him, they can't afford to. If he leaves then he'll have to pay Wolves compensation, can't see that either. The squad is good enough. Kalajdzic back from injury & Silva back from a couple of great loans are like having new strikers. Only Neves is a real miss. He needs to stop moaning & get on with it.

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 10:59

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      You don't get compensation if someone resigns?

  • Comment posted by Chimmie, today at 10:47

    Now Matt Doherty's back, persuade Traore to sign back up and, who knows, some of the old magic might return.

    • Reply posted by The Astute One, today at 10:49

      The Astute One replied:
      Good idea but I fear it's too late for that to happen.

  • Comment posted by Burakami, today at 10:46

    As good as Lopetegui is, not sure he’d want to stay if there were financial constraints.
    Gary O’Neil would be a fantastic replacement that could continue Lopetegui’s good work.

  • Comment posted by New Era, today at 10:42

    Gary O'Neill could be a good appointment for Wolves, he did well to keep Bournemouth up and was unfairly dismissed.

  • Comment posted by LukeWolvesFanWW7, today at 10:41

    We have sold one quality first team player in Neves, the rest are fringe/squad players. We have a decent enough collective of players after Jan window, this is just ridiculous

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport