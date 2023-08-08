Last updated on .From the section European Football

AEK Athens won the Greek league title for the first time in five years in 2023 to qualify for the Champions League preliminary stages

Tuesday's Champions League qualifier between AEK Athens and Dinamo Zagreb has been postponed after a fan was stabbed to death in the Greek capital.

The Greek supporter, 29, died following brawls between rival fans outside AEK's Agia Sophia Stadium in a northern suburb of Athens on Monday evening.

Police said eight others were injured external-link and 98 arrests were made.

Uefa had banned visiting supporters from both legs of the third-round qualifying tie over security concerns.

European football's governing body said that the trouble meant the match had to be postponed, with the decision made in consultation with the local authorities.

"Uefa deplores in the strongest possible terms the appalling incidents that took place in Athens last night and resulted in the loss of a life," Uefa said.

"While expressing our deepest sympathy to the family of the victim, to AEK Athens FC and its fans, we would like to reiterate that violence has no place in our sport and we expect that those responsible for this terrible act be arrested and consigned to justice in the shortest delay."

The return leg in Croatia will go ahead as planned next Tuesday,15 August with the game in Athens to be rearranged for either Friday, 18 August or Saturday, 19 August.Greek police said the trouble started 90 minutes after Croatian side Dinamo had completed a pre-match training session at the stadium in Nea Philadelphia and left under police escort.

Between 100-120 Dinamo fans showed up to the stadium and clashed with AEK fans who had gathered there.

Fans from both sides "threw flares, improvised incendiary devices, objects, stones, and also used improvised bats".

Police said a preliminary investigation had started and they were trying to identify the perpetrators.

"GNK Dinamo strongly condemns the riots that took place last night in Athens," a Dinamo Zagreb statement external-link said.

"Such events are not in line with the values ​​and ethics we promote as a club and community.

"We express our deep concern over this incident. GNK Dinamo would like to express its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased."

Hooliganism has marred Greek football in recent years and last year the government increased the maximum sentence for crimes of fan violence from six months to five years after another fatal stabbing.

Alkis Kampanos, 19, was killed in February 2022 external-link in Thessaloniki during a fight between supporters of the city's rival clubs Aris and PAOK.

Last month, seven defendants were found guilty of his murder and sentenced to life in prison. Five others received sentences of more than 19 years for complicity.