Watch highlights of Dungannon Swifts dramatic comeback against champions Larne in eight goal thriller

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch blasted an "unacceptable" performance as his side failed to see out a three-goal lead against Dungannon Swifts on Monday.

The Swifts mounted a dramatic late comeback from 4-1 down to draw 4-4 with the champions at Inver Park.

"I'm lost for words. 4-1 up after 83 minutes and to draw that game. I've never seen it before," said Lynch.

"I think we conceded 22 goals in the whole of last season and now we've conceded four in one night."

"It's just not good enough. We got what we deserved properly.

"Great credit to Dungannon but really poor from us to be in that position and not close the game out but we just have to move on. To be 4-1 up and draw the game is just totally unacceptable."

With the score level at the break, the Invermen found their stride in the second half with goals from 19-year-old Dylan Sloan, Andy Ryan and Lee Bonis.

After 84 minutes played momentum shifted in the most unexpected of circumstances as Ben Gallagher fired a stunning shot past Rohan Ferguson with Tomas Galvin netting four minutes later.

Andy Whiteside completed the thrilling comeback in the dying moments to earn an astonishing point on Rodney McAree's return managerial debut, who admitted that his side looked "dead and buried".

"It's all down to the players. The players deserve great credit for the effort and the shift they put in," said the former Glentoran manager.

"We conceded two cheap goals in the space of three minutes and we found ourselves 4-1 down.

"At that stage we feel dead and buried, we're asking whether there is any way back but we asked the players before the game and at half-time to respond.

"We didn't expect to come here and keep a clean sheet so we knew we'd probably have to come from behind. To come from behind as we did and especially claw ourselves back from 4-1 down to get a 4-4 draw was exceptional."

"We're trying to change the mentality of the players that they understand if they do go a goal behind they still have a game to play for and they still have to keep fighting. They did that tonight and that will give them confidence and belief but at the end of the day it's only one point."

Dungannon face back-to-back fixtures against last season's cup winners with League Cup holders Linfield coming to Stangmore Park on Saturday before a trip to Seaview to face Irish Cup winners Crusaders on Tuesday night.

Larne are back in action on Friday night as they head to the Oval to face Glentoran, which is live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.