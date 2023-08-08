Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

England captain Millie Bright says "the time has gone where one or two nations are shining" at the Women's World Cup.

The European champions scraped through to the quarter-finals with a penalty shootout win over Nigeria in Brisbane on Monday after Lauren James' red card.

Nine-time African champions Nigeria, ranked 36 places lower than England, hit the woodwork in each half.

"That is the growth of the women's game. We expected this and it tests us as a group," said Bright.

"It's football - it happens. There is no perfect solution for opponents. We have to be better.

"It's exciting. That is what we wanted in the women's game - we wanted growth and we wanted nations to step up and improve. That's exactly what you are seeing at this World Cup."

Euro 2022 finalists Germany were knocked out in the group stages alongside Olympic gold medallists Canada and South American champions Brazil.

Back-to-back world champions the USA lost to Sweden in a penalty shootout in the last 16.

South Africa, Jamaica and tournament debutants Morocco progressed to the knockout stages for the first time.

Nigeria matched their achievements in 2019 by reaching the last 16, having failed to progress from the group stages in the four previous tournaments.

"Many asked 'was that hard out there?'" added Bright. "Of course it's hard - it's a knockout game in a World Cup - and we knew that these games were going to be extremely tough coming into this tournament.

"Our character, our mentality and our resilience to give absolutely everything to the badge and to represent our fans at home ultimately helped us to find a way to win.

"We are through to the next round. Tournament football is about getting the job done. Of course, we all want to be better. We all want to play the perfect performance, but I am just bothered if we get through.

"We are on our path. You could go out at any point in the knockout stages. That's why we don't take anything for granted and we really respect all opponents that we come up against. They are here for a reason."