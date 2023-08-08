Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Champions League qualifying: Rangers v Servette Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 9 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Scotland, BBC iPlayer and with accompanying live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app; listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW

BBC Scotland will broadcast live TV coverage of three more European fixtures involving Scottish clubs.

As well as Wednesday's Champions League third qualifying round first leg between Rangers and Servette (19:45 BST), the second leg in Switzerland on 15 August (19:30) will also be shown.

Thursday's Conference League third qualifying round between Hibernian and Luzern (19:30) will be broadcast.

Hearts v Rosenborg on 17 August (19:45) is also being televised.

As well as being on the BBC Scotland channel, the matches will also be available on BBC iPlayer and with accompanying live text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app.

Both legs of Hibs' second qualifying round tie against Inter Club d'Escaldes were shown by the BBC, with the Easter Road side winning 7-3 on aggregate.

Should Lee Johnson's side overcome Swiss side Luzern, they will face Aston Villa in the play-off round. Hearts and Norway's Rosenborg are competing to meet Hajduk Split of Croatia or PAOK of Greece in the play-off round.

Rangers or Swiss outfit Servette will face Dutch side PSV Eindhoven or Austria's Sturm Graz in the Champions League play-off round.