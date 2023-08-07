Close menu

Edson Alvarez: West Ham set to sign Ajax & Mexico midfielder for around £35m

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Edson Alvarez was part of the Mexico side that won the 2023 Gold Cup by beating Panama in the final
Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez will have a medical today ahead of becoming West Ham's first signing of the summer.

Alvarez has been the subject of interest from the Hammers for some time and an agreement has been reached with Ajax over a deal thought to be worth around £35m.

A central figure in the Mexico side that won the CONCACAF Gold Cup in the United States this summer, the 25-year-old is viewed as a replacement for Declan Rice, although his attributes are mainly as a defensive midfielder.

Providing there are no issues, formal confirmation of the transfer is expected on Wednesday.

Alvarez has just returned to Ajax for the start of pre-season training.

The news of Alvarez's impending arrival will come as a relief to Hammers manager David Moyes, who has struggled to bring in reinforcements this summer since Rice's transfer to Arsenal.

West Ham have also made bids for Manchester United pair Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay, although there is no guarantee they will be able to conclude a deal for either player.

Comments

Join the conversation

94 comments

  • Comment posted by Rance89, today at 10:04

    I'd love to see what David Moyes could do with a board that financially backed him. I don't mean to Man City or even Newcastle extent. An Aston Villa type situation for example. He constantly gets screwed by awful boards

  • Comment posted by Dutch, today at 10:01

    please buy Maguire..good for at least 4 own goals per season..

  • Comment posted by Highway Star, today at 10:01

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by AJGwilt_23, today at 09:55

    That’s 3 players to save you West Ham from relegation.
    Edson Alvarez
    Harry Maguire
    Scott McTominay

    Enjoy flirting with the relegation zone like you always have done West Ham. Enjoy it whilst you probably wouldn’t last long in the Premier League. 🤣😂😂

    • Reply posted by Cardinal Woozy, today at 10:01

      Cardinal Woozy replied:
      So Spursy

  • Comment posted by David, today at 09:55

    I'll believe it when its done. West Ham transfer windows are like soap operas. By the time the season starts it will have been reported that we would have signed enough players to have 2 squads and these would have included Messi, Ronaldo, Kane and Rice would have come back 🤪

  • Comment posted by AndrewNC_8923, today at 09:51

    Well at first West Ham want Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay from Manchester United and now they want Edson Alvarez from Ajax. Splashing the cash for relegation I see West Ham United. 😂😂🤣

    • Reply posted by Cardinal Woozy, today at 10:01

      Cardinal Woozy replied:
      So Spursy

  • Comment posted by FarageInASpitfireDrinkingAleWillSaveUs, today at 09:50

    Squeaked past the drop last season with an England international holding the midfield.

    Imagine Sullivan wants to recoup the haircut we took on Scamacca (doubt the fee would be much more than £15m), so some of the Rice money will go to that.

    I'm sure we'll hear the usual "we tried" nonsense when Antonio leads the line next season with no defensive signings.

  • Comment posted by Mephisto , today at 09:46

    Wonder if Maguire would turn into Bobby Moore if they got him to wear an England shirt under his club one because of course he never makes any mistakes while on international duty 🤔

    • Reply posted by Glenn, today at 09:54

      Glenn replied:
      International football rarely if ever matches those with top Premier League sides. This is why Emile Heskey had such a long England career.

  • Comment posted by sherpsutd, today at 09:43

    First signing with only 3 days before the season starts... What a club enjoying relegation fight

  • Comment posted by james english, today at 09:36

    Ajax's management must sleep like Smaug on a heap of money while the club burns around them. I fear another difficult season ahead.

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 09:35

    Time to get the sombrero out of storage to welcome our latest Mexican, hopefully Chicharito put in a good word for us. Gotta be the first of at least 5 signings we need, LB, CH, CDM x 2 and a ST, not Maguire or McTominay though.

    • Reply posted by craigneo, today at 09:40

      craigneo replied:
      Haha I know right I can't believe west ham are signing Maguire 😂😂

  • Comment posted by The voice of cheese, today at 09:31

    This is not a bad signing, but it would not matter who they sign if Maguire comes in. With this train wreck at the back, you might as well not play anyone else...

    • Reply posted by linekerswalkers, today at 09:36

      linekerswalkers replied:
      Makes literally no sense.

  • Comment posted by daveyh, today at 09:27

    That three senior, quality coaches have left over the last two summers rings alarm bells about either Moyes or how the club is being run. I really fear for them this season.

  • Comment posted by Mate, today at 09:26

    I think West Ham should have gone down the borrow route of loanee's for this season! Once the 105 mil was all in the bank, could have had a proper rebuild.

  • Comment posted by Lowki, today at 09:22

    Nice signing, Harry Maguire would be a top signing too, probably signing of the summer if they get a cut down price for him

    • Reply posted by whybother, today at 09:27

      whybother replied:
      I’m detecting a hint of sarcasm here. I hope I am anyway.

  • Comment posted by bob hoskins, today at 09:20

    If you stand still and don't recruit even for a year in the premier league you usually pay the price.

    • Reply posted by Timefiller, today at 09:43

      Timefiller replied:
      As a Liverpool fan I fully agree!

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 09:19

    Maguire and Mctominay are rubbish players

  • Comment posted by pochacco, today at 09:18

    We need more than one signing with Rice, Scamacca, Vlasic and Lanzini gone, with no sign of anyone else coming in. Alvarez should be a solid signing that'll allow Paqueta freedom to play to his strengths. We certainly need another striker.

  • Comment posted by Dave W, today at 09:14

    He's fine, but Maguire NEVER!

  • Comment posted by Lighthouseman, today at 09:11

    Maybe some of the Claret & Hugh fanbase lemmings will accept that it is not always as easy as they think to obtain players. Unless you have a Saudi backer and a large war chest.

    • Reply posted by easyee, today at 09:25

      easyee replied:
      Especially when you consistently make low ball offers for other clubs players which are way under their valuation.. amazing that

