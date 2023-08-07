Close menu

Edson Alvarez: West Ham set to sign Ajax & Mexico midfielder for around £35m

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section West Hamcomments65

Edson Alvarez was part of the Mexico side that won the 2023 Gold Cup by beating Panama in the final
Edson Alvarez was part of the Mexico side that won the 2023 Gold Cup by beating Panama in the final

Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez will have a medical today ahead of becoming West Ham's first signing of the summer.

Alvarez has been the subject of interest from the Hammers for some time and an agreement has been reached with Ajax over a deal thought to be worth around £35m.

A central figure in the Mexico side that won the CONCACAF Gold Cup in the United States this summer, the 25-year-old is viewed as a replacement for Declan Rice, although his attributes are mainly as a defensive midfielder.

Providing there are no issues, formal confirmation of the transfer is expected on Wednesday.

Alvarez has just returned to Ajax for the start of pre-season training.

The news of Alvarez's impending arrival will come as a relief to Hammers manager David Moyes, who has struggled to bring in reinforcements this summer since Rice's transfer to Arsenal.

West Ham have also made bids for Manchester United pair Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay, although there is no guarantee they will be able to conclude a deal for either player.

How to follow West Ham on the BBC bannerWest Ham banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

65 comments

  • Comment posted by james english, today at 09:36

    Ajax's management must sleep like Smaug on a heap of money while the club burns around them. I fear another difficult season ahead.

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 09:35

    Time to get the sombrero out of storage to welcome our latest Mexican, hopefully Chicharito put in a good word for us. Gotta be the first of at least 5 signings we need, LB, CH, CDM x 2 and a ST, not Maguire or McTominay though.

    • Reply posted by craigneo, today at 09:40

      craigneo replied:
      Haha I know right I can't believe west ham are signing Maguire 😂😂

  • Comment posted by The voice of cheese, today at 09:31

    This is not a bad signing, but it would not matter who they sign if Maguire comes in. With this train wreck at the back, you might as well not play anyone else...

    • Reply posted by linekerswalkers, today at 09:36

      linekerswalkers replied:
      Makes literally no sense.

  • Comment posted by daveyh, today at 09:27

    That three senior, quality coaches have left over the last two summers rings alarm bells about either Moyes or how the club is being run. I really fear for them this season.

  • Comment posted by Mate, today at 09:26

    I think West Ham should have gone down the borrow route of loanee's for this season! Once the 105 mil was all in the bank, could have had a proper rebuild.

  • Comment posted by Lowki, today at 09:22

    Nice signing, Harry Maguire would be a top signing too, probably signing of the summer if they get a cut down price for him

    • Reply posted by whybother, today at 09:27

      whybother replied:
      I’m detecting a hint of sarcasm here. I hope I am anyway.

  • Comment posted by bob hoskins, today at 09:20

    If you stand still and don't recruit even for a year in the premier league you usually pay the price.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 09:19

    Maguire and Mctominay are rubbish players

  • Comment posted by pochacco, today at 09:18

    We need more than one signing with Rice, Scamacca, Vlasic and Lanzini gone, with no sign of anyone else coming in. Alvarez should be a solid signing that'll allow Paqueta freedom to play to his strengths. We certainly need another striker.

  • Comment posted by Dave W, today at 09:14

    He's fine, but Maguire NEVER!

  • Comment posted by Lighthouseman, today at 09:11

    Maybe some of the Claret & Hugh fanbase lemmings will accept that it is not always as easy as they think to obtain players. Unless you have a Saudi backer and a large war chest.

    • Reply posted by easyee, today at 09:25

      easyee replied:
      Especially when you consistently make low ball offers for other clubs players which are way under their valuation.. amazing that

  • Comment posted by easyee, today at 09:10

    A midfield of Alvarez, McTominey and Soucek would be truly depressing.... especially playing with a back 5 as well

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 09:10

    Probably better than wasting money on united rejects

    • Reply posted by Des Wigwam, today at 09:25

      Des Wigwam replied:
      Not rejects but 2nd hand bargains!.......

  • Comment posted by RazzNdazz, today at 09:07

    Think Alvarez will turn out to be a wise signing for West Ham, always liked West Ham however don’t support them (Brentford) West Ham have very committed fan base, so wish them well except when they play Brentford.

    Moyes has be the surprised manager, last year more trophies than Spurts !

    • Reply posted by whybother, today at 09:28

      whybother replied:
      Everyone has more trophies than Spurs.

  • Comment posted by TheSiv, today at 09:06

    "although his attributes are mainly as a defensive midfielder."

    And Rice's aren't? Declan hardly sets the world on fire when he ventures into the opposition half.

    • Reply posted by shaunthegooner, today at 09:25

      shaunthegooner replied:
      Agreed - I am an Arsenal fan and unlike some TV pundits, I am not expecting Rice to score a hatful of goals or get 20 assists this season. I am expecting him to shield our back four, break up attacks and find a team mate.

  • Comment posted by spicy robbie, today at 09:04

    I worry for West Ham next season. Squad depth is desperately needed when you're playing on Europe. We saw how much they struggled to keep up with the league last year, even with Rice as their talisman. They need 4 or 5 squad players to rotate as well as first team recruits.

    • Reply posted by faith, today at 09:08

      faith replied:
      Yes we do. Hoping that a few of the double winning youth team of last season make the step up to help with the euro games

  • Comment posted by lampardovergerrard, today at 09:04

    Genuinely asking, what’s the animosity towards Moyes? Good europa league run, strong league position before the season just gone, a trophy! Is it just style of play that annoys hammer supporters?

    • Reply posted by spicy robbie, today at 09:06

      spicy robbie replied:
      I think it just seems like the owners are trying to make-do with what they've got, rather than building a squad that'll be a force in Europe. They've known for months that Rice would leave and have only signed their first player days before the season starts. I think Moyes has done a great job personally

  • Comment posted by JustPassingTheTime, today at 09:04

    I bet lots of West Ham fans get super excited by this title, only to realise its not the World Cup winning, Domestic Treble winner and partner in crime of Haaland. Unlucky 🤣

  • Comment posted by Andrea Casula 39, today at 09:03

    Decent player, may regret not joining Chelsea and having a dig at them in the process of their rebuilding season. Still, id imagine his agent is savvy enough to include a relegation release clause.

    • Reply posted by whybother, today at 09:30

      whybother replied:
      Everyone who signs for West Ham should insist on one.

  • Comment posted by faith, today at 09:01

    As others have said, FINALLY! A great signing that seems to have all the qualities to help replace Rice. Now if we could only use the rest of the money to buy a proven striker and possibly a left back I think we are on our way to building on last season.

    • Reply posted by MC, today at 09:05

      MC replied:
      A striker may be a problem as not too many want to be played in isolation and without the ball. It's a thankless task really

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport