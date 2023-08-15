Close menu
League Two
CrawleyCrawley Town19:45MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons
Venue: Broadfield Stadium, England

Crawley Town v Milton Keynes Dons

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Crawley

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Addai
  • 30Wright
  • 3Conroy
  • 5Ransom
  • 2Gordon
  • 26Williams
  • 4Kelly
  • 25Tsaroulla
  • 10Darcy
  • 19Telford
  • 9Orsi

Substitutes

  • 8Lolos
  • 12Henry
  • 13Ashby-Hammond
  • 20Mukena
  • 24Simon-Swyer
  • 27Khaleel
  • 28Campbell

MK Dons

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1MacGillivray
  • 2Norman
  • 5O'Hora
  • 4Tucker
  • 15Smith
  • 21Harvie
  • 6Williams
  • 8Gilbey
  • 17Robson
  • 10Eisa
  • 7Leko

Substitutes

  • 11Holland
  • 12Harness
  • 18Dean
  • 19Ilunga
  • 22Hunter
  • 25Scholtz
  • 28Devoy
Referee:
Daniel Middleton

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1MK Dons22006336
2Barrow22004226
3Gillingham22002026
4Mansfield21105234
5Salford21103124
6Crawley21102114
7Sutton United21016333
8Accrington21013123
9Newport21014313
10Walsall21013303
11Bradford21012203
12Harrogate21011103
13Forest Green210112-13
14Morecambe210124-23
15Notts County210147-33
16Crewe20204402
17Wimbledon20201102
18Swindon10102201
19Grimsby201123-11
20Wrexham201146-21
21Colchester100112-10
22Stockport200213-20
23Tranmere200213-20
24Doncaster200205-50
View full League Two table

