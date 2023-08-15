Close menu
League Two
DoncasterDoncaster Rovers19:45MansfieldMansfield Town
Venue: The Eco-Power Stadium, England

Doncaster Rovers v Mansfield Town

Line-ups

Doncaster

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Lawlor
  • 16Nixon
  • 5Olowu
  • 4Anderson
  • 23Senior
  • 8Broadbent
  • 17Bailey
  • 10Rowe
  • 7Molyneux
  • 20Ironside
  • 24Westbrooke

Substitutes

  • 3Maxwell
  • 6Wood
  • 12Jones
  • 18Sotona
  • 22Roberts
  • 36Faal
  • 42Straughan Brown

Mansfield

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Pym
  • 2Johnson
  • 5Kilgour
  • 14Flint
  • 6Cargill
  • 25Reed
  • 15Lewis
  • 16Quinn
  • 40Keillor-Dunn
  • 18Oates
  • 7Akins

Substitutes

  • 8O Clarke
  • 9Bowery
  • 10Maris
  • 13Flinders
  • 19Cooper
  • 26Swan
  • 44Boateng
Referee:
Lewis Smith

Match report to follow.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1MK Dons22006336
2Barrow22004226
3Gillingham22002026
4Mansfield21105234
5Salford21103124
6Crawley21102114
7Sutton United21016333
8Accrington21013123
9Newport21014313
10Walsall21013303
11Bradford21012203
12Harrogate21011103
13Forest Green210112-13
14Morecambe210124-23
15Notts County210147-33
16Crewe20204402
17Wimbledon20201102
18Swindon10102201
19Grimsby201123-11
20Wrexham201146-21
21Colchester100112-10
22Stockport200213-20
23Tranmere200213-20
24Doncaster200205-50
