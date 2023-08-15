Stockport County v Bradford City

StockportStockport County19:45BradfordBradford City
Match report to follow.
League Two
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|MK Dons
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|3
|3
|6
|2
|Barrow
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|6
|3
|Gillingham
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|6
|4
|Mansfield
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Salford
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|4
|6
|Crawley
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|7
|Sutton United
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|3
|3
|3
|8
|Accrington
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|3
|9
|Newport
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|1
|3
|10
|Walsall
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|11
|Bradford
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|12
|Harrogate
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|13
|Forest Green
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|3
|14
|Morecambe
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|15
|Notts County
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|7
|-3
|3
|16
|Crewe
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|4
|0
|2
|17
|Wimbledon
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|Swindon
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|19
|Grimsby
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|20
|Wrexham
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|1
|21
|Colchester
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|22
|Stockport
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|23
|Tranmere
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|24
|Doncaster
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|-5
|0
