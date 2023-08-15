Close menu
League Two
CreweCrewe Alexandra19:45NewportNewport County
Venue: Mornflake Stadium, England

Crewe Alexandra v Newport County

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Crewe

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Davies
  • 6Offord
  • 5Demetriou
  • 4Williams
  • 7Long
  • 2Cooney
  • 11Tabiner
  • 3Adebisi
  • 23Powell
  • 10Tracey
  • 20Nevitt

Substitutes

  • 9Baker-Richardson
  • 13Booth
  • 15O'Riordan
  • 17Holícek
  • 18Griffiths
  • 19Lunt
  • 28Billington

Newport

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Townsend
  • 4Delaney
  • 23Jameson
  • 3Lewis
  • 17Bennett
  • 19McLoughlin
  • 20Charsley
  • 24Wildig
  • 8Morris
  • 30Palmer-Houlden
  • 7Evans

Substitutes

  • 2Payne
  • 11Waite
  • 15Seberry
  • 18Rai
  • 22Wood
  • 26Maxted
  • 33Bondswell
Referee:
Adam Herczeg

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1MK Dons22006336
2Barrow22004226
3Gillingham22002026
4Mansfield21105234
5Salford21103124
6Crawley21102114
7Sutton United21016333
8Accrington21013123
9Newport21014313
10Walsall21013303
11Bradford21012203
12Harrogate21011103
13Forest Green210112-13
14Morecambe210124-23
15Notts County210147-33
16Crewe20204402
17Wimbledon20201102
18Swindon10102201
19Grimsby201123-11
20Wrexham201146-21
21Colchester100112-10
22Stockport200213-20
23Tranmere200213-20
24Doncaster200205-50
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC