Close menu
League Two
Sutton UnitedSutton United19:45GillinghamGillingham
Venue: VBS Community Stadium, England

Sutton United v Gillingham

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Sutton United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Rose
  • 22Kizzi
  • 5Goodliffe
  • 4Sowunmi
  • 24Milsom
  • 15Eastmond
  • 10Beautyman
  • 16Clay
  • 11Patrick
  • 33Angol
  • 20Kashket

Substitutes

  • 6John
  • 7Coley
  • 8N'Guessan
  • 13House
  • 17Mellor
  • 19Fadahunsi
  • 29Kasimu

Gillingham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 25Turner
  • 2Alexander
  • 5Ehmer
  • 22Ogie
  • 13Malone
  • 38Dieng
  • 18Coleman
  • 9Nichols
  • 7Lapslie
  • 11Jefferies
  • 10Nadesan

Substitutes

  • 1Morris
  • 3Clark
  • 4Masterson
  • 8Williams
  • 14McKenzie
  • 17Clarke
  • 45Bonne
Referee:
Scott Tallis

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1MK Dons22006336
2Barrow22004226
3Gillingham22002026
4Mansfield21105234
5Salford21103124
6Crawley21102114
7Sutton United21016333
8Accrington21013123
9Newport21014313
10Walsall21013303
11Bradford21012203
12Harrogate21011103
13Forest Green210112-13
14Morecambe210124-23
15Notts County210147-33
16Crewe20204402
17Wimbledon20201102
18Swindon10102201
19Grimsby201123-11
20Wrexham201146-21
21Colchester100112-10
22Stockport200213-20
23Tranmere200213-20
24Doncaster200205-50
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC