League One
ReadingReading20:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
Venue: Select Car Leasing Stadium, England

Reading v Cheltenham Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Reading

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Button
  • 27Mbengue
  • 24Bindon
  • 32Abbey
  • 47Carson
  • 7Knibbs
  • 8Savage
  • 29Wing
  • 28Caba Camará
  • 15Ehibhatiomhan
  • 42Vickers

Substitutes

  • 5McIntyre
  • 6Dean
  • 11Azeez
  • 17Yiadom
  • 23Hutchinson
  • 31Boyce-Clarke
  • 48Tuma

Cheltenham

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Southwood
  • 2Long
  • 33Davies
  • 6Freestone
  • 22Smith
  • 8Sercombe
  • 18Chapman
  • 7Hammond
  • 15Ferry
  • 11Street
  • 10Keena

Substitutes

  • 3Williams
  • 4Bradbury
  • 9Goodwin
  • 14Thompson
  • 16Adshead
  • 20Harris
  • 28Sambu
Referee:
Ben Speedie

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bolton22006066
2Cambridge22004046
3Stevenage22003036
4Peterborough22002026
5Barnsley21108174
6Portsmouth21105144
7Exeter21103034
8Blackpool21102024
9Derby21014223
10Lincoln City21013303
11Charlton21011103
12Oxford Utd210112-13
13Shrewsbury210112-13
14Port Vale210117-63
15Bristol Rovers20202202
16Carlisle201112-11
17Fleetwood201113-21
18Northampton200213-20
19Reading200202-20
20Cheltenham200204-40
21Burton200205-50
22Leyton Orient200205-50
23Wycombe200206-60
24Wigan2200422-2
View full League One table

