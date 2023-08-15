Reading v Cheltenham Town

ReadingReading20:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
Line-ups
Reading
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Button
- 27Mbengue
- 24Bindon
- 32Abbey
- 47Carson
- 7Knibbs
- 8Savage
- 29Wing
- 28Caba Camará
- 15Ehibhatiomhan
- 42Vickers
Substitutes
- 5McIntyre
- 6Dean
- 11Azeez
- 17Yiadom
- 23Hutchinson
- 31Boyce-Clarke
- 48Tuma
Cheltenham
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Southwood
- 2Long
- 33Davies
- 6Freestone
- 22Smith
- 8Sercombe
- 18Chapman
- 7Hammond
- 15Ferry
- 11Street
- 10Keena
Substitutes
- 3Williams
- 4Bradbury
- 9Goodwin
- 14Thompson
- 16Adshead
- 20Harris
- 28Sambu
- Referee:
- Ben Speedie
Match report to follow.