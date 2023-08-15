Close menu
League One
BoltonBolton Wanderers19:45FleetwoodFleetwood Town
Venue: Toughsheet Community Stadium

Bolton Wanderers v Fleetwood Town

League One

Match report to follow.

Tuesday 15th August 2023

  • BarnsleyBarnsley19:45PeterboroughPeterborough United
  • BlackpoolBlackpool19:45Port ValePort Vale
  • CambridgeCambridge United19:45StevenageStevenage
  • CarlisleCarlisle United19:45WiganWigan Athletic
  • CharltonCharlton Athletic19:45Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
  • DerbyDerby County19:45Oxford UtdOxford United
  • NorthamptonNorthampton Town19:45Lincoln CityLincoln City
  • ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town19:45BurtonBurton Albion
  • WycombeWycombe Wanderers19:45Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
  • PortsmouthPortsmouth20:00ExeterExeter City
  • ReadingReading20:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bolton22006066
2Cambridge22004046
3Stevenage22003036
4Peterborough22002026
5Barnsley21108174
6Portsmouth21105144
7Exeter21103034
8Blackpool21102024
9Derby21014223
10Lincoln City21013303
11Charlton21011103
12Oxford Utd210112-13
13Shrewsbury210112-13
14Port Vale210117-63
15Bristol Rovers20202202
16Carlisle201112-11
17Fleetwood201113-21
18Northampton200213-20
19Reading200202-20
20Cheltenham200204-40
21Burton200205-50
22Leyton Orient200205-50
23Wycombe200206-60
24Wigan2200422-2
View full League One table

