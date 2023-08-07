Ainsley Maitland-Niles: Ex-Arsenal midfielder agrees deal with Lyon
Former Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles has joined Ligue 1 club Lyon on a free transfer.
The 25-year-old, capped five times by England, left the Gunners in June after his contract expired having made 132 appearances.
Maitland-Niles has signed a four-year deal until 2027 with Lyon.
"If I had been told aged six that I would one day be at Lyon, I could never have imagined it. I had to seize this opportunity," he told Lyon's website.
Maitland-Niles was in the Arsenal team that won the FA Cup in the 2019-20 season but subsequently fell down the pecking order under Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.
He made just eight Premier League appearances in the 2021-22 season before a six-month loan spell with Italian club Roma.
Maitland-Niles spent the whole of last season on loan at Southampton where he made 26 appearances.