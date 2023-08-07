Close menu

Romeo Lavia: Liverpool have third bid for midfielder rejected by Southampton

By Mandeep SangheraBBC Sport

Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia in action for Saints
Lavia joined Southampton from Manchester City last year

Liverpool have had a third bid rejected for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

The latest offer for the 19-year-old Belgian is believed to have been about £46m including add-ons, with Southampton reportedly wanting £50m.

Lavia was an unused substitute when Southampton started their Championship campaign with a 2-1 win against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday.

He joined Saints from Manchester City last summer for £10.5m.

Lavia made 34 appearances in all competitions for Southampton in 2022-23 but was unable to help them avoid relegation from the Premier League to the Championship.

Liverpool are looking to reinforce their midfield with a third signing in that area of the pitch following Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all leaving the club this summer.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has acquired World Cup-winning Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton in June for an initial £35m, while Dominik Szoboszlai joined the Reds in a £60m deal from RB Leipzig in July.

