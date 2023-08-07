Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Jacob Maddox was part of the England Under-19 side which won the 2017 European Championship

Forest Green Rovers have signed midfielder Jacob Maddox following his departure from Walsall.

The 24-year-old scored two goals in 32 appearances in all competitions for the Saddlers last season after joining them in September.

A former Chelsea trainee, Maddox has previously had spells at Cheltenham, Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes and Burton Albion.

The League Two club have not disclosed the length of his contract.

"Jacob will bring us something a little bit different," Rovers head coach David Horseman told the club website. external-link

"He's a good dribbler, he can carry the ball and he's good at counter-pressing."

