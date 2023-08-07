Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Alex Robertson was an unused substitute in Manchester City's final two Premier League games of last season

League One club Portsmouth have signed midfielder Alex Robertson on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City.

The 20-year-old is yet to make his senior debut for the Premier League champions but has featured for the club in the EFL Trophy.

Australia international Robertson spent the first half of the 2021-22 campaign on loan with Ross County in the Scottish Premier League.

"Alex is a dynamic attacking midfielder," boss John Mousinho said. external-link

"He comes here off the back of an excellent season with Manchester City's Under-21s. He's won the title there three years in a row and also recently got his first cap for Australia

"We're really excited that we've been able to bring him to the club."

