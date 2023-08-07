Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Scott McTominay (centre) made his Manchester United debut in 2017 while Harry Maguire moved to Old Trafford for £80m from Leicester City in 2019

West Ham are keen on Manchester United pair Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay as they look to bolster David Moyes' squad.

The Hammers are yet to make a signing this summer despite selling Declan Rice to Arsenal in a deal that could end up being worth £105m.

The club are in advanced talks with Ajax over Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez but after Saturday's 4-0 defeat by Bayer Leverkusen, there is greater momentum behind their recruitment drive.

Whether West Ham can reach either the fee or salary to conclude a deal is open to question.

It is understood United would be open to a deal but both England defender Maguire, 30, and Scotland midfielder McTominay, 26, are part of Erik ten Hag's squad and the club know they would need replacements for either if they were sold.