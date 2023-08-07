Last updated on .From the section Reading

Reading lost their first game of the new League One campaign 1-0 at home against Peterborough United on Saturday

League One club Reading have signed defender Tyler Bindon from Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC.

The 18-year-old defender has been training with the Royals since the back end of last season and featured for Ruben Selles' side during pre-season.

A United States Under-19 international, Bindon has agreed a two-year contract.

"Tyler has the work ethic and determination for a successful career," head of football operations Mark Bowen told the club website. external-link

The terms of Bindon's move to the Select Car Leasing Stadium have not been disclosed.

