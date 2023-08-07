Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Harry Kane scored 30 goals in 38 Premier League games for Spurs last season

Tottenham have rejected Bayern Munich's latest offer for striker Harry Kane.

Bayern had hoped to agree a deal for the England skipper but it is understood the two sides remain apart in their valuation of the 30-year-old.

The Bundesliga champions had suggested if their bid for Kane was unsuccessful on this occasion they would move on to other transfer targets.

However, with over three weeks of the transfer window left, it remains to be seen whether that is the case.

Kane, who has scored 280 goals in 435 appearances for Tottenham in all competitions, skippered Spurs in Sunday's pre-season match against Shakhtar Donetsk.

He has one year left on his contract with Tottenham and there have been no indications Kane would be willing to extend it.

If chairman Daniel Levy elects to keep the England striker it would effectively be ending the club's last chance to cash in on their talisman.

Bayern officials met Levy last week but a deal was not struck. Bild claim personal terms with Kane have already been agreed external-link .

Tottenham begin their Premier League campaign at Brentford on 13 August. Bayern start their season with a German Super Cup meeting with RB Leipzig a day earlier.

The transfer window does not close until 1 September, but both sides would prefer a resolution before the new season begins.