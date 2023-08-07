Last updated on .From the section Irish

Dungannon players celebrate their dramatic late equaliser

Dungannon Swifts mounted a dramatic late comeback to come from 4-1 down to draw 4-4 with champions Larne.

Goals from Tomas Cosgrove and Joe Moore saw the sides go in level at half-time.

Strikes from Dylan Sloan and Andy Ryan and a classy 77th-minute lob from Lee Bonis had Larne seemingly in control.

But Ben Gallagher sent a stunning shot past Rohan Ferguson after 85 minutes, Tomas Galvin netted four minutes later and Anthony Whiteside headed in from a pinpoint corner in stoppage time.

That late three-goal salvo ensured the Stangmore Park club took home the most unlikely of points, much to the delight of their band of travelling supporters.

Larne welcomed back Shaun Want from suspension and Leroy Millar from injury as they aimed to bounce back from their 7-1 aggregate defeat by Kosovo champions Ballkani in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round.

Rodney McAree, beginning his second spell as Dungannon manager following his summer switch from Glentoran, gave starts to summer recruits Chris Hegarty, Niall Owens, Kealan Dillon and Ethan Devine.

Swifts are looking to improve on a disappointing 2022-23 campaign when they finished 11th, narrowly avoided relegation in a promotion-relegation play-off, and conceded in excess of 80 goals for the second consecutive season.

Last season's first-time champions Larne bossed the early proceedings and Sloan and Levi Ives were both off-target with efforts, while Millar had a shot blocked by Caolan Marron.

The home side's superiority paid off just before the half-hour mark when Ives' deep cross from the left was met by Cosgrove, who rose above Owens and headed across goal and into the far corner beyond the despairing reach of Declan Dunne.

Visiting skipper Hegarty blocked subsequent attempts by Ryan and Sloan in quick succession as Larne went in search of a second.

Ten minutes before the break Swifts drew level however when Moore shrugged off a challenge from Aaron Donnelly, outpaced the Larne defender and rifled a low left-foot drive inside Ferguson's near post.

Larne players celebrate one of their four goals at Inver Park

Dungannon began the second half brightly and Devine skewed a shot wide but soon after his side found themselves a goal behind again.

Home captain Cosgrove cut the ball back and Sloan took one touch before drilling a low right-foot shot into the corner.

Cosgrove went close himself soon after when he fired a well-struck effort inches wide, then Millar had a strong header from a corner well palmed away by Dunne.

With 77 minutes gone, Bonis crossed from the left and strike partner Ryan applied the finish by side-footing into the net to extend Larne's lead.

That advantage was increased three minutes later as Bonis ran on to a through ball from Ryan and executed a perfect lob from outside the penalty area over the opposing stopper, who had strayed off his line. A brilliant individual goal.

Five minutes from time, substitute Gallagher matched that as he unleashed an unstoppable left-foot strike high into the net past Ferguson to throw his side a lifeline.

Galvin's composed finish over a defender after Ferguson had come out of his goal reduced the deficit to one.

There was more late drama to come, however, as the Swifts salvaged a point five minutes into stoppage time when another sub Whiteside appeared to get the final touch from the impressive Moore's inswinging corner to send the visiting Dungannon contingent into raptures.