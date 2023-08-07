Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Harriet Scott played in the Republic's 3-2 pre-World Cup friendly win over Zambia

Republic of Ireland and Birmingham defender Harriet Scott is to step away from football after graduating as a doctor.

The 30-year-old travelled to the World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand as one of three training players added to Vera Pauw's squad.

Scott has announced she is to start work in the NHS.

She had combined her sporting career with her studies at Keele University for the past five years.

Scott tweeted: "For now, it's time for me to take a step back from football and decompress.

"I will be starting work as a doctor in the NHS and look forward to helping my patients.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported my journey over the last five years."

Reading-born Scott, who has won 24 caps for her country, helped the Republic of Ireland qualify for the finals of a major tournament for the first time and was named Senior Women's International Player of the Year in 2018.

She was part of the Birmingham squad which finished as runners-up to Bristol City in last season's Championship.

City, who described Scott as a "Blues legend", tweeted: "Harriet Scott will be stepping away from football to become a doctor in the NHS. Thank you for everything, H!"