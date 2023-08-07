Last updated on .From the section Irish

Glentoran first team coach Tim McCann has left his position at the club because of "unforeseen circumstances".

A statement from the east Belfast club on Monday afternoon confirmed McCann's departure as one of manager Warren Feeney's backroom staff.

"Glentoran Football Club would like to thank Tim for his many years of loyal service to the club both in two spells as First Team Coach and also as a playing legend," said the statement.

McCann was previously a coach at Larne.

He left the Inver Park club after five years as part of the first-team set-up following the 2021-22 season and in July last year became part of the coaching staff under former Glens boss Mick McDermott, and subsequently Rodney McAree.

His services were retained by present Glentoran boss Feeney after his appointment in June and McCann was on the touchline at Mourneview Park on Saturday as the Oval outfit secured a dramatic last-gasp opening day 1-0 win over Glenavon.

The Glentoran statement added that the club "wished Tim all the very best in the future".

During his playing career, McCann scored 41 goals in 281 appearances during two successful spells with Glentoran.

He won two league titles with the Glens in 1999 and 2003 and collected two Irish Cup winners' medals in 2000 and 2001.

McCann also played for Cliftonville and Ballymena United and had a spell as manager of Lisburn Distillery.