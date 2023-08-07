Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Referee Dean Whitestone took charge of three Albion games last season, including Carlos Corberan's first

West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan is awaiting his fate following his history-making red card in the Baggies' opening weekend 2-1 defeat against Blackburn Rovers.

The Baggies head coach was shown two yellow cards at Ewood Park by referee Dean Whitestone, both for dissent.

It meant he was banned from doing post-match media duties, in the wake of a new Football Association ruling.

Corberan was the first to be impacted by the new disciplinary system.

An FA statement said: "As part of the FA's disciplinary rules, any non-playing participant removed from the technical area and/or dismissed post-match is not permitted to undertake post-match media commitments.

"This includes both external and internal media on the day of the fixture."

As part of a sliding scale of punishments, any yellow card will mean one disciplinary point, totting up to an automatic one-game ban for anybody reaching three points.

But there are discretionary punishments - and, depending on what is contained in the referee's report, the FA "have three business days to decide whether to issue a charge in cases where the incident is reported".

The new rules have been brought in for the 2023-24 season to "improve the image of the game and maintain a positive environment" following the escalating number of on-field confrontations between players, playing staff and match officials - in a bid to try and stop it spreading into lower reaches of the game.

Referee Whitestone, who averaged three cautions per game in the 35 matches he took charge of last season, booked seven players at Ewood Park, as well as issuing two yellows and a red to Corberan.

Albion's new captain Jed Wallace, only appointed by Corberan to wear the armband just before the game at Blackburn, was the man chosen to do the Baggies' post-match media duties.