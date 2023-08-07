Close menu

Matt Turner: Nottingham Forest agree deal with Arsenal for USA international goalkeeper

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner waves his hand
Matt Turner made seven appearances for Arsenal in 2022-23

Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal to sign Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner.

The USA international has been back-up to Aaron Ramsdale but with Mikel Arteta trying to sign David Raya from Brentford, Turner has accepted the chance to move on.

He is due to have a medical later today.

The 29-year-old has established himself as the USA's number one and played throughout the recent Gold Cup campaign when they reached the semi-final stage.

It is understood the move for Turner will not have any impact on Forest's attempt to sign Manchester United's Dean Henderson, who manager Steve Cooper is keen to bring back to the City Ground.

Forest had Henderson and Paris St-Germain stopper Keylor Navas on-loan in 2022-23, but both have since returned to their parent clubs.

Cooper has already made six permanent additions to his squad this summer, with Chris Wood, Will Brook, Harry Griffiths, Manni Norkett, Ola Aina and Anthony Elanga joining the Reds.

Comments

Join the conversation

16 comments

  • Comment posted by gooner7, today at 12:44

    Great goalkeeper and bloke.All the best mate.

  • Comment posted by dvt, today at 12:44

    Brook, Griffiths and Norkott are all academy signings.

    More top class reporting...

  • Comment posted by AD, today at 12:35

    Good keeper and means that Henderson stays in no man's land at Utd. Which pleases me

  • Comment posted by Devils Advocate, today at 12:29

    Sad to see him go, looked like a great keeper when he got chances last year and seemed a likeable guy. Shame he wasnt able to get more chances as we want to see Ramsdale develop.

    Should be a good signing for Forest and may be number 1 ahead of Henderson if you get him too. Best of luck Matt!

  • Comment posted by Nucblast, today at 12:22

    Shame he has gone, but Raya suits Arsenal better. Ramsdale and Raya rotating though out the season. Any problems with on keeper than no panic with the resulting drop off.

  • Comment posted by Oswaldcobblepot, today at 12:20

    Looks like forest got fed up waiting for utd

  • Comment posted by Jay, today at 12:18

    USA's No1, but seems happy as a reserve club keeper?

  • Comment posted by Archie Pooch, today at 12:17

    Can’t believe Raya is happy to be a reserve.

    • Reply posted by david44, today at 12:22

      david44 replied:
      But will likely be playing champions league

  • Comment posted by drabmuloc, today at 12:15

    OK, so we now have enough keepers to line up in front of goal to stop the opposition scoring, however, when are we going to get some players who can build attacks AND score?

  • Comment posted by wordsofwisdom, today at 12:13

    So who's going to buy Henderson from Utd??

    • Reply posted by John Nelson 1967, today at 12:26

      John Nelson 1967 replied:
      Good call

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 12:08

    Forest getting a decent inte

  • Comment posted by Natty Boy, today at 12:08

    Good luck Matt!

  • Comment posted by Lloyd Young, today at 12:06

    Good news, quality keeper, kept England out at World Cup👍

  • Comment posted by Edtheball, today at 12:02

    No doubt this will disappoint Horvath. Sounds a decent keeper all the same

