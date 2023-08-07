Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers will face PSV Eindhoven or Sturm Graz to reach the group stage of the Champions League if they progress from the third qualifying round against Servette.

The ties will take place on 22/23 and 29/30 August.

Rangers knocked the Dutch side out in qualifying last season and faced the Austrians in the group stage in 2000.

Rangers face the Swiss side at Ibrox on Wednesday then travel to Switzerland on 15 August for the return.

PSV face Strum Graz - who added former Motherwell right-back Max Johnston to their squad this summer - on Tuesday with the second game the following week.

Rangers stunned PSV to reach the Champions League group stage for the first time in more than a decade when Antonio Colak's goal gave them a 3-2 aggregate victory last August.

More to follow.