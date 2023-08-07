Last updated on .From the section England

Lauren James "lost her emotions" when she was sent off during England's win over Nigeria in the Women's World Cup last 16, said manager Sarina Wiegman.

Chelsea forward James, who has three goals and three assists in Australia, was sent off following a VAR review for stamping on Michelle Alozie's back in the 87th minute.

The game ended 0-0 with the Lionesses winning 4-2 on penalties.

"It's a huge lesson for her to learn," said a supportive Wiegman.

"She would never want to hurt someone. She is the sweetest person I know. It was late in the game so players get a little tired.

"She is inexperienced on this stage and in a split-second lost her emotions. It isn't something she did on purpose. She apologised and felt really bad."

James had lit up the tournament with her performances in the group, but was marked out of the game by a very impressive Nigeria until her moment of madness - which was only punished with a yellow card by the referee before the VAR review.

BBC commentator Vicki Sparks said there were "shades of David Beckham against Argentina" in the foul.

Star midfielder Beckham was sent off for kicking out at Diego Simeone during the last 16 of the 1998 men's World Cup . In the aftermath, Beckham was the subject of heavy criticism, received death threats and had an effigy hung outside a pub.

Beckham has said in the past that he is thankful social media did not exist at the time.

"Social media is, I think, the devil," said James' England team-mate Jess Carter after England reached the quarter-finals in Brisbane. "I think she's got enough experience around her, enough people around her to help her and be there for her through everything."

Chelsea forward James, 21, will now miss the quarter-final against either Colombia or Jamaica. Fifa can also opt to extend her ban if they see fit, and the addition of two extra games would mean her tournament is over no matter how far England go.

'Good work has been tarnished'

England were forced to play more than half an hour with 10 players after Lauren James' dismissal, but still managed to progress

"One act has kind of tarnished all the good work that Lauren James has done up until this point," said former England international and BBC pundit Anita Asante.

"She is a superstar and hopefully she will grow from this experience. Her team has now lost a player who has the ability to turn a game on its head."

England's all-time top scorer Ellen White said "there was no need for it".

James' team-mates rallied round to support her, though.

Right-back Lucy Bronze told BBC Sport: "As soon as the game finished I went straight in to see her. She's a little bit upset. I think it's just frustration.

"She's a young player and not one person thinks anything bad about LJ. She's been a superstar in the first three games.

"It's sad we'll miss her for a game. Everyone knows what a talent she is. She's young and hopefully she'll learn from this experience."

Rachel Daly added: "She's a young player - people forget that. They put a lot of pressure on her on the outside.

"It's a team game, she's been excellent for us and [we'll] put an arm round her and help her through it."

Nigeria's Alozie, who was the player James stood on, said: "It was good for us to have her taken out of the game.

"I was a little bit surprised by her reaction to the tackle. I don't think it was really needed. I'm fine, my butt is fine from her stepping on it.

"I was kind of confused initially. I didn't understand what was going on at first. There's no hard feelings, it's just a game."