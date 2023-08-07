Close menu

Raphael Varane: Manchester United defender criticises added time and dissent rule changes

By Bobbie JacksonBBC Sport

Raphael Varane joined Manchester United in August 2021

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane says new injury time and dissent rules are "damaging our game" and players are "not being heard".

Matches will have more injury time this season to more accurately reflect stoppages in play, while players and managers have been warned they face tougher punishments for poor behaviour at games.

On Sunday the new added time rule was criticised by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

He claimed the "big brains" did not consult people in the game after his side conceded in the 101st minute of the Community Shield, which they went on to lose on penalties to Arsenal.

Also in that match, Arsenal's Thomas Partey and City's Julian Alvarez were both booked for kicking the ball away after the whistle was blown for a free-kick, while Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was shown a yellow card after asking for Rodri to be booked as new conduct rules from the Football Association kicked in.

"We had a meeting last week with the FA. They recommended from the referees new decisions and rules," former France international Varane, 30, wrote in a post on social media on Monday.external-link

"From the managers and players, we have shared our concerns for many years now that there are too many games, the schedule is overcrowded, and it's at a dangerous level for players' physical and mental well-being.

"Despite our previous feedback, they have now recommended for next season: longer games, more intensity, and less emotions to be shown by players. We just want to be in good condition on the pitch to give 100% to our club and fans. Why are our opinions not being heard?"

World Cup winner Varane, who retired from international football earlier this year, added: "As a player I feel very privileged to do the job I love every day but I feel these changes are damaging our game. We want to be at our maximum level, the best we can be and put on amazing performances for fans to celebrate every week.

"I believe it is important that we, players and managers, highlight these important issues as we want to protect the game we love and give the fans our best."

Meetings took place with both City and United last week to discuss the implementation of these new rules.

The Professional Footballers' Association said its chief executive Maheta Molango had met with a "significant number" of senior players and managers in the past few weeks, including Varane.

"There are concerns about how the new additional time rules will play out over a long season of league and cup games, as opposed to short tournaments," a PFA spokesperson said.

"Across what is now essentially a year-long football season, players are already thinking of these additional minutes in terms of extra games being played. It also comes at a time when players are pushing back against what is, increasingly, a completely unsustainable football calendar."

Talking to BBC Sport about fixture congestion last month, Fifa vice-president and Concacaf president Victor Montagliani said: "The pressure on the players is really only for the 1% [at the top of the game]. The rest of the footballers in the world don't play enough football. I can say that not only in my Confederation but even in Europe, for the majority of players, unless you are playing for a top, top club, when you are maybe not playing to the level others are playing at."

Why do we now have more injury time?

Football's lawmakers, the International Football Association Board (Ifab), announced its intention to "create fairer conditions for both teams in terms of the amount of time available in a match" at the start of the year, a trend which came to the fore at the Qatar World Cup at the end of 2022.

Upon that recommendation, the Football Association and English Football League have told match officials to add on the exact time taken for certain events - like goals and substitutions - rather than the "nominal" amount they have previously used.

The average amount of time the ball spent in play in England during the 2022-23 season diminishes lower down the professional pyramid.

The Premier League average was 55 minutes, the Championship was 52 minutes, League One was 50 minutes, and in League Two matches just 48 minutes.

The first weekend of the 2023-24 EFL season was marked by many games with long amounts of injury time.

Guardiola said: "Now, every game we're going to play for 100 minutes. Wasting time, from my point of view, it is not going to be solved by extending 10 more minutes.

"It's more tiring for the players. It's too much."

In the build-up to the new Championship season, QPR manager Gareth Ainsworth was also sceptical. "I think that there will be some in-season reviews on some of these rules. I really do, because I can't see them working."

However, Charlton Athletic boss Dean Holden is "on board" with the bid to have more playing time.

"I am a trained referee myself and know how difficult it is to make so many decisions and to keep an eye on the time. I think it should be either the fourth official or someone in the stadium that does the time." He told BBC Sport.

Tougher punishment for poor behaviour

The Football Association, Premier League, English Football League, Women's Super League, Women's Championship, National League System (Steps 1-4) and referees' governing body PGMOL have joined together to launch a 'participant charter'external-link.

It was also developed in partnership with the League Managers Association and Professional Footballers' Association.

Players and managers have been warned they face tougher punishments for poor behaviour at games, while there are also new rules to adhere which cover the technical area.

The FA issued more than 20 fines to Premier League clubs last season for surrounding match officials or mass confrontations, totalling more than £1m.

The protocols for this season include a team's manager having to attend a pre-match briefing while "players and team officials not listed on the team sheet must not enter the technical area".

Comments

Join the conversation

136 comments

  • Comment posted by Indefatigable Spirit, today at 12:15

    Players are "not being heard" hahaha. If you guys had kept your mouths shut and stopped abusing and arguing with the officials, you wouldn't be in this situation!

    • Reply posted by Quintessential Dichotomy, today at 12:17

      Quintessential Dichotomy replied:
      He's clearly not the brightest individual.

  • Comment posted by Russell , today at 12:17

    I can only see it as a positive, it's not ruining the game, it's bringing it back to the spirit it was intended. Now lets get rid of the stupid handball law..

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 12:26

      Name replied:
      Not surprising that it's Man Utd moaning about it lol

  • Comment posted by Sherrif173354, today at 12:24

    But they are not playing more minutes... they are playing the minutes made up from rolling about, feigning injuries, 30 seconds for the goal keeper to get rid of the ball etc etc. The game is meant to be 90 mins... not 35.

    • Reply posted by stephen, today at 12:33

      stephen replied:
      i suspect it has never been 90 minutes - would be interesting to see how much the ball was back in play back in the 60s and 70s.

  • Comment posted by 2weevills, today at 12:20

    Players berate officials, act petulantly, delay restarts with bizarre and lengthy celebrations and now want to just carry on without any consequences. Kicking the ball away has always, I thought, been a cautionable offence? And the fans pay big money to watch football not 90 minutes of play acting and time wasting. Overpaid players wanting to do less for more.

  • Comment posted by Ticketless sports fan, today at 12:16

    Typical Moan Ewe comment. One of the worst clubs for surrounding the ref and now have a club captain that is one of the biggest moaners in the game.

    • Reply posted by SP, today at 12:23

      SP replied:
      Oh yes it's just a United player moaning here ..... nonsense drivel as usual

  • Comment posted by Liily, today at 12:21

    Stop cheating then. It ain't rocket science.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 12:47

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      Sadly I don't think these players regard it as cheating. Being clever, or "game smart" is what they see it as. Even FIFA's head of African development called it "genius" during the last WC.

  • Comment posted by Durden_812, today at 12:23

    Glad arteta got booked for waving the imaginary card, this should have been brought in years ago. Same for kicking the ball away. Maybe the ref can advance the free kick 10 yards like in rugby if there is dissent. It will soon stop!

    • Reply posted by Sherrif173354, today at 12:25

      Sherrif173354 replied:
      they tried that before --- it didnt work

  • Comment posted by James, today at 12:22

    It is meant to prevent players from wasting time. Instead of moaning about the extra time, he should encourage his buddies not to roll around on the ground pretending to be injured and try to slow the game down. And rules about dissent should be common sense. Just goes to show some players will moan about anything.

    • Reply posted by Mark , today at 12:24

      Mark replied:
      ....like Bruno then......

  • Comment posted by Mark , today at 12:22

    Laughable comments. Stop cheating then......

  • Comment posted by Pete, today at 12:31

    If players are not happy about the additional stoppage time added on, there is a very simple solution.

    STOP TIME WASTING.

    If everyone just gets on with it, and stops going down with "cramp" and fake injuries then games will last the usual 90+4 minutes. Players are to blame for this, no one else!

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 12:35

      WilyOldFox replied:
      What about the manager and coaches who tells or entices them in the first place?

  • Comment posted by Sherrif173354, today at 12:19

    OK, let all the referee's come out on strike and see what type of game they get !!! Referee's are not there to take abuse, even if it is disguised as dissent.

    • Reply posted by Neil, today at 12:28

      Neil replied:
      I would love to see some ex-pros wear a disguise and go and referee a Sunday league game, and have them wear recording devices. Let them see exactly what their dissent encourages st the lower levels. This is a huge issue with how good referees are, they ones that stick around aren't necessarily the best at reading the game, they can just cope better with the disgusting abuse

  • Comment posted by Kuns_Right_Foot, today at 12:28

    They haven't even played yet and already the United players are complaining.

    • Reply posted by Justthefacts, today at 12:30

      Justthefacts replied:
      Fernandes now captain, it was to be expected.

  • Comment posted by Sonny, today at 12:28

    Stop moaning Pep. Fans pay an extortionate amount to watch top-flight football and are being conned when you consider on average, they are only being entertained to an average of 55 minutes actual game play! Long overdue.

  • Comment posted by Captain Birds Eye, today at 12:23

    United players coming up with the excuses already. No surprise there.

    • Reply posted by Bread Pitt, today at 12:34

      Bread Pitt replied:
      Oh dear, is that the best thing you can come up with? The jealousy only hurts yourself!

  • Comment posted by Al, today at 12:30

    The idea that verbal abuse of officials should be accepted as part of the game is the real problem here, and fair play to pgmol for standing up for themselves!

  • Comment posted by vinnievega, today at 12:27

    Only the captain should speak to the referee. Surrounding and screaming at the referee should be stamped out with zero tolerance.
    As for the issue with playing the actual time they should be playing, use squad rotation and substitutes if they are all so tired

  • Comment posted by Kelly, today at 12:22

    The extra time isn't just being plucked out of thin air, it is simply the time that hasn't already been played because of injuries, substitutions, time-wasting, etc. So I don't see why it should be a problem for players.

  • Comment posted by Time to get off, today at 12:34

    Its not extra time nor are the games longer. It making sure games last 90 mins of playing time where possible not 60 like before. Funny how those who often flout the laws are first to complain when they are quite rightly enforced.
    Stop rolling around like you have been shot, kicking the ball away to waste time, shouting at refs to try and get players booked or sent off.

  • Comment posted by KJB35, today at 12:33

    Haha premier league player doesnt like rules which dictate how they behave! Go figure!

  • Comment posted by Des Wigwam, today at 12:31

    As a United fan only thing I agree with Varane is the amount of games teams play in a short space of time. Otherwise time added on for time wasting, subs etc is common sense, works for other sports. Plus bookings for dissent is a long time coming. Players just accept the ref's decision( even if wrong) and play the game

    • Reply posted by Wibble, today at 12:49

      Wibble replied:
      This "amount of games" is nonsense. I first went to a 1st Division game in 1968. In those days, every team had a 1st eleven. Unless they were injured, they played every game. The squad was probably 15 or 16. You played a league of cup game every Saturday at 3 pm. You played cup replays of European matches every Wednesday at 7:30 pm. I don't think there were any substitutes, at most one for injury.

