James McArthur retires: Ex-Scotland, Crystal Palace & Wigan midfielder ends career

James McArthur scores for Scotland with a header
One of McArthur's four goals for Scotland was in the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Lithuania

Former Scotland midfielder James McArthur has retired at the age of 35.

McArthur, who scored four times in 32 Scotland caps, left Crystal Palace at the end of last season after 253 games in nine years for the Eagles.

McArthur made his debut for Hamilton Academical in 2005 and joined Wigan Athletic five years later, winning the FA Cup with Latics in 2013.

"After 18 years of playing professional football, the game I love, today I am announcing my retirement," he said.

"After playing for three amazing clubs in Hamilton, Wigan and Crystal Palace, and representing my country, I can only look back on the past 18 years with immense pride," he wrote on social media.

"I cannot thank the players, managers, coaches, owners, staff members and fans enough for always supporting me and being a huge part of my journey.

"A day that I never wanted to happen, but it's a decision that I know is right for me and my family. I'm not entirely sure what the future holds but I am looking forward to the next chapter in my career."

Comments

Join the conversation

6 comments

  • Comment posted by punter poet, today at 11:22

    Always gave the lot for Scotland. Fantastic career, should be really proud of himself.

  • Comment posted by jagster, today at 11:03

    Quality underated player

  • Comment posted by Lisa, today at 10:48

    What a player he was for Palace!
    Always determined and never gave up.
    Brilliant memories of you Jimmy Mac!
    I hope you come back to Palace in some capacity as well. You would be a fantastic mentor for the younger players.

  • Comment posted by stringerbell, today at 10:47

    Accies Legend

  • Comment posted by Saor Alba, today at 10:40

    Obviously was a player of competence...but I can't name confidently any of the games he played in, nor name his goals. That's a reflection on how poor scotland were, not even that long ago

  • Comment posted by PhilipM, today at 10:27

    Brilliant player and leader for Palace. I hope he comes back to the club in some capacity. He would be a brilliant coach.

