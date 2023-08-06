Close menu

Lionel Messi: World Cup winner hits brace as Inter Miami reach Leagues Cup quarter-finals

Last updated on .From the section United States Major League Soccercomments12

A group of Inter Miami players celebrate
Inter Miami have won all four games since Lionel Messi made his debut

Lionel Messi's stunning brace helped Inter Miami seal a dramatic victory against FC Dallas to reach the quarter-finals of the Leagues Cup on Sunday.

FC Dallas led 4-2 with 10 minutes left but two late goals took the game to a penalty shootout.

Miami won the shootout 5-3 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

"Being 4-2 down in the 80th minute and then coming back, we are very happy with the result," Miami manager Gerardo Martino said.

"But the fact that we have gone through shouldn't let us lose sight of the things that we have to improve."

Miami were winless in 11 before Messi's arrival but have now won four in a row.

The former Barcelona and Paris St-Germain forward opened the scoring after six minutes, sweeping a curling shot inside the near post from outside the penalty area, but Dallas were 3-1 ahead with just over an hour played.

Midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi reduced the deficit for Miami but a Robert Taylor own goal restored Dallas' two-goal cushion.

Miami were given hope in the 80th minute when Marco Farfan headed a Messi cross into his own net, before the 36-year-old World Cup winner curled home a stunning free-kick to level the tie five minutes later, taking his tally to seven goals in four appearances.

Messi set Miami on their way in the penalty shootout with former Barcelona team-mate Sergio Busquets also keeping his cool from 12 yards as Paxton Pomykal's miss for Dallas proved costly.

Inter Miami are the first club to secure a place in the quarter-finals of the Leagues Cup, which debuted in 2019 and involves teams from the United States and Mexico competing in a knockout format.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

12 comments

  • Comment posted by critic of the critics, today at 07:39

    I reckon he is having fun and isn’t that what it is all about?

  • Comment posted by StanislavPetrov, today at 07:39

    Ronaldo gets very little mention in this section - averaging a goal a game in Saudi Arabia. Messi is a winner, we know!

  • Comment posted by foplou, today at 07:38

    Certainly enjoying his penultimate football years in a Sunday league and if it wasn't for the BBC's odd obsession i'd never have known.

  • Comment posted by rollingstone65, today at 07:36

    I don't know about others, but I am personally loving watching Messi enjoy playing his football without any pressure, and showing off all his unmatched ability despite the weaker level of opponent.

    There will come a time soon when we do not get to see him play again, so I hope all the naysayers appreciate generational football greatness whilst they still have the opportunity

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 07:35

    Well done Messi. He has found his comfort level in retirement and the MLS suits him just fine. It's sort of Sunday league standard with big names all well past their best. It ill surely make Beckham happy as he can now mix with the glitterati .

  • Comment posted by fastdoc1, today at 07:34

    Messi the GOAT

  • Comment posted by MikeyH, today at 07:33

    This young Argentinian lad might have a decent future if he can stay fit!

  • Comment posted by mr mark, today at 07:29

    Before any whinges about lower level of the MLS, the guy won everything at the top level in some of the hardest competitions possible. Let him enjoy his swansong one final time before he retires, at least he didn't take the blood money option like so many other footballers of late.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 07:36

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      The USA have largely made abortion illegal and are responsible for unforgivable acts in wars they started. A police force that murders people.
      I'd still say it's blood money, just not quite as bad as Saudi blood money

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport