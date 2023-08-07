Close menu

Mohamed Salah 'committed' to Liverpool amid Saudi Arabia transfer link - agent

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah
Salah signed a new deal at Liverpool in June 2022

Mohamed Salah is "committed" to Liverpool according to his agent, amid speculation about a potential big money move to Saudi Arabia.

Saudi newspaper Al Riyadiah claims Al-Ittihad made an approach and offered a two-year contract worth £155m to Salah on top of a £52m transfer fee.

Salah, 31, signed a new three-year deal last summer which runs until June 2025.

"Mohamed remains committed to LFC," said Salah's agent Ramy Abbas in a social media postexternal-link.

"If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn't have renewed the contract last summer."

Midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have already been sold to Al-Ittihad and El-Ettifaq respectively by Liverpool this summer, while Roberto Firmino made the switch to the Al-Ahli after the expiration of his contract at Anfield.

Salah has scored 186 goals in 305 games since joining from Roma in 2017.

The Egyptian has won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Fifa Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup during his time at Anfield.

He has also won or shared three Premier League Golden Boots and been named the PFA player of the year twice while with Jurgen Klopp's side.

The Saudi Pro League has lured some of football's biggest names since five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo joined in January from Manchester United.

Current Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema and Fabinho, plus former Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante and ex-Celtic winger Jota have all joined Al-Ittihad, who are managed by former Tottenham and Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Meanwhile, the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Sadio Mane, Ruben Neves, and Allan Saint-Maximin have also moved to Saudi Arabia.

City manager Pep Guardiola has said the Saudi Pro League's financial power has "changed the market" for transfers and elite clubs "need to be aware of what is happening", while Klopp has expressed concern about the transfer window closing late in the Gulf state.

Comments

Join the conversation

241 comments

  • Comment posted by ABCXYZ123, today at 11:27

    We are just double checking Salah's comment.

    • Reply posted by HP92, today at 12:30

      HP92 replied:
      VAR sticks to on field comment

  • Comment posted by bob hoskins, today at 11:31

    Im loving the fact that the Saudis are just walking in and cherry picking players from the PL and the complete hypocrisy of the PL managers bemoaning the very practices they've been employing against the lower leagues for years.

    • Reply posted by GB717, today at 11:40

      GB717 replied:
      Which PL managers from the top teams have done that?

      Pep simply stated the fact it has changed the market. Klopp has only complained the transfer window is not aligned.

  • Comment posted by Jodanuke, today at 11:25

    Fully committed? Will be gone by Friday then....

  • Comment posted by wellsrg, today at 11:25

    Got an old nag, don't put it out to grass! sell it to the Saudi's for loads of cash and get yourself a new stallion. What a great idea.

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 11:22

    Don’t think any football players are “committed” to their clubs these days in the premier league.
    Bar Lewis Dunk. He’s a rarity.

    • Reply posted by RJS, today at 11:30

      RJS replied:
      They're not and why would they be when offered mind-boggling amounts of money? You'll always get the naive "But he kissed the team badge and said he loved the club" supporters.

  • Comment posted by squarewindow, today at 11:27

    Never trust parasitic agents. Especially not Abbas.

    • Reply posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 11:30

      Billy Goat Gruff replied:
      Less parasite. More leech.

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 11:35

    There's no loyalty in Football. Except for the fans.
    Players are in it for the money, and everyone has a price.
    The Saudi's are going to do to the rich clubs, what they've been doing to everyone else.

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 11:25

    Feel like this is not the last we've heard of this story

    • Reply posted by FootOfDavros, today at 11:32

      FootOfDavros replied:
      And not the last HYS we shall have on this story

  • Comment posted by OnTheBuses, today at 11:49

    Basically signing for Saudi turns players from the private jet passenger and flash bling bling cars, to owning the private jet and a yacht with a permanent staff. Money talks and it always will.

  • Comment posted by No Importance to Politicians, today at 11:40

    Taking a line from the movie Wall Street, 'How much is enough?' So just how many tens of millions do you need as an individual to sustain yourself for the rest of your life or is it purely a matter of ego and greed to keep pace with other such mega-egos?

    • Reply posted by GB717, today at 12:15

      GB717 replied:
      But you conveniently excluded yourself from the moral question posed in the film?

      Once you have the fundamentals “how much is enough”? Do you really need a new car, lots of clothes, gadgets and all the plethora of materialistic crap you buy? Or is it just to keep pace with your peers for the sake of ego?

      From the perspective of the kids rummaging through a 3rd world rubbish pile are we saints?

  • Comment posted by Humpty Dumpty, today at 11:19

    The Saudi loot 💰 is turning heads all over

  • Comment posted by Carlos, today at 11:32

    Kane at £100m who's won nothing, or Salah for £52m who's won everything ??? Makes no sense.

  • Comment posted by noggin2nog, today at 11:30

    Transfer fee offer short by about £100 million.

  • Comment posted by White Box Fountain, today at 11:48

    Don't worry Liverpool fans, you still have Andy Nunez to bang in 40 shots into Row Z a season.

    • Reply posted by Changing Times, today at 11:58

      Changing Times replied:
      Banged in two in the 7-0 humiliating history changing demolition of Man U though!

  • Comment posted by see beyond it, today at 11:33

    We can't afford to lose any more players, FSG won't even replace the ones that have left!!

  • Comment posted by Mark60, today at 12:14

    I wonder if any of you have moved jobs for money.

    • Reply posted by HP92, today at 12:33

      HP92 replied:
      I'm sure they all look into the 'human rights' ethics of the new employers they join too....

  • Comment posted by Dinglebert, today at 11:58

    More dirty money heading to the club with no shame.

    • Reply posted by DKC04, today at 12:05

      DKC04 replied:
      I don't think Mo is going to Man City. You're confused son.

  • Comment posted by Graham Grangot, today at 11:38

    £52m seems light if he was to go.

    • Reply posted by Get the miles in, today at 11:43

      Get the miles in replied:
      It's £152 million, full story to be released at noon.
      Including 10% for add onns including a butler, a hairdresser, a personal shopper and a gardner.

  • Comment posted by True Everton Fan, today at 11:27

    Good to see a player committed to one of are Liverpool teams. I'm not like my other Everton fans on social media and on Everton forums. I don't care what Liverpool does. I just want are city winning things. Salah has hurt us many times. But he's an icon in are city.
    I don't want any other Everton fan taking the wazz out of Salah or Liverpool. We are Blue and Red together.

  • Comment posted by Truthhurts , today at 11:19

    That’s him leaving then 😂 what he’s really saying is , come get my player but it won’t be cheap

