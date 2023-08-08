Match ends, France 4, Morocco 0.
|Fifa Women's World Cup 2023
|Hosts: Australia and New Zealand Dates: 20 July-20 August
|Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website & app. Full coverage details; latest news
Eugenie Le Sommer scored twice as France cruised into the Women's World Cup quarter-finals, thrashing Morocco to end the African side's dream run.
Goals from Kadidiatou Diani, Kenza Dali and Le Sommer put France 3-0 ahead at half-time in Adelaide, with Le Sommer adding her second after 70 minutes.
France will now face Australia in the last eight in Brisbane on Saturday.
Morocco had been hoping to become the first African side to win a knockout match at the Women's World Cup.
Clinical France maximise attack in ruthless win
Herve Renard's France stand 67 places above Morocco in Fifa's world rankings and their superior quality was evident in the first half, with Dianni nodding them in front after a neat cross from Sakina Karchaoui as she scored her fourth goal in the competition.
In the 20th minute Dianni turned provider, cutting the ball back to Aston Villa's Dali who struck a low shot into the corner.
And with less than a quarter of the match gone the tie was wrapped up when Morocco's Nesryne El Chad slammed a clearance against Dianni and the ball fell nicely to Le Sommer who added a third.
In the closing stages, with Morocco's defence tiring, Le Sommer added a fourth, heading in Vicki Becho's deep cross.
France's best result at a World Cup finals is fourth in 2011, and they have now reached the last eight in each of the last four editions.
With top-10 ranked teams the United States, Germany, Brazil and Canada all eliminated, the French will now fancy their chances of going all the way in the tournament.
Morocco's dream run ends
Morocco - the first Arab nation to compete at the finals - claimed a shock second place in Group H ahead of two-time winners Germany, who had beaten them 6-0 in their opening game.
A second upset against unbeaten France though was a step too far.
The team fell apart defensively as the more experienced side scored their first three goals across eight first-half minutes.
Morocco's best chance fell just after the restart when Ibtissam Jraidi motored through on goal, but she was quickly smothered by France stopper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin.
Player of the match
DaliKenza Dali
France
Avg
- Squad number15Player nameDaliAverage rating
8.24
- Squad number9Player nameLe SommerAverage rating
6.35
- Squad number11Player nameDianiAverage rating
5.99
- Squad number3Player nameRenardAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number22Player namePérissetAverage rating
5.86
- Squad number13Player nameBachaAverage rating
5.64
- Squad number7Player nameKarchaouiAverage rating
5.64
- Squad number19Player nameFellerAverage rating
5.49
- Squad number6Player nameTolettiAverage rating
5.22
- Squad number23Player nameBèchoAverage rating
5.21
- Squad number18Player nameAsseyiAverage rating
5.17
- Squad number5Player namede AlmeidaAverage rating
5.10
- Squad number14Player nameTounkaraAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number16Player namePeyraud-MagninAverage rating
4.95
- Squad number8Player nameGeyoroAverage rating
4.93
- Squad number20Player nameCascarinoAverage rating
4.71
Morocco
Avg
- Squad number23Player nameAyaneAverage rating
7.48
- Squad number16Player nameLahmariAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number11Player nameTagnaoutAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number3Player nameBenzinaAverage rating
7.21
- Squad number6Player nameNakkachAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number2Player nameRedouaniAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number20Player nameBouftiniAverage rating
6.90
- Squad number4Player nameKassiAverage rating
6.90
- Squad number9Player nameJraïdiAverage rating
6.89
- Squad number17Player nameAït El HajAverage rating
6.81
- Squad number1Player nameEr-RmichiAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number19Player nameOuzraoui DikiAverage rating
6.72
- Squad number5Player nameEl ChadAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number7Player nameChebbakAverage rating
6.56
Line-ups
France
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 16Peyraud-Magnin
- 22PérissetSubstituted forCascarinoat 81'minutes
- 3Renard
- 5de Almeida
- 7KarchaouiSubstituted forTounkaraat 90+1'minutes
- 15Dali
- 8Geyoro
- 6TolettiSubstituted forBèchoat 64'minutes
- 13Bacha
- 9Le SommerSubstituted forFellerat 81'minutes
- 11DianiSubstituted forAsseyiat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Durand
- 2Lakrar
- 4Fazer
- 10Majri
- 12Matéo
- 14Tounkara
- 17Le Garrec
- 18Asseyi
- 19Feller
- 20Cascarino
- 21Picaud
- 23Bècho
Morocco
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Er-Rmichi
- 17Aït El HajBooked at 57mins
- 5El Chad
- 3Benzina
- 2Redouani
- 19Ouzraoui Diki
- 6NakkachSubstituted forKassiat 64'minutes
- 7Chebbak
- 11TagnaoutSubstituted forBouftiniat 64'minutes
- 9Jraïdi
- 16LahmariSubstituted forAyaneat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Kassi
- 8Amani
- 10Badri
- 12Zouhair
- 13Seghir
- 14Mazrouai
- 15Gharbi
- 18Chapelle
- 20Bouftini
- 21M'Rabet
- 22Arouaissa
- 23Ayane
- Referee:
- Tori Penso
- Attendance:
- 13,557
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, France 4, Morocco 0.
Post update
Vicki Bècho (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Zineb Redouani (Morocco).
Post update
Corner, Morocco. Conceded by Wendie Renard.
Post update
Vicki Bècho (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Zineb Redouani (Morocco).
Substitution
Substitution, France. Viviane Asseyi replaces Kadidiatou Diani.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Aïssatou Tounkara replaces Sakina Karchaoui.
Post update
Élisa de Almeida (France) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco).
Post update
Selma Bacha (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Hanane Aït El Haj (Morocco).
Post update
Foul by Sakina Karchaoui (France).
Post update
Sakina Ouzraoui Diki (Morocco) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Kadidiatou Diani (France).
Post update
Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Morocco. Rosella Ayane tries a through ball, but Zineb Redouani is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Estelle Cascarino replaces Ève Périsset.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Naomie Feller replaces Eugénie Le Sommer.