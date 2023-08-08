Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

Fifa Women's World Cup 2023 Hosts: Australia and New Zealand Dates: 20 July-20 August

Eugenie Le Sommer scored twice as France cruised into the Women's World Cup quarter-finals, thrashing Morocco to end the African side's dream run.

Goals from Kadidiatou Diani, Kenza Dali and Le Sommer put France 3-0 ahead at half-time in Adelaide, with Le Sommer adding her second after 70 minutes.

France will now face Australia in the last eight in Brisbane on Saturday.

Morocco had been hoping to become the first African side to win a knockout match at the Women's World Cup.

Clinical France maximise attack in ruthless win

Herve Renard's France stand 67 places above Morocco in Fifa's world rankings and their superior quality was evident in the first half, with Dianni nodding them in front after a neat cross from Sakina Karchaoui as she scored her fourth goal in the competition.

In the 20th minute Dianni turned provider, cutting the ball back to Aston Villa's Dali who struck a low shot into the corner.

And with less than a quarter of the match gone the tie was wrapped up when Morocco's Nesryne El Chad slammed a clearance against Dianni and the ball fell nicely to Le Sommer who added a third.

France are now in their fourth consecutive World Cup quarter-final

In the closing stages, with Morocco's defence tiring, Le Sommer added a fourth, heading in Vicki Becho's deep cross.

France's best result at a World Cup finals is fourth in 2011, and they have now reached the last eight in each of the last four editions.

With top-10 ranked teams the United States, Germany, Brazil and Canada all eliminated, the French will now fancy their chances of going all the way in the tournament.

Morocco's dream run ends

Morocco - the first Arab nation to compete at the finals - claimed a shock second place in Group H ahead of two-time winners Germany, who had beaten them 6-0 in their opening game.

A second upset against unbeaten France though was a step too far.

The team fell apart defensively as the more experienced side scored their first three goals across eight first-half minutes.

Morocco's best chance fell just after the restart when Ibtissam Jraidi motored through on goal, but she was quickly smothered by France stopper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin.

Player of the match Dali Kenza Dali with an average of 8.24 France France France

Morocco Morocco Morocco France Avg Squad number 15 Player name Dali Average rating 8.24 Squad number 9 Player name Le Sommer Average rating 6.35 Squad number 11 Player name Diani Average rating 5.99 Squad number 3 Player name Renard Average rating 5.96 Squad number 22 Player name Périsset Average rating 5.86 Squad number 13 Player name Bacha Average rating 5.64 Squad number 7 Player name Karchaoui Average rating 5.64 Squad number 19 Player name Feller Average rating 5.49 Squad number 6 Player name Toletti Average rating 5.22 Squad number 23 Player name Bècho Average rating 5.21 Squad number 18 Player name Asseyi Average rating 5.17 Squad number 5 Player name de Almeida Average rating 5.10 Squad number 14 Player name Tounkara Average rating 5.00 Squad number 16 Player name Peyraud-Magnin Average rating 4.95 Squad number 8 Player name Geyoro Average rating 4.93 Squad number 20 Player name Cascarino Average rating 4.71 Morocco Avg Squad number 23 Player name Ayane Average rating 7.48 Squad number 16 Player name Lahmari Average rating 7.22 Squad number 11 Player name Tagnaout Average rating 7.22 Squad number 3 Player name Benzina Average rating 7.21 Squad number 6 Player name Nakkach Average rating 7.00 Squad number 2 Player name Redouani Average rating 7.00 Squad number 20 Player name Bouftini Average rating 6.90 Squad number 4 Player name Kassi Average rating 6.90 Squad number 9 Player name Jraïdi Average rating 6.89 Squad number 17 Player name Aït El Haj Average rating 6.81 Squad number 1 Player name Er-Rmichi Average rating 6.78 Squad number 19 Player name Ouzraoui Diki Average rating 6.72 Squad number 5 Player name El Chad Average rating 6.71 Squad number 7 Player name Chebbak Average rating 6.56