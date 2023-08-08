Close menu
Women's World Cup - Round of 16
FranceFrance4MoroccoMorocco0

France 4-0 Morocco: France reach Women's World Cup quarter-finals

Fifa Women's World Cup 2023
Hosts: Australia and New Zealand Dates: 20 July-20 August
Eugenie Le Sommer scored twice as France cruised into the Women's World Cup quarter-finals, thrashing Morocco to end the African side's dream run.

Goals from Kadidiatou Diani, Kenza Dali and Le Sommer put France 3-0 ahead at half-time in Adelaide, with Le Sommer adding her second after 70 minutes.

France will now face Australia in the last eight in Brisbane on Saturday.

Morocco had been hoping to become the first African side to win a knockout match at the Women's World Cup.

Clinical France maximise attack in ruthless win

Herve Renard's France stand 67 places above Morocco in Fifa's world rankings and their superior quality was evident in the first half, with Dianni nodding them in front after a neat cross from Sakina Karchaoui as she scored her fourth goal in the competition.

In the 20th minute Dianni turned provider, cutting the ball back to Aston Villa's Dali who struck a low shot into the corner.

And with less than a quarter of the match gone the tie was wrapped up when Morocco's Nesryne El Chad slammed a clearance against Dianni and the ball fell nicely to Le Sommer who added a third.

France players celebrate their opening goal
France are now in their fourth consecutive World Cup quarter-final

In the closing stages, with Morocco's defence tiring, Le Sommer added a fourth, heading in Vicki Becho's deep cross.

France's best result at a World Cup finals is fourth in 2011, and they have now reached the last eight in each of the last four editions.

With top-10 ranked teams the United States, Germany, Brazil and Canada all eliminated, the French will now fancy their chances of going all the way in the tournament.

Morocco's dream run ends

Morocco - the first Arab nation to compete at the finals - claimed a shock second place in Group H ahead of two-time winners Germany, who had beaten them 6-0 in their opening game.

A second upset against unbeaten France though was a step too far.

The team fell apart defensively as the more experienced side scored their first three goals across eight first-half minutes.

Morocco's best chance fell just after the restart when Ibtissam Jraidi motored through on goal, but she was quickly smothered by France stopper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin.

Player of the match

DaliKenza Dali

with an average of 8.24

France

  1. Squad number15Player nameDali
    Average rating

    8.24

  2. Squad number9Player nameLe Sommer
    Average rating

    6.35

  3. Squad number11Player nameDiani
    Average rating

    5.99

  4. Squad number3Player nameRenard
    Average rating

    5.96

  5. Squad number22Player namePérisset
    Average rating

    5.86

  6. Squad number13Player nameBacha
    Average rating

    5.64

  7. Squad number7Player nameKarchaoui
    Average rating

    5.64

  8. Squad number19Player nameFeller
    Average rating

    5.49

  9. Squad number6Player nameToletti
    Average rating

    5.22

  10. Squad number23Player nameBècho
    Average rating

    5.21

  11. Squad number18Player nameAsseyi
    Average rating

    5.17

  12. Squad number5Player namede Almeida
    Average rating

    5.10

  13. Squad number14Player nameTounkara
    Average rating

    5.00

  14. Squad number16Player namePeyraud-Magnin
    Average rating

    4.95

  15. Squad number8Player nameGeyoro
    Average rating

    4.93

  16. Squad number20Player nameCascarino
    Average rating

    4.71

Morocco

  1. Squad number23Player nameAyane
    Average rating

    7.48

  2. Squad number16Player nameLahmari
    Average rating

    7.22

  3. Squad number11Player nameTagnaout
    Average rating

    7.22

  4. Squad number3Player nameBenzina
    Average rating

    7.21

  5. Squad number6Player nameNakkach
    Average rating

    7.00

  6. Squad number2Player nameRedouani
    Average rating

    7.00

  7. Squad number20Player nameBouftini
    Average rating

    6.90

  8. Squad number4Player nameKassi
    Average rating

    6.90

  9. Squad number9Player nameJraïdi
    Average rating

    6.89

  10. Squad number17Player nameAït El Haj
    Average rating

    6.81

  11. Squad number1Player nameEr-Rmichi
    Average rating

    6.78

  12. Squad number19Player nameOuzraoui Diki
    Average rating

    6.72

  13. Squad number5Player nameEl Chad
    Average rating

    6.71

  14. Squad number7Player nameChebbak
    Average rating

    6.56

Line-ups

France

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 16Peyraud-Magnin
  • 22PérissetSubstituted forCascarinoat 81'minutes
  • 3Renard
  • 5de Almeida
  • 7KarchaouiSubstituted forTounkaraat 90+1'minutes
  • 15Dali
  • 8Geyoro
  • 6TolettiSubstituted forBèchoat 64'minutes
  • 13Bacha
  • 9Le SommerSubstituted forFellerat 81'minutes
  • 11DianiSubstituted forAsseyiat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Durand
  • 2Lakrar
  • 4Fazer
  • 10Majri
  • 12Matéo
  • 14Tounkara
  • 17Le Garrec
  • 18Asseyi
  • 19Feller
  • 20Cascarino
  • 21Picaud
  • 23Bècho

Morocco

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Er-Rmichi
  • 17Aït El HajBooked at 57mins
  • 5El Chad
  • 3Benzina
  • 2Redouani
  • 19Ouzraoui Diki
  • 6NakkachSubstituted forKassiat 64'minutes
  • 7Chebbak
  • 11TagnaoutSubstituted forBouftiniat 64'minutes
  • 9Jraïdi
  • 16LahmariSubstituted forAyaneat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Kassi
  • 8Amani
  • 10Badri
  • 12Zouhair
  • 13Seghir
  • 14Mazrouai
  • 15Gharbi
  • 18Chapelle
  • 20Bouftini
  • 21M'Rabet
  • 22Arouaissa
  • 23Ayane
Referee:
Tori Penso
Attendance:
13,557

Match Stats

Home TeamFranceAway TeamMorocco
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home15
Away1
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, France 4, Morocco 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, France 4, Morocco 0.

  3. Post update

    Vicki Bècho (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Zineb Redouani (Morocco).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Morocco. Conceded by Wendie Renard.

  6. Post update

    Vicki Bècho (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Zineb Redouani (Morocco).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, France. Viviane Asseyi replaces Kadidiatou Diani.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, France. Aïssatou Tounkara replaces Sakina Karchaoui.

  10. Post update

    Élisa de Almeida (France) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco).

  12. Post update

    Selma Bacha (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Hanane Aït El Haj (Morocco).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Sakina Karchaoui (France).

  15. Post update

    Sakina Ouzraoui Diki (Morocco) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Kadidiatou Diani (France).

  17. Post update

    Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Morocco. Rosella Ayane tries a through ball, but Zineb Redouani is caught offside.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, France. Estelle Cascarino replaces Ève Périsset.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, France. Naomie Feller replaces Eugénie Le Sommer.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland31202025
2Norway31116154
3New Zealand31111104
4Philippines310218-73

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Australia32017346
2Nigeria31203215
3Canada311125-34
4Ireland301213-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Japan3300110119
2Spain32018446
3Zambia3102311-83
4Costa Rica300318-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England33008179
2Denmark32013126
3China310227-53
4Haiti300304-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands32109187
2USA31204135
3Portugal31112114
4Vietnam3003012-120

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France32108447
2Jamaica31201015
3Brazil31115234
4Panama3003311-80

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden33009189
2South Africa31116604
3Italy310238-53
4Argentina301225-31

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Colombia32014226
2Morocco320126-46
3Germany31118354
4South Korea301214-31
View full Women's World Cup tables

