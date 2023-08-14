Close menu
Premier League
Man UtdManchester United1WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers0

Manchester United 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Raphael Varane heads winner

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Old Trafford

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments308

Raphael Varane heads home for Manchester United against Wolves
Raphael Varane scored his third goal for Manchester United

Raphael Varane scored the winner 14 minutes from time as Manchester United gained a fortunate opening-weekend win against Wolves at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag's side hardly created a chance of note until Bruno Fernandes found Aaron Wan-Bissaka with a superb pass inside the area.

The right-back calmly lifted the bouncing ball to the edge of the six-yard box, where Varane used his height to get above Nelson Semedo and head home.

It was extremely harsh on Wolves, who made light of last week's change of manager to produce a superb performance in Gary O'Neil's first game in charge.

Matheus Cunha should have put them in front when Pablo Sarabia's low cross found him unmarked just beyond the far post but despite steadying himself, the Brazilian hit the outside of a post.

Cunha fizzed a low shot wide just before the break and Pedro Neto fired straight at Andre Onana before Varane's decisive effort.

Fabio Silva then had two goal-bound efforts saved by Onana, who was perhaps fortunate to avoid punishment for charging into Sasa Kalajdzic as he came for a cross without making contact with the ball.

O'Neil was booked for his protests as he claimed for a penalty as United clung on for a fortunate victory.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Manchester United

Starting XI

  1. Squad number24Player nameOnana
    Average rating

    6.37

  2. Squad number29Player nameWan-Bissaka
    Average rating

    6.26

  3. Squad number19Player nameVarane
    Average rating

    6.44

  4. Squad number6Player nameLi Martínez
    Average rating

    5.35

  5. Squad number23Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    5.73

  6. Squad number18Player nameCasemiro
    Average rating

    5.40

  7. Squad number21Player nameAntony
    Average rating

    4.80

  8. Squad number8Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    5.01

  9. Squad number7Player nameMount
    Average rating

    4.87

  10. Squad number49Player nameGarnacho
    Average rating

    4.79

  11. Squad number10Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    5.15

Substitutes

  1. Squad number2Player nameLindelöf
    Average rating

    5.10

  2. Squad number14Player nameEriksen
    Average rating

    5.33

  3. Squad number25Player nameSancho
    Average rating

    5.39

  4. Squad number28Player namePellistri
    Average rating

    4.99

  5. Squad number39Player nameMcTominay
    Average rating

    5.01

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameJosé Sá
    Average rating

    6.03

  2. Squad number22Player nameNélson Semedo
    Average rating

    6.92

  3. Squad number15Player nameDawson
    Average rating

    6.70

  4. Squad number23Player nameKilman
    Average rating

    6.78

  5. Squad number3Player nameAït-Nouri
    Average rating

    6.77

  6. Squad number7Player namePedro Neto
    Average rating

    7.19

  7. Squad number8Player nameJoão Gomes
    Average rating

    6.76

  8. Squad number5Player nameLemina
    Average rating

    7.01

  9. Squad number27Player nameMatheus Nunes
    Average rating

    7.23

  10. Squad number21Player nameSarabia
    Average rating

    6.55

  11. Squad number12Player nameMatheus Cunha
    Average rating

    7.65

Substitutes

  1. Squad number11Player nameHwang Hee-chan
    Average rating

    6.88

  2. Squad number17Player nameBueno
    Average rating

    6.37

  3. Squad number18Player nameKalajdzic
    Average rating

    6.04

  4. Squad number29Player nameFábio Silva
    Average rating

    6.59

Line-ups

Man Utd

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 24Onana
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 19Varane
  • 6Li MartínezBooked at 17minsSubstituted forLindelöfat 45'minutes
  • 23ShawBooked at 45mins
  • 18Casemiro
  • 21AntonySubstituted forPellistriat 77'minutes
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 7MountSubstituted forEriksenat 68'minutes
  • 49GarnachoSubstituted forSanchoat 68'minutes
  • 10RashfordSubstituted forMcTominayat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Lindelöf
  • 5Maguire
  • 9Martial
  • 14Eriksen
  • 20Dalot
  • 25Sancho
  • 26Henderson
  • 28Pellistri
  • 39McTominay

Wolves

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1
  • 22Nélson Semedo
  • 15Dawson
  • 23Kilman
  • 3Aït-NouriBooked at 35minsSubstituted forBuenoat 77'minutes
  • 7NetoBooked at 69mins
  • 8João GomesSubstituted forKalajdzicat 88'minutes
  • 5LeminaBooked at 27mins
  • 27Nunes
  • 21SarabiaSubstituted forHwang Hee-chanat 63'minutes
  • 12Matheus CunhaSubstituted forFábio Silvaat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Doherty
  • 6Traoré
  • 11Hwang Hee-chan
  • 17Bueno
  • 18Kalajdzic
  • 24Gomes
  • 25Bentley
  • 29Fábio Silva
  • 32Hodge
Referee:
Simon Hooper
Attendance:
73,358

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamWolves
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home15
Away23
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home8
Away7
Fouls
Home14
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.

  3. Post update

    Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  5. Post update

    André Onana (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  7. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Penalty Wolverhampton Wanderers.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hugo Bueno with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hugo Bueno (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mario Lemina (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Craig Dawson.

  11. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  12. Post update

    Delay in match (Manchester United).

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mario Lemina (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Maximilian Kilman.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fábio Silva.

  16. Post update

    Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Craig Dawson (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sasa Kalajdzic.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Matheus Nunes with a cross.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Sasa Kalajdzic replaces João Gomes.

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

327 comments

  • Comment posted by greenster, today at 22:02

    Life. Death. Taxes. Clear penalty for the opposition not given at Old Trafford.

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 22:04

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      Shocking!! Fuming and not even a Wolves fan

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 22:01

    Got away with murder tonight.
    It was a penalty.
    Really rode our luck tonight.
    Wolverhampton Wanderers were the better team. Lucky 🍀

    • Reply posted by marlowwolves, today at 22:03

      marlowwolves replied:
      Will happen the vast majority of games Utd play, same old bias..

  • Comment posted by the united way, today at 22:02

    Best team lost and VAR is a joke.

    So unlucky Wolves. No justice.

    • Reply posted by George Williams, today at 22:06

      George Williams replied:
      I think Wolves need to have shooting practice

  • Comment posted by Funky Chunky Monkey, today at 22:02

    If thats an example of VAR making the game fairer, then they've got it very wrong...