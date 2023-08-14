Match ends, Manchester United 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
Raphael Varane scored the winner 14 minutes from time as Manchester United gained a fortunate opening-weekend win against Wolves at Old Trafford.
Erik ten Hag's side hardly created a chance of note until Bruno Fernandes found Aaron Wan-Bissaka with a superb pass inside the area.
The right-back calmly lifted the bouncing ball to the edge of the six-yard box, where Varane used his height to get above Nelson Semedo and head home.
It was extremely harsh on Wolves, who made light of last week's change of manager to produce a superb performance in Gary O'Neil's first game in charge.
Matheus Cunha should have put them in front when Pablo Sarabia's low cross found him unmarked just beyond the far post but despite steadying himself, the Brazilian hit the outside of a post.
Cunha fizzed a low shot wide just before the break and Pedro Neto fired straight at Andre Onana before Varane's decisive effort.
Fabio Silva then had two goal-bound efforts saved by Onana, who was perhaps fortunate to avoid punishment for charging into Sasa Kalajdzic as he came for a cross without making contact with the ball.
O'Neil was booked for his protests as he claimed for a penalty as United clung on for a fortunate victory.
More to follow.
Manchester United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number24Player nameOnanaAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number29Player nameWan-BissakaAverage rating
6.26
- Squad number19Player nameVaraneAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number6Player nameLi MartínezAverage rating
5.35
- Squad number23Player nameShawAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number18Player nameCasemiroAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number21Player nameAntonyAverage rating
4.80
- Squad number8Player nameBruno FernandesAverage rating
5.01
- Squad number7Player nameMountAverage rating
4.87
- Squad number49Player nameGarnachoAverage rating
4.79
- Squad number10Player nameRashfordAverage rating
5.15
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameLindelöfAverage rating
5.10
- Squad number14Player nameEriksenAverage rating
5.33
- Squad number25Player nameSanchoAverage rating
5.39
- Squad number28Player namePellistriAverage rating
4.99
- Squad number39Player nameMcTominayAverage rating
5.01
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameJosé SáAverage rating
6.03
- Squad number22Player nameNélson SemedoAverage rating
6.92
- Squad number15Player nameDawsonAverage rating
6.70
- Squad number23Player nameKilmanAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number3Player nameAït-NouriAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number7Player namePedro NetoAverage rating
7.19
- Squad number8Player nameJoão GomesAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number5Player nameLeminaAverage rating
7.01
- Squad number27Player nameMatheus NunesAverage rating
7.23
- Squad number21Player nameSarabiaAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number12Player nameMatheus CunhaAverage rating
7.65
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameHwang Hee-chanAverage rating
6.88
- Squad number17Player nameBuenoAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number18Player nameKalajdzicAverage rating
6.04
- Squad number29Player nameFábio SilvaAverage rating
6.59
Line-ups
Man Utd
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 24Onana
- 29Wan-Bissaka
- 19Varane
- 6Li MartínezBooked at 17minsSubstituted forLindelöfat 45'minutes
- 23ShawBooked at 45mins
- 18Casemiro
- 21AntonySubstituted forPellistriat 77'minutes
- 8Bruno Fernandes
- 7MountSubstituted forEriksenat 68'minutes
- 49GarnachoSubstituted forSanchoat 68'minutes
- 10RashfordSubstituted forMcTominayat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Lindelöf
- 5Maguire
- 9Martial
- 14Eriksen
- 20Dalot
- 25Sancho
- 26Henderson
- 28Pellistri
- 39McTominay
Wolves
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Sá
- 22Nélson Semedo
- 15Dawson
- 23Kilman
- 3Aït-NouriBooked at 35minsSubstituted forBuenoat 77'minutes
- 7NetoBooked at 69mins
- 8João GomesSubstituted forKalajdzicat 88'minutes
- 5LeminaBooked at 27mins
- 27Nunes
- 21SarabiaSubstituted forHwang Hee-chanat 63'minutes
- 12Matheus CunhaSubstituted forFábio Silvaat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Doherty
- 6Traoré
- 11Hwang Hee-chan
- 17Bueno
- 18Kalajdzic
- 24Gomes
- 25Bentley
- 29Fábio Silva
- 32Hodge
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 73,358
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away23
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home8
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
Post update
Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
André Onana (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
VAR Decision: No Penalty Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Post update
Attempt missed. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hugo Bueno with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Hugo Bueno (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mario Lemina (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Craig Dawson.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match (Manchester United).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mario Lemina (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Maximilian Kilman.
Post update
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fábio Silva.
Post update
Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Craig Dawson (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sasa Kalajdzic.
Post update
Attempt saved. Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Matheus Nunes with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Sasa Kalajdzic replaces João Gomes.
