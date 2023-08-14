Last updated on .From the section Premier League

By Simon Stone BBC Sport at Old Trafford

Raphael Varane scored his third goal for Manchester United

Raphael Varane scored the winner 14 minutes from time as Manchester United gained a fortunate opening-weekend win against Wolves at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag's side hardly created a chance of note until Bruno Fernandes found Aaron Wan-Bissaka with a superb pass inside the area.

The right-back calmly lifted the bouncing ball to the edge of the six-yard box, where Varane used his height to get above Nelson Semedo and head home.

It was extremely harsh on Wolves, who made light of last week's change of manager to produce a superb performance in Gary O'Neil's first game in charge.

Matheus Cunha should have put them in front when Pablo Sarabia's low cross found him unmarked just beyond the far post but despite steadying himself, the Brazilian hit the outside of a post.

Cunha fizzed a low shot wide just before the break and Pedro Neto fired straight at Andre Onana before Varane's decisive effort.

Fabio Silva then had two goal-bound efforts saved by Onana, who was perhaps fortunate to avoid punishment for charging into Sasa Kalajdzic as he came for a cross without making contact with the ball.

O'Neil was booked for his protests as he claimed for a penalty as United clung on for a fortunate victory.

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Man Utd Manchester United Manchester United

Wolves Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester United Starting XI Avg Squad number 24 Player name Onana Average rating 6.37 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Wan-Bissaka Average rating 6.26 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Varane Average rating 6.44 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Li Martínez Average rating 5.35 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Shaw Average rating 5.73 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Casemiro Average rating 5.40 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Antony Average rating 4.80 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Bruno Fernandes Average rating 5.01 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Mount Average rating 4.87 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 49 Player name Garnacho Average rating 4.79 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Rashford Average rating 5.15 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 2 Player name Lindelöf Average rating 5.10 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Eriksen Average rating 5.33 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 25 Player name Sancho Average rating 5.39 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 28 Player name Pellistri Average rating 4.99 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 39 Player name McTominay Average rating 5.01 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Wolverhampton Wanderers Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name José Sá Average rating 6.03 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Nélson Semedo Average rating 6.92 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Dawson Average rating 6.70 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Kilman Average rating 6.78 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Aït-Nouri Average rating 6.77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Pedro Neto Average rating 7.19 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name João Gomes Average rating 6.76 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Lemina Average rating 7.01 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Matheus Nunes Average rating 7.23 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Sarabia Average rating 6.55 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Matheus Cunha Average rating 7.65 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 11 Player name Hwang Hee-chan Average rating 6.88 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Bueno Average rating 6.37 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Kalajdzic Average rating 6.04 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Fábio Silva Average rating 6.59 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Man Utd Formation 4-1-4-1 24 Onana 29 Wan-Bissaka 19 Varane 6 Li Martínez 23 Shaw 18 Casemiro 21 Antony 8 Bruno Fernandes 7 Mount 49 Garnacho 10 Rashford 24 Onana

29 Wan-Bissaka

19 Varane

6 Li Martínez Booked at 17mins Substituted for Lindelöf at 45' minutes

23 Shaw Booked at 45mins

18 Casemiro

21 Antony Substituted for Pellistri at 77' minutes

8 Bruno Fernandes

7 Mount Substituted for Eriksen at 68' minutes

49 Garnacho Substituted for Sancho at 68' minutes

10 Rashford Substituted for McTominay at 88' minutes Substitutes 2 Lindelöf

5 Maguire

9 Martial

14 Eriksen

20 Dalot

25 Sancho

26 Henderson

28 Pellistri

39 McTominay Wolves Formation 4-4-2 1 Sá 22 Nélson Semedo 15 Dawson 23 Kilman 3 Aït-Nouri 7 Neto 8 João Gomes 5 Lemina 27 Nunes 21 Sarabia 12 Matheus Cunha 1 Sá

22 Nélson Semedo

15 Dawson

23 Kilman

3 Aït-Nouri Booked at 35mins Substituted for Bueno at 77' minutes

7 Neto Booked at 69mins

8 João Gomes Substituted for Kalajdzic at 88' minutes

5 Lemina Booked at 27mins

27 Nunes

21 Sarabia Substituted for Hwang Hee-chan at 63' minutes

12 Matheus Cunha Substituted for Fábio Silva at 77' minutes Substitutes 2 Doherty

6 Traoré

11 Hwang Hee-chan

17 Bueno

18 Kalajdzic

24 Gomes

25 Bentley

29 Fábio Silva

32 Hodge Referee: Simon Hooper Attendance: 73,358 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Manchester United 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Manchester United 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Post update Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Post update André Onana (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Post update VAR Decision: No Penalty Wolverhampton Wanderers. Post update Attempt missed. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hugo Bueno with a cross. Post update Attempt blocked. Hugo Bueno (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Attempt blocked. Mario Lemina (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Craig Dawson. Post update Delay over. They are ready to continue. Post update Delay in match (Manchester United). Post update Attempt blocked. Mario Lemina (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Maximilian Kilman. Post update Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Post update Attempt blocked. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fábio Silva. Post update Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Craig Dawson (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Post update Attempt blocked. Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sasa Kalajdzic. Post update Attempt saved. Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Matheus Nunes with a cross. Substitution Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Sasa Kalajdzic replaces João Gomes. Page 1 of 7 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward