Kylian Mbappe: Paris St-Germain striker will not train with first team amid contract stand-off

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe has won five league titles during his time at PSG

Kylian Mbappe will not train with the Paris St-Germain first-team squad when they step up preparations on Monday for the start of the Ligue 1 season.

Mbappe has been in a contract stand-off with PSG amid a desire to join Real Madrid.

The club's all-time leading goalscorer is refusing to sign a year's extension to his contract which ends next summer.

PSG therefore want to sell the France forward now and secure a transfer fee rather than let him go for nothing.

As a result, Mbappe was left out of PSG's touring squad for their pre-season trip to Asia.

He subsequently refused to meet with representatives of Al-Hilal, who made a world record offer to bring him to the Saudi Pro League.

PSG begin their French title defence at home to Lorient on Saturday and it is understood Mbappe will train with the 'loft' group rather than the 'A' training group, which is players who could feature for the first team.

PSG sources say their most recent attempt to broker a solution to the situation was to offer Mbappe a guaranteed sale clause in his contract for the end of this season. This offer was rejected.

After years of underachievement at Champions League level with their 'galactico' model of signing superstar players, PSG are now going down a different path and are understood to be close to completing a deal for Benfica's Goncalo Ramos.

The 22-year-old scored a hat-trick for Portugal at last year's World Cup in Qatar and has attracted interest from numerous top European clubs.

PSG are expected to pay 80m euros (£69m) for the forward.

Comments

Join the conversation

90 comments

  • Comment posted by Impartial My Bottom, today at 22:56

    We can comment on Mbappe.
    We cannot comment on the migrant prison barge.
    We are encouraged to believe, we cannot trust the Bank of England.
    The question is, can we trust the BBC to be independant of this government?

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 22:55

    The French league 1 is barely a better standard than the Scottish Premier League, you can't blame him for wanting out.

  • Comment posted by Adrian Henley-Davies, today at 22:53

    Player has a contract. Club pressurise him to accept their new deal or outcast him. Whose breaking the law? Not Mpabbe.
    Imagine, 1 day you term up for work and the terms of your contract change; they banish you out of sight; preventing you doing your job, until you accept.
    The law is very clear. Stay strong Mpabbe. Clubs cannot place a burden on players so media, fans, and team mates turn on them.

    • Reply posted by Auld, today at 22:57

      Auld replied:
      I agree with most of what you say - but it’s easy for clubs to make statements so as to get players harassed at their homes

  • Comment posted by George, today at 22:52

    He can come and train at Firhill. Who knows he may even make the starting eleven.

    • Reply posted by Auld, today at 22:54

      Auld replied:
      Displacing Big Brian Graham? You’re crazy.

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 22:49

    I will only forgive this guy for his stupid gurning grin when Harry Kane missed that penalty if he apologises. Be happy for your team, by all means, but that was out of order and revealing of his character. Being a professional in any line of work implies some standards of behaviour. I hope that this player recognises his mistake and apologises, or does not prosper.

  • Comment posted by Gary, today at 22:47

    He could come to Argyle. He be third choice after Hardy and Wain though.

  • Comment posted by joey_wes, today at 22:45

    He has a contract and is correctly seeing his end of the deal through. No problems there. However, the issue lies where there was a gentleman’s agreement that Mbappe would sign his extension and could leave for a fee, that is where both parties have let himself down. PSG; professionally, Mbappe ; honourably. Like when Levy promised Kane he could leave, then change his mind. No honour at the top!

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 22:44

    He’s not really a sportsman. Just a cash cow for his mother. The whole situation is repugnant.

    • Reply posted by Justthefacts, today at 22:49

      Justthefacts replied:
      Agreed.

  • Comment posted by Watling, today at 22:44

    What's so wrong with him wanting to honor his contract when it is PSG who want to break his contract by selling him

    • Reply posted by Justthefacts, today at 22:46

      Justthefacts replied:
      Clubs sell players all the time, why is this one a contract breach but others are not??

  • Comment posted by Auld, today at 22:38

    Spurs could do this to Kane - that’s be funny

    • Reply posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 22:52

      Baron of Brierdene replied:
      I'd like to there's a difference but it's exactly the same.

  • Comment posted by Johnathon Erskine Brown, today at 22:37

    What this tells me is that Mbappe does not love playing football, he does not love the club he plays for, he has no reagrd for the clubs fan's, he only cares about himself. Surely football is better without him?

    • Reply posted by Richard, today at 22:46

      Richard replied:
      But another way of looking at it is that he has done nothing wrong and is just sticking to the contract that was agreed between both parties. He is entitled to do that, is he not?

  • Comment posted by From Africa, today at 22:36

    In the past few seasons PSG have experimented with snapping up players at the end of their contracts. It seems now that the Paris club can't come to terms with the reality of being given a dose of their own medicine.

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 22:34

    PSG are punishing Mbappe for the ludicrous contract they agreed to give him.

    • Reply posted by justice4all, today at 22:39

      justice4all replied:
      Better to say, for the stupid 2 year contract given with a loyalty €40m bonus after 1 year…
      He lonely signed for PSG last year to be the Qataris World Cup poster boy with a container of added cash
      He is all about Real Madrid
      But when those fans start racially abusing him at every game he will regret every € and not switching to the PL
      lol lol lol

  • Comment posted by Anton Bardovitch, today at 22:33

    Go to Liverpool and make the Premier league competitive

    • Reply posted by andyp85, today at 22:48

      andyp85 replied:
      Couldn’t afford Bellingham (not that he would have signed) so no chance we could afford Mbappe. Wouldn’t want him either. No player is bigger than the club

  • Comment posted by 4291, today at 22:32

    Come to Leeds, we need a striker

  • Comment posted by gg, today at 22:30

    Come and join Kane or straight swop plus money for Kane.

  • Comment posted by Nicko, today at 22:30

    He's going to man city

  • Comment posted by KENDOMAC, today at 22:24

    For those who think that money is everything is is good to see he has his own thoughts on what he wants from his career. He refused PSG request to meet with representatives of Al-Hilal ( whose world record offer to bring him to the Saudi Pro League had been accepted by PSG). A quality career above excess wealth.

    • Reply posted by delbhoy82, today at 22:29

      delbhoy82 replied:
      I guess it's easier to turn down stupid money to play in Saudi Arabia when you're already on about £72m a year

  • Comment posted by MuhammedIqbal2212, today at 22:23

    Come to the Premier League and actually challenge yourself Mbappe. Enough playing with a bunch of farmers.

    • Reply posted by Justthefacts, today at 22:49

      Justthefacts replied:
      Is the prem not as one sided no?

  • Comment posted by sherpsutd, today at 22:23

    Mbape is right not being bullied. He signed for them by choice. Now he wants out it's like a crime. Now being treated like a slave

    That's not fair. Where's the freedom of expression and choice. Let him go where his heart is.

    Sell him cheap now not to try and force him to Saudi

    • Reply posted by Auld, today at 22:25

      Auld replied:
      How can he be forced to Saudi? He’ll just say no

