Kylian Mbappe: Paris St-Germain striker will not train with first team amid contract stand-off

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe has won five league titles during his time at PSG

Kylian Mbappe will not train with the Paris St-Germain first-team squad when they step up preparations on Monday for the start of the Ligue 1 season.

Mbappe has been in a contract stand-off with PSG amid a desire to join Real Madrid.

The club's all-time leading goalscorer is refusing to sign a year's extension to his contract which ends next summer.

PSG therefore want to sell the France forward now and secure a transfer fee rather than let him go for nothing.

As a result, Mbappe was left out of PSG's touring squad for their pre-season trip to Asia.

He subsequently refused to meet with representatives of Al-Hilal, who made a world record offer to bring him to the Saudi Pro League.

PSG begin their French title defence at home to Lorient on Saturday and it is understood Mbappe will train with the 'loft' group rather than the 'A' training group, which is players who could feature for the first team.

PSG sources say their most recent attempt to broker a solution to the situation was to offer Mbappe a guaranteed sale clause in his contract for the end of this season. This offer was rejected.

After years of underachievement at Champions League level with their 'galactico' model of signing superstar players, PSG are now going down a different path and are understood to be close to completing a deal for Benfica's Goncalo Ramos.

The 22-year-old scored a hat-trick for Portugal at last year's World Cup in Qatar and has attracted interest from numerous top European clubs.

PSG are expected to pay 80m euros (£69m) for the forward.

Comments

Join the conversation

47 comments

  • Comment posted by KENDOMAC, today at 22:24

    For those who think that money is everything is is good to see he has his own thoughts on what he wants from his career. He refused PSG request to meet with representatives of Al-Hilal ( whose world record offer to bring him to the Saudi Pro League had been accepted by PSG). A quality career above excess wealth.

  • Comment posted by MuhammedIqbal2212, today at 22:23

    Come to the Premier League and actually challenge yourself Mbappe. Enough playing with a bunch of farmers.

  • Comment posted by sherpsutd, today at 22:23

    Mbape is right not being bullied. He signed for them by choice. Now he wants out it's like a crime. Now being treated like a slave

    That's not fair. Where's the freedom of expression and choice. Let him go where his heart is.

    Sell him cheap now not to try and force him to Saudi

    • Reply posted by Auld, today at 22:25

      Auld replied:
      How can he be forced to Saudi? He’ll just say no

  • Comment posted by You, today at 22:22

    I think PSG should do a straight swap Martial for Mbappe.

    Everyone is a winner.

  • Comment posted by Xanthias, today at 22:20

    PSG are an arrogant poorly run club with prima donna players. Individually they're great, but too selfish to play as a team.

    I can see Mbappe playing hardball and PSG sitting him on the subs bench match after match.

    How good will Mbappe be after a season with no football?

    It won't effect PSG on the pitch, only their bottom line.

    • Reply posted by Auld, today at 22:23

      Auld replied:
      “How good will Mbappe be after a season with no football?”

      Plenty of players miss a year through injury or suspension and come back fine

  • Comment posted by James, today at 22:20

    If he doesn't play for a year there is a very strong chance he may not be the same player, 12 months is a long time in such a short career, how many players have time out due to injury and never come back the same player even thought they have fully recovered, Its a gamble that may back fire on him, he gas so much money already why take the risk, go on loan or similiar

  • Comment posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 22:19

    Man who intends to honour his contract sidelined for honouring his contract.

    How many more HYS on Mbappé or Kane?

  • Comment posted by Dadstheman, today at 22:18

    If this doesn’t make R Madrid realise they’re buying a problem child then they deserve everything they get.

    • Reply posted by mmc071, today at 22:22

      mmc071 replied:
      Yeah, but other problem children like Cristiano Ronaldo & Benzema didnt turn out too bad for them!

  • Comment posted by whaleoilbeefhooked, today at 22:14

    He should take PSG to an employment tribunal for discrimination and harassment. He might get a few quid.

  • Comment posted by Robokopthe3rd, today at 22:13

    Reckon he'll come to Liverpool and Klopp will make him the best CDM in the world. But seriously...lots of rumours of him coming to Liverpool, but really don't see the point in that for anyone. No CL footy for him, cost LFC a lot in wages, we actually need a CDM not another attacker. More likely to go to Chelsea for money (but again no CL), could go to Newcastle.Would get both wages and CL.

    • Reply posted by Auld, today at 22:15

      Auld replied:
      Or could sit on his arse for 12 months as per his agreement with Madrid

  • Comment posted by joker199, today at 22:11

    Loan him out to Tranmere rovers

  • Comment posted by Phumezo, today at 22:11

    The player is choosing to see out his contract and there's nothing wrong with that. He got paid to do a job for a certain amount of time and now that the time is coming to an end let him move on. PSG don't "own" him they have a contract together and like any other job he can move on.

    • Reply posted by DasBeast, today at 22:25

      DasBeast replied:
      Agree 100%. He's prepared to play for a year to his best ability. They just don't want to lose money

      I wish other players would also understand the 2.way nature of a contract. You both agree to the length, cost and risks; in addition to upholding the contractual expectations

  • Comment posted by JS72, today at 22:10

    Mbappe is going nowhere on loan because PSG will lose £150m+ when he then signs for a free for Madrid - its more likely that Madrid will make an offer for him and he'll move before the end of this transfer window.

  • Comment posted by Masterspy, today at 22:07

    Pathetic.
    Like something from a Primary school playground.

  • Comment posted by Treble99, today at 22:07

    If he’s refusing to be sold, let him rot on bench for a season. Obviously not ideal but out of principle. He’s clearly agreed to join Real for free and told psg otherwise

    • Reply posted by NIGHTSHADEXXX, today at 22:17

      NIGHTSHADEXXX replied:
      Bit of a bizarre take, about someone who’s abiding by his legal right, and legal promises he had made.

      Absolutely nothing wrong with what the player is doing. He has obligated his own part of his contract. There’s a reason why these contracts are for time served, and not the as and when of their ‘Masters’.

  • Comment posted by AD, today at 22:06

    He's not that good anyway . Hope he spends a year doing nothing and then flops at Madrid

    • Reply posted by kennycanuck, today at 22:23

      kennycanuck replied:
      New to the sport are we ?

  • Comment posted by JS72, today at 22:06

    Nice to see the people who think that they can buy football getting a taste of their own medicine for once.

  • Comment posted by JM Pfaff, today at 22:06

    He's on his way to Luton.

    • Reply posted by bacchus, today at 22:14

      bacchus replied:
      Sigh... Ruthlessly original.

  • Comment posted by logicalfacts, today at 22:04

    Take a tour of the Premier League for a year and then join Madrid - if i were him...
    He's top top quality!

    • Reply posted by Auld, today at 22:09

      Auld replied:
      I’m sure Madrid have it in their agreement with him that he can’t go anywhere this - why risk injury

  • Comment posted by Auld, today at 22:03

    Madness to exclude him - better to have some little Herbert on the fringes if the team give him a career ending injury in training. PSG will collect the full insurance value.

