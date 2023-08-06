Close menu

English Football League added time: All but two matches go beyond 100 minutes

By Alex HoadBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Football

Stockport v Gillingham added time scoreboard
There were 14 minutes of added time in total in Saturday's League Two game between Stockport and Gillingham

Football fans might need to consider revising their travel arrangements and rescheduling post-match plans if the opening weekend of EFL football is anything to go by, as games are going to last longer than ever.

This first English Football League programme of 2023-24 was the first to be affected, with all 35 matches featuring at least eight additional minutes of action and several 15:00 kick-offs on Saturday finishing way after 17:00.

Match officials are being told to add on the exact time taken for certain events - like goals and substitutions - rather than the "nominal" amount they have previously used.

The second half of Stoke's 4-1 Championship win over Rotherham did not kick off until 16:13 - in part due to the fact two goals were scored by the hosts in time added on to the opening 45 minutes.

Presenter Mark Chapman even had to announce on BBC Radio 5 Live's Around the Grounds: "Sports Report has always started at 17:00 for 75 years… I have a sense that this season it will be starting at about a quarter past."

Fans at Sixfields watching Northampton against Stevenage, two teams newly promoted to League One, had to stay put for an incredible 22 minutes and 36 seconds of time added on, eight minutes in the first half and more than 14 in the second, as Borough ran out 1-0 winners.

The shortest match across the first 35 fixtures of the campaign came at the Riverside where Middlesbrough's 1-0 home defeat by Millwall in the Championship saw 'just' eight minutes and 45 seconds added on across the two halves.

The only other game that lasted less than 100 minutes was Bristol City against Preston where there was a total of nine minutes and 55 seconds extra.

Adam Idah celebrates his late winner for Norwich
Adam Idah scored a 96th-minute winner for Norwich on Saturday

Of course additional time also paves the way for additional drama. Norwich came from 1-0 down against Hull in the Championship to win 2-1 courtesy of an equaliser in the third minute of first-half stoppage time and then a 96th-minute winner.

Across the leagues, 15 goals were scored in additional time including Crysencio Summerville's 95th-minute leveller for Leeds against Cardiff on Sunday.

Outside of the EFL, Arsenal's Leandro Trossard netted an equaliser in the 101st minute against Manchester City in Sunday's Community Shield.

The measures will also be seen in the new Premier League campaign which starts with Burnley against Manchester City on Friday.

Why is it happening?

Well, in short, to try to get back closer to seeing 90 minutes of actual football.

The average amount of time the ball spent in play during the 2022-23 season drops as you go down through the leagues.

The Premier League average was 55 minutes, the Championship was three minutes fewer, League One came in at 50 minutes and League Two matches averaged just 48 minutes with the ball in play.

In an attempt to alter this trend, the game's law makers - the International Football Association Board (Ifab) - announced earlier this year that it aimed to "create fairer conditions for both teams in terms of the amount of time available in a match" and those guidelines form the basis for the EFL's initiative.

"In line with the most recent Ifab guidance, the EFL and PGMOL (Professional Game Match Official Limited) are committed to ensure a more accurate calculation of additional time alongside an improvement in the amount of time the ball is in-play from the start of the new season," the EFL said in a statement.

Along with goals and substitutions, the exact time taken to deal with injuries, penalties and red cards - both from the moment of the offence to either the whistle of the spot-kick or the player leaving the field - will also be added on.

In a further effort to limit the amount of time lost, the EFL said match officials will take a more "robust approach" to dealing with players time wasting.

Yellow cards will be issued to anyone delaying the restart of play or not retreating the necessary distance at a free-kick.

Weekend's longest EFL matches

  • Northampton v Stevenage - League One - 112 mins 36 secs
  • Shrewsbury v Cheltenham - League One - 110 mins 47 secs
  • Accrington v Newport - League Two - 110 mins 47 secs
  • Sutton United v Notts County - League Two - 110 mins 41 secs
  • Barnsley v Port Vale - League One - 110 mins 33 secs

Comments

Join the conversation

32 comments

  • Comment posted by Perdition, today at 19:57

    Sky could squeeze more ads in if they have a half time in the injury time.
    You heard it here first.

  • Comment posted by Ronnie, today at 19:56

    You pay your hard earned money to watch as near to 90 minutes

    So I can’t see how anyone can complain

    PL 55 minutes
    L2 48 minutes

    80 + should be all leagues

  • Comment posted by Paul11, today at 19:56

    Excellent move. Hopefully it will deter all that rolling around and theatrics which eat up playing time. We want to see 90 minutes of football, not 75 minutes and 15 of amateur dramatics.

  • Comment posted by Bezz, today at 19:56

    Hmm, another rule invented by people that have never played. Most time wasting or better named breaking up play is not about running the clock down but stopping the opposition getting into a rhythm. The rule change will change nothing and will just add time for more of the same.

  • Comment posted by laurie_a, today at 19:54

    It really doesn’t make any sense to me. Why not just stop the clock whenever there is something to add time on for. That way everyone knows that the correct amount of time is played.

  • Comment posted by Nolte 2023, today at 19:54

    About time 😂

  • Comment posted by book all tactical fouls, today at 19:52

    when team captains are suspended for yellow card accumulation due to players crowding the ref, things will change. for the better.

    when teams give up 99th minute equalizers due to time wasted rolling around on the pitch, things will change. for the better.

  • Comment posted by Peter webb, today at 19:52

    This is going to be a problem for Aston Villa and Newcastle.
    The two biggest time wasters in the Prem !!!

    • Reply posted by tony, today at 19:57

      tony replied:
      Don’t forget Bournemouth, by far the worst

  • Comment posted by graffiti manager, today at 19:52

    The game is being ruined with all the changes var etc. I used to teach my girlfriend the offside rule, now she teaches me.

  • Comment posted by My TV, today at 19:51

    At last, the football league has caught up on what should have been done years ago. Time wasting has been ruining the game, and all teams have been taking advantage. The supporters have been short changed.

    • Reply posted by Whitehart, today at 19:59

      Whitehart replied:
      No, they haven't. The very obvious solution was always to follow the rugby example. Simply stop the clock when play stops. Not hard and totally transparent. This change can easily favour teams whom the officials want favoured.

  • Comment posted by Philip_Belfast, today at 19:51

    This is a good idea. Let the fans have 90 minutes of football - not blighted by timewasting substitutions and feigned injuries. Removing the value of these tactics benefits everyone.

    • Reply posted by daver, today at 19:53

      daver replied:
      90 mins of the ball in play, which is what supporters pay for.

  • Comment posted by Pragmatist, today at 19:50

    Would we notice if stadium and TV clocks showed match time, as they have done in Rugby since 1970s

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 19:49

    One of the Women’s World Cup games had 16 minutes added.
    Do these people not realise that some of us want to get to pub.

  • Comment posted by flyingmanticore, today at 19:46

    There was 6 minutes in the first half and 14 minutes in the second half of Doncaster vs Harrogate so can't see that's not on your list

  • Comment posted by Weird Superman, today at 19:45

    It's absolute nonsense. When the clock hits 90 that should be the end of it. FIFA and the like have ruined the game.

    • Reply posted by DaveG, today at 19:50

      DaveG replied:
      But 90 only means 50 minutes of football. Should be a 60 minute game clock

  • Comment posted by Pompey_in_Devon, today at 19:44

    Had this been introduced when Ferguson managed Man United, I'm sure the board would have said 47 additional minutes!

  • Comment posted by FFP is clearly a Uefa money grabbing exercise, today at 19:43

    I agree that time wasting should be punished but, why did 9 minutes added on become 12 yesterday at derby v Wigan? I feel the refs may be overcompensating.

  • Comment posted by Superbluesnottractorboys, today at 19:40

    13 minutes added today Sunderland v Ipswich

    • Reply posted by daver, today at 19:52

      daver replied:
      Nobody deserves to watch Sunderland for 103 minutes.

  • Comment posted by BFC, today at 19:38

    And about time too. To stop the cheating, time wasters from ripping off the paying supporters who pay for 90 mins football.

    It should have been done years ago before it got out of hand.

    And why should commentators moan about the justified added time.

    It was used during the last world cup and look how quickly the time wasting stopped when it was realised it would simply be added on.

  • Comment posted by john, today at 19:36

    When its a cold wet windy November evening ,fans are soaked to the skin and the warming effect of the hot drink has failed miserably ,they will be cursing the advent of this new rule when the game is in its 110th minute

    • Reply posted by DaveG, today at 19:51

      DaveG replied:
      Hopefully, by then. Ayers will have realised and stop wasting so much time

