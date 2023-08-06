Close menu

Harry Kane scores four as Tottenham beat Shakhtar Donetsk 5-1 in final pre-season friendly

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments29

Harry Kane heads home against Shakhtar Donetsk
Harry Kane headed home James Maddison's cross for his second goal against Shakhtar

Harry Kane scored four goals as Tottenham Hotspur beat Shakhtar Donetsk 5-1 in their final pre-season friendly before the start of the Premier League.

Kane's future at Spurs remains the subject of intense scrutiny with a year left on his contract and Bayern Munich stepping up their interest in him.

But he was given the captain's armband against the Ukrainian champions.

And the 30-year-old put on a typically clinical display to remind Spurs what they will be missing should he leave.

The match was new boss Ange Postecoglou's first game in charge in front of his own supporters at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Spurs' two previous friendlies having taken place during a tour of Asia.

And it will have left the Australian keener than ever to retain the services of Kane, who produced a virtuoso performance in what Spurs fans will hope was not a farewell with a flourish.

The striker has featured in all three Spurs friendlies this summer and played more than 80 minutes on Sunday, coming off just after his fourth goal and prompting loud 'we want you to stay' chants from supporters.

He opened the scoring from the penalty spot after a foul on James Maddison who - after Shakhtar levelled - set up Kane's second with a pinpoint cross that the England skipper headed in from close range.

The link-up between the international team-mates promises much, should Kane stay, but his hat-trick strike came from a more familiar source as he tucked away Dejan Kulusevski's defence-splitting ball.

He tapped home his fourth after Dmytro Riznyk parried Manor Solomon's shot. Kane's replacement Dane Scarlett added a fifth with an emphatic strike in stoppage time of the charity match to raise funds for Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

Tottenham open their Premier League campaign at Brentford on 13 August.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

30 comments

  • Comment posted by FairwaySpur, today at 16:58

    Four-timer from Harry a super display of talent and grit

    Last time he put four in the back of the net was in an England Three Lions match against San Marino in November 2021

    Kudos to him - and to debutante Dane Scarlett for a lovely goal at the end of the match

    COYS

  • Comment posted by CanadaSpur, today at 16:58

    Sign him to that new mega contract, with an equally mega buyout clause…

  • Comment posted by HandE, today at 16:57

    Kane class act. Bayern will do very well in the Champions League this season

  • Comment posted by Sticky Fingaz, today at 16:57

    Just give him 400k a week Levy

  • Comment posted by CaptainCanuck, today at 16:56

    Harry set to Clash with Levy...
    Should I stay or should I go now.....

  • Comment posted by MrBlueBurns, today at 16:55

    “Intense scrutiny”? Endless, baseless articles desperate for clicks. Report something when it actually happens.

    • Reply posted by Faraway1985, today at 16:57

      Faraway1985 replied:
      Exactly..

  • Comment posted by stevo, today at 16:53

    Kane's got to go , Tottenham have no back bone from the top to the support end of ,

    • Reply posted by CanadaSpur, today at 16:57

      CanadaSpur replied:
      Gooner, Stevo? Sad little man.

  • Comment posted by TV1, today at 16:53

    World class talent, I really hope he doesn't leave COYS.

  • Comment posted by Irena, today at 16:52

    With the defender I wanted in the vag. 6 ft 4, fast as Walker, good on the ball. We never replaced Toby, now we have, Eriksen too.

    I see a difference already. Quick passing and movement. Scoring goals isn't gonna be an issue, with or without Kane. The defence was always the issue, and with Mickey Van added, I'm confident we we'll surprise everyone.

  • Comment posted by BigDog, today at 16:52

    You've gotta be joking.

  • Comment posted by Maryne, today at 16:50

    Free flowing, attacking football. Spurs are back. Dark Horses for the season, will surprise a few

  • Comment posted by joker199, today at 16:50

    Kane is going nowhere. He'll sign a five year contract by end of September. You read it here first.

    • Reply posted by Risty, today at 16:55

      Risty replied:
      Hooe he does. But it's a free transfer next summer. 100%

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 16:49

    The price just went up...

  • Comment posted by maybenextseason, today at 16:48

    He’ll stay. It seems wrong that he’ll never win a league or European trophy. At least he should get shearer’s record.

    • Reply posted by joker199, today at 16:51

      joker199 replied:
      That'll be something to tell his grandchildren. Haaland will take Shearers record.

  • Comment posted by barry, today at 16:47

    Relegation beckons without Kane.

  • Comment posted by alexv103, today at 16:47

    Poor journalism. We play Barcelona on Tuesday! Do your research BBC!

  • Comment posted by R812, today at 16:46

    I thought he was leaving , or did i miss read all the news on here

    • Reply posted by CaptainCanuck, today at 16:54

      CaptainCanuck replied:
      perhaps you just miss understood, lol

  • Comment posted by Jockney, today at 16:45

    Can't imagine not having Harry at Spurs, who on earth is going to replace him ?

    Then factor in what Levi is willing to pay 😪

  • Comment posted by rob, today at 16:45

    kane is nothing special

  • Comment posted by soakhill, today at 16:45

    Just stay Harry, just for one more year…please

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport