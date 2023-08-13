Close menu
Premier League
BrentfordBrentford2TottenhamTottenham Hotspur2

Brentford 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Emerson Royal earns Spurs point

By Mantej MannBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments342

Bryan Mbeumo
Bryan Mbeumo scored Brentford's first goal of the season from the penalty spot

Tottenham began life after Harry Kane with an entertaining draw against Brentford on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Kane's move from his boyhood club to Bayern Munich was confirmed on Saturday, and goals from Christian Romero and Emerson Royal earned new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou a point on Sunday.

Brentford, who began the league campaign without talisman Ivan Toney, had taken the lead through Yoane Wissa after Bryan Mbeumo's penalty cancelled out Romero's opener.

Spurs have now failed to win on their three visits to the Gtech Community Stadium, where kick-off was delayed by six minutes because of a water supply issue.

When play did begin, Argentina defender Romero opened the scoring with a guided header from debutant James Maddison's fierce free-kick.

It proved to be Romero's final contribution as he was replaced by Postecoglou as a precaution after appearing to complain of a knock to the head in the celebration.

The Bees recovered and won a spot-kick when Spurs' new captain Son Heung-min brought down Mathias Jensen for Mbuemo to convert and stretch his goalscoring run to four consecutive top-flight games.

Wissa was then the beneficiary of Rico Henry's blistering surge down the left-hand side before side-footing the cutback past Guglielmo Vicario, via a deflection off the boot of Micky van de Ven, to dampen their debuts.

Royal scored the pick of the goals with a guided finish in the fifth minute of 11 added on at the end of a thrilling first half.

No Toney, no problems

Thomas Frank's side know they will have to make do without key forward Toney until mid-January after he was banned for eight months for breaking Football Association betting rules.

The England forward was the third top goalscorer in the Premier League last season, behind Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Kane, but they are not showing any signs of missing him.

Brentford won four of the five games they played without Toney last season and, in Mbeumo and Wissa, they have two competent forwards at this level.

Mbuemo took his penalty with aplomb as he wrong-footed Guglielmo Vicario, while Wissa diverted the ball over the line, albeit not with the cleanest strike of his career.

If Mbuemo and Wissa are the finishers, Henry is a potent supplier as he showed his blistering pace to torment Royal on several occasions.

As well as cruising on to his own touch past Royal to cut the ball back for Wissa's goal, he also did brilliantly to beat his man and find Mbuemo at the far post, with the striker unable to divert the ball past Vicario from close range.

Richarlison struggles in central role

Goalscoring pedigree is the most important feature of any team, and Kane's departure will have Spurs fans worried.

Kane leaves the Premier League as Tottenham's all-time top scorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances.

He leaves behind big boots to fill but, in the short term at least, Brazil forward Richarlison looks set to try and answer Postecoglou's call for goals.

Unfortunately for Spurs and their fans, Richarlison did very little to ease their concerns as he cut an isolated figure. In a quiet first half, as Spurs dominated with 66% of possession, the forward touched the ball only 16 times.

Romero was the only Spurs outfield player to touch the ball fewer times (10) before being taken off in the 14th minute.

Maddison, whose arrival from Leicester over the summer was a big coup for Spurs, tried to roll the ball through early on but Richarlison was muscled out of the way and unable to cause a threat.

The same combination linked up in the second half, but this time Richarlison snatched at the shot and fired straight at Burnley's £11m summer signing Mark Flekken in goal.

Time will tell if Richarlison is Spurs' permanent answer to Kane.

Player of the match

MbeumoBryan Mbeumo

with an average of 6.80

Brentford

  1. Squad number19Player nameMbeumo
    Average rating

    6.80

  2. Squad number11Player nameWissa
    Average rating

    6.52

  3. Squad number3Player nameHenry
    Average rating

    6.47

  4. Squad number6Player nameNørgaard
    Average rating

    6.26

  5. Squad number2Player nameHickey
    Average rating

    6.26

  6. Squad number22Player nameCollins
    Average rating

    6.25

  7. Squad number27Player nameJanelt
    Average rating

    6.23

  8. Squad number8Player nameJensen
    Average rating

    6.16

  9. Squad number5Player namePinnock
    Average rating

    6.04

  10. Squad number20Player nameAjer
    Average rating

    6.00

  11. Squad number30Player nameRoerslev
    Average rating

    5.94

  12. Squad number13Player nameM Jorgensen
    Average rating

    5.91

  13. Squad number9Player nameSchade
    Average rating

    5.90

  14. Squad number1Player nameFlekken
    Average rating

    5.72

  15. Squad number26Player nameBaptiste
    Average rating

    5.69

  16. Squad number24Player nameDamsgaard
    Average rating

    5.65

Tottenham Hotspur

  1. Squad number10Player nameMaddison
    Average rating

    6.60

  2. Squad number8Player nameBissouma
    Average rating

    6.46

  3. Squad number38Player nameUdogie
    Average rating

    6.37

  4. Squad number37Player namevan de Ven
    Average rating

    6.31

  5. Squad number17Player nameRomero
    Average rating

    6.28

  6. Squad number12Player nameEmerson Royal
    Average rating

    6.26

  7. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-min
    Average rating

    5.89

  8. Squad number6Player nameD Sánchez
    Average rating

    5.75

  9. Squad number4Player nameSkipp
    Average rating

    5.60

  10. Squad number21Player nameKulusevski
    Average rating

    5.59

  11. Squad number14Player namePerisic
    Average rating

    5.53

  12. Squad number29Player nameSarr
    Average rating

    5.52

  13. Squad number13Player nameVicario
    Average rating

    5.49

  14. Squad number9Player nameRicharlison
    Average rating

    5.11

BBC Sport app: Download to follow all the latest on your Premier League team

Line-ups

Brentford

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Flekken
  • 2HickeyBooked at 62minsSubstituted forRoerslevat 72'minutes
  • 22Collins
  • 5Pinnock
  • 20AjerSubstituted forM Jorgensenat 84'minutes
  • 3Henry
  • 8JensenSubstituted forDamsgaardat 49'minutes
  • 6NørgaardSubstituted forBaptisteat 72'minutes
  • 27Janelt
  • 19Mbeumo
  • 11WissaSubstituted forSchadeat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Schade
  • 10Dasilva
  • 13M Jorgensen
  • 21Strakosha
  • 23Lewis-Potter
  • 24Damsgaard
  • 26Baptiste
  • 30Roerslev
  • 33Yarmolyuk

Tottenham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13VicarioBooked at 26mins
  • 12Emerson Royal
  • 17RomeroSubstituted forD Sánchezat 14'minutesBooked at 36mins
  • 37van de Ven
  • 38Udogie
  • 4SkippBooked at 44minsSubstituted forSarrat 75'minutes
  • 8Bissouma
  • 21Kulusevski
  • 10MaddisonBooked at 36mins
  • 7Son Heung-minSubstituted forPerisicat 75'minutes
  • 9Richarlison

Substitutes

  • 5Højbjerg
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 14Perisic
  • 18Lo Celso
  • 23Porro
  • 27Solomon
  • 29Sarr
  • 33Davies
  • 40Austin
Referee:
Robert Jones
Attendance:
17,066

Match Stats

Home TeamBrentfordAway TeamTottenham
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home11
Away18
Shots on Target
Home6
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brentford 2, Tottenham Hotspur 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brentford 2, Tottenham Hotspur 2.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Vitaly Janelt (Brentford).

  4. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Mads Roerslev.

  5. Post update

    Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford).

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Maddison.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kevin Schade (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Zanka with a through ball.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mads Roerslev (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Destiny Udogie (Tottenham Hotspur).

  11. Post update

    Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Zanka replaces Kristoffer Ajer.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Rico Henry (Brentford).

  16. Post update

    Foul by James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur).

  17. Post update

    Nathan Collins (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur).

  19. Post update

    Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Ivan Perisic replaces Son Heung-Min.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

343 comments

  • Comment posted by MrNeil, today at 16:27

    The good thing about all this added on time is the reduction in punditry we have to endure between matches.

    • Reply posted by Happy Birthday, today at 16:32

      Happy Birthday replied:
      The English soccer league is a joke.

      Little clubs like Brentford, Luton and Fulham shouldn't be allowed in the top division. It should be reserved for the big teams.

  • Comment posted by Old Maid, today at 16:23

    Brentford away is always a tough fixture for anyone so this isnt a bad result for Spurs.

    • Reply posted by christyjeb, today at 16:25

      christyjeb replied:
      Is it? How many games spurs win at home last season?

  • Comment posted by Give me my ball back, today at 16:28

    Richarlison has got to be much better in front of goal nowhere near good enough for 60 mill....

    • Reply posted by Mate, today at 16:30

      Mate replied:
      Swap you for Havertz

  • Comment posted by Paul Sutton , today at 16:29

    1 game and the manic depressives are at it all ready..
    A decent point as far as I’m concerned.. Maddison setting up the two goals, bossed possession and most aspects of the game..
    Shame we couldn’t find a winner but that’s the way it is sometimes..
    This is a big season for Richarlison.. 60 odd million… a waste of money in my opinion but I would love to be proven wrong.
    1 game!!
    Come on you Spurs🥳

    • Reply posted by VARMYLORD, today at 16:44

      VARMYLORD replied:
      It was 50m... Ndomballer is our most expensive signing

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 16:22

    Spurs really need to go out and invest in a top striker, one guaranteed to score 20+ a season.

    • Reply posted by Mr G, today at 16:25

      Mr G replied:
      Why?
      Maybe they need to be more of a team, spread the goals around??

  • Comment posted by Mr G, today at 16:26

    Bissouma looking like he's finally got a manager that see's his talent.

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 16:35

      cb replied:
      Indeed and the football is a lot better to watch, the players who looked awful under Conte much improved, entertaining.
      Spurs just need a striker w an eye for goal. Either try Dane Scarlet or go out and try and get someone like Ferguson at Brighton...!?

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 16:32

    Why is it Spurs held by Brentford and not the other way round?

    • Reply posted by VARMYLORD, today at 16:45

      VARMYLORD replied:
      What game were you watching?

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 16:26

    Spurs look good. They played like Celtic last season. Very unfortunate to concede the goals they did with a soft penalty and a nasty deflection. If they add some quality players to the squad they will be in a very good place indeed. Maybe they will banish their Spursy tag once and for all.

    • Reply posted by Topographic, today at 16:48

      Topographic replied:
      Definite penalty. Poor defending against very ordinary forward players for the second.

  • Comment posted by Rick O Shea, today at 16:22

    The future's bright 😎 The future's Ange

    • Reply posted by munkiman, today at 16:27

      munkiman replied:
      Premier league winners in 9 months time for sure.

  • Comment posted by ALAN, today at 16:28

    Good result, happy with a point away. Actually looked good enough to have got all 3 points if they had pulled the trigger when in front of goal. Much better in defence too, but obviously bigger tests to come. Keep it up.

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 16:24

    Spurs of old would have lost this game.

    • Reply posted by nonbeliever, today at 16:28

      nonbeliever replied:
      Drew there last season.

  • Comment posted by wig, today at 16:36

    Big Ange is a breath of fresh air

    A proper leader and a genuine man in our camp

    Love him

    • Reply posted by catseye27, today at 16:43

      catseye27 replied:
      Just a shame he made the same mistake as previous managers. Sanchez just not good enough in a Spurs shirt

  • Comment posted by beacon brian, today at 16:31

    Penalty an awful decision

    • Reply posted by M Cook, today at 16:34

      M Cook replied:
      Agree. The ref was awful.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 16:26

    Four goals, plenty talking points and excitement and encouragement for both sets of fans. Well done both teams.

  • Comment posted by ADKL, today at 16:30

    As a Brentford supporter, that miss by Mbeumo (from the Henry pass) proved to be quite costly… he tends to miss too many of those for a premier league forward…

    • Reply posted by Perivale Elvis, today at 16:49

      Perivale Elvis replied:
      Ridiculous comment.