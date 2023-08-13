Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Bryan Mbeumo scored Brentford's first goal of the season from the penalty spot

Tottenham began life after Harry Kane with an entertaining draw against Brentford on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Kane's move from his boyhood club to Bayern Munich was confirmed on Saturday, and goals from Christian Romero and Emerson Royal earned new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou a point on Sunday.

Brentford, who began the league campaign without talisman Ivan Toney, had taken the lead through Yoane Wissa after Bryan Mbeumo's penalty cancelled out Romero's opener.

Spurs have now failed to win on their three visits to the Gtech Community Stadium, where kick-off was delayed by six minutes because of a water supply issue.

When play did begin, Argentina defender Romero opened the scoring with a guided header from debutant James Maddison's fierce free-kick.

It proved to be Romero's final contribution as he was replaced by Postecoglou as a precaution after appearing to complain of a knock to the head in the celebration.

The Bees recovered and won a spot-kick when Spurs' new captain Son Heung-min brought down Mathias Jensen for Mbuemo to convert and stretch his goalscoring run to four consecutive top-flight games.

Wissa was then the beneficiary of Rico Henry's blistering surge down the left-hand side before side-footing the cutback past Guglielmo Vicario, via a deflection off the boot of Micky van de Ven, to dampen their debuts.

Royal scored the pick of the goals with a guided finish in the fifth minute of 11 added on at the end of a thrilling first half.

No Toney, no problems

Thomas Frank's side know they will have to make do without key forward Toney until mid-January after he was banned for eight months for breaking Football Association betting rules.

The England forward was the third top goalscorer in the Premier League last season, behind Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Kane, but they are not showing any signs of missing him.

Brentford won four of the five games they played without Toney last season and, in Mbeumo and Wissa, they have two competent forwards at this level.

Mbuemo took his penalty with aplomb as he wrong-footed Guglielmo Vicario, while Wissa diverted the ball over the line, albeit not with the cleanest strike of his career.

If Mbuemo and Wissa are the finishers, Henry is a potent supplier as he showed his blistering pace to torment Royal on several occasions.

As well as cruising on to his own touch past Royal to cut the ball back for Wissa's goal, he also did brilliantly to beat his man and find Mbuemo at the far post, with the striker unable to divert the ball past Vicario from close range.

Richarlison struggles in central role

Goalscoring pedigree is the most important feature of any team, and Kane's departure will have Spurs fans worried.

Kane leaves the Premier League as Tottenham's all-time top scorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances.

He leaves behind big boots to fill but, in the short term at least, Brazil forward Richarlison looks set to try and answer Postecoglou's call for goals.

Unfortunately for Spurs and their fans, Richarlison did very little to ease their concerns as he cut an isolated figure. In a quiet first half, as Spurs dominated with 66% of possession, the forward touched the ball only 16 times.

Romero was the only Spurs outfield player to touch the ball fewer times (10) before being taken off in the 14th minute.

Maddison, whose arrival from Leicester over the summer was a big coup for Spurs, tried to roll the ball through early on but Richarlison was muscled out of the way and unable to cause a threat.

The same combination linked up in the second half, but this time Richarlison snatched at the shot and fired straight at Burnley's £11m summer signing Mark Flekken in goal.

Time will tell if Richarlison is Spurs' permanent answer to Kane.

Player of the match Mbeumo Bryan Mbeumo with an average of 6.80 Brentford Brentford Brentford

Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur Brentford Avg Squad number 19 Player name Mbeumo Average rating 6.80 Squad number 11 Player name Wissa Average rating 6.52 Squad number 3 Player name Henry Average rating 6.47 Squad number 6 Player name Nørgaard Average rating 6.26 Squad number 2 Player name Hickey Average rating 6.26 Squad number 22 Player name Collins Average rating 6.25 Squad number 27 Player name Janelt Average rating 6.23 Squad number 8 Player name Jensen Average rating 6.16 Squad number 5 Player name Pinnock Average rating 6.04 Squad number 20 Player name Ajer Average rating 6.00 Squad number 30 Player name Roerslev Average rating 5.94 Squad number 13 Player name M Jorgensen Average rating 5.91 Squad number 9 Player name Schade Average rating 5.90 Squad number 1 Player name Flekken Average rating 5.72 Squad number 26 Player name Baptiste Average rating 5.69 Squad number 24 Player name Damsgaard Average rating 5.65 Tottenham Hotspur Avg Squad number 10 Player name Maddison Average rating 6.60 Squad number 8 Player name Bissouma Average rating 6.46 Squad number 38 Player name Udogie Average rating 6.37 Squad number 37 Player name van de Ven Average rating 6.31 Squad number 17 Player name Romero Average rating 6.28 Squad number 12 Player name Emerson Royal Average rating 6.26 Squad number 7 Player name Son Heung-min Average rating 5.89 Squad number 6 Player name D Sánchez Average rating 5.75 Squad number 4 Player name Skipp Average rating 5.60 Squad number 21 Player name Kulusevski Average rating 5.59 Squad number 14 Player name Perisic Average rating 5.53 Squad number 29 Player name Sarr Average rating 5.52 Squad number 13 Player name Vicario Average rating 5.49 Squad number 9 Player name Richarlison Average rating 5.11

BBC Sport app: Download to follow all the latest on your Premier League team

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Brentford Formation 5-3-2 1 Flekken 2 Hickey 22 Collins 5 Pinnock 20 Ajer 3 Henry 8 Jensen 6 Nørgaard 27 Janelt 19 Mbeumo 11 Wissa 1 Flekken

2 Hickey Booked at 62mins Substituted for Roerslev at 72' minutes

22 Collins

5 Pinnock

20 Ajer Substituted for M Jorgensen at 84' minutes

3 Henry

8 Jensen Substituted for Damsgaard at 49' minutes

6 Nørgaard Substituted for Baptiste at 72' minutes

27 Janelt

19 Mbeumo

11 Wissa Substituted for Schade at 72' minutes Substitutes 9 Schade

10 Dasilva

13 M Jorgensen

21 Strakosha

23 Lewis-Potter

24 Damsgaard

26 Baptiste

30 Roerslev

33 Yarmolyuk Tottenham Formation 4-2-3-1 13 Vicario 12 Emerson Royal 17 Romero 37 van de Ven 38 Udogie 4 Skipp 8 Bissouma 21 Kulusevski 10 Maddison 7 Son Heung-min 9 Richarlison 13 Vicario Booked at 26mins

12 Emerson Royal

17 Romero Substituted for D Sánchez at 14' minutes Booked at 36mins

37 van de Ven

38 Udogie

4 Skipp Booked at 44mins Substituted for Sarr at 75' minutes

8 Bissouma

21 Kulusevski

10 Maddison Booked at 36mins

7 Son Heung-min Substituted for Perisic at 75' minutes

9 Richarlison Substitutes 5 Højbjerg

6 D Sánchez

14 Perisic

18 Lo Celso

23 Porro

27 Solomon

29 Sarr

33 Davies

40 Austin Referee: Robert Jones Attendance: 17,066 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Brentford 2, Tottenham Hotspur 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Brentford 2, Tottenham Hotspur 2. Post update Hand ball by Vitaly Janelt (Brentford). Post update Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Mads Roerslev. Post update Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford). Post update Attempt blocked. Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Maddison. Post update Attempt missed. Kevin Schade (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Zanka with a through ball. Post update Attempt blocked. Mads Roerslev (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Foul by Destiny Udogie (Tottenham Hotspur). Post update Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing. Substitution Substitution, Brentford. Zanka replaces Kristoffer Ajer. Post update Attempt saved. Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross. Post update Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Rico Henry (Brentford). Post update Foul by James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur). Post update Nathan Collins (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur). Post update Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing. Substitution Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Ivan Perisic replaces Son Heung-Min. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward