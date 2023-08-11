TEAM NEWS
Summer signing Mark Flekken is set to make his Brentford debut, with last season's first-choice goalkeeper David Raya close to joining Arsenal.
Defender Nathan Collins, who signed from Wolves for a club-record fee, may also play his first game for the Bees.
Bryan Mbeumo is fit despite being withdrawn in the first half of last weekend's friendly against Lille.
Frank Onyeka was also taken off in that game and will be monitored, while Ivan Toney remains banned until 2024.
With Harry Kane nearing a move to Bayern Munich, Tottenham may hand Richarlison a starting role at the Gtech Community Stadium.
James Maddison, Micky van de Ven and Guglielmo Vicario await their debuts but Rodrigo Bentancur and Ryan Sessegnon are long-term absentees.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Brentford have won two of their 10 league games against Tottenham (D4, L4), including a 3-1 away victory when the sides met in May.
- The Bees' last home win against Spurs was a 2-0 victory in the second tier on 20 March 1948.
Brentford
- They were beaten in just two of their 19 Premier league home matches in 2022-23 (W10, D7), losing 3-0 to Arsenal and 2-1 versus Newcastle.
- Brentford have won their opening league fixture in two of the past 11 seasons (D5, L4).
- However, they have not lost their first match in a top-flight campaign since 1937, when they began with a 2-0 defeat at Bolton.
- Thomas Frank's team won five of their final six Premier League games in 2022-23, including each of the last three.
- They have not won four consecutive top-flight matches since 1939 (a run of five victories).
- The Bees are unbeaten in nine Premier League London derbies (W5, D4), winning each of the last four.
- Brentford have lost 64% of the Premier League matches which David Raya has missed (nine of 14), compared to 29% of those in which he has featured (18 of 62).
Tottenham Hotspur
- There were a league-high 133 goals scored in Premier League matches involving Spurs last term.
- They have scored in each of their previous 12 league matches but have kept only one clean sheet in their past 13 top-flight games.
- Tottenham's 1-0 home defeat by Everton in 2020 is the only time in the past seven seasons they have lost their opening league match.
- The last time they began a Premier League campaign with a London derby was in 2014, when they won 1-0 at West Ham in Mauricio Pochettino's first game in charge.
- Spurs have won their last two top-flight away matches in London, beating Crystal Palace 4-0 and Fulham 1-0 (both wins were in January). They had won two of 19 such matches prior to this (D8, L9).
- Ange Postecoglou will become the first Australian to manage in the Premier League. The last Tottenham boss to lose his opening game in charge was Andre Villas-Boas against Newcastle in August 2012.
- Richarlison, who scored once in 27 top-flight appearances in 2022-23, is one short of becoming the third Brazilian to score 50 Premier League goals, emulating Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus.