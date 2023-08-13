Last updated on .From the section Premier League

By Phil McNulty Chief football writer at Stamford Bridge

Axel Disasi is the 26th different Chelsea player to score on his Premier League debut

Chelsea began their Premier League season with a draw against Liverpool in Mauricio Pochettino's first competitive game in charge.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring early on for the away side before Chelsea debutant Axel Disasi equalised for the Blues in the 37th minute.

Ben Chilwell and Mohamed Salah had goals ruled out in the first half following video assistant referee checks.

Despite half chances for Diaz and another debutant, Nicolas Jackson, neither side could capitalise on their opportunities and prevent a fifth consecutive draw between the sides.

62 Kelleher Referee: Anthony Taylor Attendance: 40,096 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Chelsea 1, Liverpool 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Chelsea 1, Liverpool 1. Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Lesley Ugochukwu. Post update Attempt blocked. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Offside, Liverpool. Harvey Elliott tries a through ball, but Dominik Szoboszlai is caught offside. Substitution Substitution, Chelsea. Lesley Ugochukwu replaces Ben Chilwell. Booking Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card. Post update Foul by Conor Gallagher (Chelsea). Post update Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Curtis Jones (Liverpool). Booking Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card. Post update Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool). Post update Malo Gusto (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool). Post update Attempt blocked. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Elliott. Substitution Substitution, Chelsea. Mykhailo Mudryk replaces Raheem Sterling. Substitution Substitution, Chelsea. Ian Maatsen replaces Carney Chukwuemeka. Post update Offside, Liverpool. Andy Robertson tries a through ball, but Curtis Jones is caught offside. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward