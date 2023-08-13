Match ends, Chelsea 1, Liverpool 1.
Chelsea began their Premier League season with a draw against Liverpool in Mauricio Pochettino's first competitive game in charge.
Luis Diaz opened the scoring early on for the away side before Chelsea debutant Axel Disasi equalised for the Blues in the 37th minute.
Ben Chilwell and Mohamed Salah had goals ruled out in the first half following video assistant referee checks.
Despite half chances for Diaz and another debutant, Nicolas Jackson, neither side could capitalise on their opportunities and prevent a fifth consecutive draw between the sides.
More to follow.
Chelsea
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number31Player nameSánchezAverage rating
5.68
- Squad number2Player nameDisasiAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number6Player nameThiago SilvaAverage rating
5.97
- Squad number26Player nameColwillAverage rating
6.03
- Squad number24Player nameJamesAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number8Player nameFernándezAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number23Player nameGallagherAverage rating
5.97
- Squad number21Player nameChilwellAverage rating
6.35
- Squad number7Player nameSterlingAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number17Player nameChukwuemekaAverage rating
5.62
- Squad number15Player nameJacksonAverage rating
6.16
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameMudrykAverage rating
5.56
- Squad number16Player nameUgochukwuAverage rating
5.55
- Squad number27Player nameGustoAverage rating
5.47
- Squad number29Player nameMaatsenAverage rating
5.48
Liverpool
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameAlissonAverage rating
6.89
- Squad number66Player nameAlexander-ArnoldAverage rating
6.39
- Squad number5Player nameKonatéAverage rating
6.39
- Squad number4Player namevan DijkAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number26Player nameRobertsonAverage rating
6.22
- Squad number8Player nameSzoboszlaiAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number10Player nameMac AllisterAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number18Player nameGakpoAverage rating
6.17
- Squad number11Player nameMohamed SalahAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo JotaAverage rating
6.16
- Squad number7Player nameDíazAverage rating
6.85
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameNúñezAverage rating
5.43
- Squad number17Player nameJonesAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number19Player nameElliottAverage rating
5.80
- Squad number50Player nameDoakAverage rating
5.47
Line-ups
Chelsea
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 31Sánchez
- 2Disasi
- 6Thiago Silva
- 26Colwill
- 24JamesSubstituted forGustoat 76'minutes
- 8FernándezBooked at 32mins
- 23Gallagher
- 21ChilwellSubstituted forUgochukwuat 90'minutes
- 7SterlingSubstituted forMudrykat 81'minutes
- 17ChukwuemekaBooked at 4minsSubstituted forMaatsenat 81'minutes
- 15JacksonBooked at 85mins
Substitutes
- 3Cucurella
- 10Mudryk
- 11Madueke
- 16Ugochukwu
- 20Nascimento dos Santos
- 27Gusto
- 29Maatsen
- 37Burstow
- 47Bergström
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alisson
- 66Alexander-ArnoldBooked at 68mins
- 5Konaté
- 4van Dijk
- 26Robertson
- 8Szoboszlai
- 10Mac AllisterBooked at 89mins
- 18GakpoSubstituted forJonesat 66'minutes
- 11SalahSubstituted forElliottat 77'minutes
- 20JotaBooked at 32minsSubstituted forNúñezat 66'minutes
- 7DíazSubstituted forDoakat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Gomez
- 9Núñez
- 17Jones
- 19Elliott
- 21Tsimikas
- 32Matip
- 50Doak
- 53McConnell
- 62Kelleher
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 40,096
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 1, Liverpool 1.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Lesley Ugochukwu.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Offside, Liverpool. Harvey Elliott tries a through ball, but Dominik Szoboszlai is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Lesley Ugochukwu replaces Ben Chilwell.
Booking
Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Conor Gallagher (Chelsea).
Post update
Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Curtis Jones (Liverpool).
Booking
Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool).
Post update
Malo Gusto (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Mykhailo Mudryk replaces Raheem Sterling.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Ian Maatsen replaces Carney Chukwuemeka.
Post update
Offside, Liverpool. Andy Robertson tries a through ball, but Curtis Jones is caught offside.
