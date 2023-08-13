Close menu
Premier League
ChelseaChelsea1LiverpoolLiverpool1

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool: Axel Disasi scores on his debut to secure point for Chelsea

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Stamford Bridge

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments55

Axel Disasi scores his first goal for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Axel Disasi is the 26th different Chelsea player to score on his Premier League debut

Chelsea began their Premier League season with a draw against Liverpool in Mauricio Pochettino's first competitive game in charge.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring early on for the away side before Chelsea debutant Axel Disasi equalised for the Blues in the 37th minute.

Ben Chilwell and Mohamed Salah had goals ruled out in the first half following video assistant referee checks.

Despite half chances for Diaz and another debutant, Nicolas Jackson, neither side could capitalise on their opportunities and prevent a fifth consecutive draw between the sides.

More to follow.

BBC Sport app: Download to follow all the latest on your Premier League team

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Chelsea

Starting XI

  1. Squad number31Player nameSánchez
    Average rating

    5.68

  2. Squad number2Player nameDisasi
    Average rating

    6.07

  3. Squad number6Player nameThiago Silva
    Average rating

    5.97

  4. Squad number26Player nameColwill
    Average rating

    6.03

  5. Squad number24Player nameJames
    Average rating

    6.46

  6. Squad number8Player nameFernández
    Average rating

    6.33

  7. Squad number23Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    5.97

  8. Squad number21Player nameChilwell
    Average rating

    6.35

  9. Squad number7Player nameSterling
    Average rating

    5.81

  10. Squad number17Player nameChukwuemeka
    Average rating

    5.62

  11. Squad number15Player nameJackson
    Average rating

    6.16

Substitutes

  1. Squad number10Player nameMudryk
    Average rating

    5.56

  2. Squad number16Player nameUgochukwu
    Average rating

    5.55

  3. Squad number27Player nameGusto
    Average rating

    5.47

  4. Squad number29Player nameMaatsen
    Average rating

    5.48

Liverpool

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    6.89

  2. Squad number66Player nameAlexander-Arnold
    Average rating

    6.39

  3. Squad number5Player nameKonaté
    Average rating

    6.39

  4. Squad number4Player namevan Dijk
    Average rating

    6.37

  5. Squad number26Player nameRobertson
    Average rating

    6.22

  6. Squad number8Player nameSzoboszlai
    Average rating

    6.58

  7. Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    6.84

  8. Squad number18Player nameGakpo
    Average rating

    6.17

  9. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    6.63

  10. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Jota
    Average rating

    6.16

  11. Squad number7Player nameDíaz
    Average rating

    6.85

Substitutes

  1. Squad number9Player nameNúñez
    Average rating

    5.43

  2. Squad number17Player nameJones
    Average rating

    5.30

  3. Squad number19Player nameElliott
    Average rating

    5.80

  4. Squad number50Player nameDoak
    Average rating

    5.47

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 31Sánchez
  • 2Disasi
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 26Colwill
  • 24JamesSubstituted forGustoat 76'minutes
  • 8FernándezBooked at 32mins
  • 23Gallagher
  • 21ChilwellSubstituted forUgochukwuat 90'minutes
  • 7SterlingSubstituted forMudrykat 81'minutes
  • 17ChukwuemekaBooked at 4minsSubstituted forMaatsenat 81'minutes
  • 15JacksonBooked at 85mins

Substitutes

  • 3Cucurella
  • 10Mudryk
  • 11Madueke
  • 16Ugochukwu
  • 20Nascimento dos Santos
  • 27Gusto
  • 29Maatsen
  • 37Burstow
  • 47Bergström

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-ArnoldBooked at 68mins
  • 5Konaté
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26Robertson
  • 8Szoboszlai
  • 10Mac AllisterBooked at 89mins
  • 18GakpoSubstituted forJonesat 66'minutes
  • 11SalahSubstituted forElliottat 77'minutes
  • 20JotaBooked at 32minsSubstituted forNúñezat 66'minutes
  • 7DíazSubstituted forDoakat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Gomez
  • 9Núñez
  • 17Jones
  • 19Elliott
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 32Matip
  • 50Doak
  • 53McConnell
  • 62Kelleher
Referee:
Anthony Taylor
Attendance:
40,096

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home10
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea 1, Liverpool 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea 1, Liverpool 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Lesley Ugochukwu.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Liverpool. Harvey Elliott tries a through ball, but Dominik Szoboszlai is caught offside.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Lesley Ugochukwu replaces Ben Chilwell.

  7. Booking

    Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Conor Gallagher (Chelsea).

  9. Post update

    Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Curtis Jones (Liverpool).

  12. Booking

    Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool).

  15. Post update

    Malo Gusto (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool).

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Mykhailo Mudryk replaces Raheem Sterling.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Ian Maatsen replaces Carney Chukwuemeka.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Liverpool. Andy Robertson tries a through ball, but Curtis Jones is caught offside.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

74 comments

  • Comment posted by bridstow man , today at 18:38

    Chelsea and luvvie Poch will be top 4 not so sure on scousers.

  • Comment posted by Bobby , today at 18:38

    TAA is a weak link in our team, end of story. Worse right back we've ever had and can't play midfield. One of the best passers I've ever seen, but not the answer.

  • Comment posted by Kopper, today at 18:38

    Ok, early days, I know but that was Europa League-level performance from both teams....neither have a prayer of top-4 finish on this evidence.

    Looks like another long frustrating season for Reds fans. FSG out!

  • Comment posted by richard48, today at 18:38

    Another game where the referee favoured the home side!

  • Comment posted by Bill, today at 18:38

    poor refereeing, deffo a penalty

  • Comment posted by MartinR, today at 18:38

    Gona be tough for either of these to catch the leagues early trailblazers

  • Comment posted by oscarphcity, today at 18:37

    Chelsea need caicedo to clinch top 4

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 18:37

    Shows how good Salah is and has been when you see Nunez's first touch 😭

  • Comment posted by The amazing Liz Truss, today at 18:37

    Boring! None of these teams will win the league. Man Utd are 1million times better

  • Comment posted by strawberry, today at 18:37

    Colwill "Taxi to take me to Brighton please! This is a shambles!!!!"

  • Comment posted by Ollie Gark, today at 18:37

    1-1 draw at Chelsea isn't a bad result. Things will only get better

  • Comment posted by OutCat, today at 18:37

    Chelsea look but back!

  • Comment posted by Moose Knuckle, today at 18:37

    The entire Liverpool team needs to be “Lauren James’d”

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 18:37

    I like this new no-possession system Klopp has introduced.😂 And Howard Webb, destroying football as a sport.

  • Comment posted by YouKnowIAmRight, today at 18:37

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by simons, today at 18:37

    Shocking refereeing today. Should have been a handball penalty, and Chelsea should have had at least one man sent off. Ridiculous.