Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 0, Kilmarnock 0.
Kilmarnock squandered the chance for an early away victory in the Scottish Premiership as they played out a goalless draw with Hearts.
Derek McInnes' side had the better chances at Tynecastle as Hearts failed to adequately test the away goal throughout the match.
Zander Clark denied both Matty Kennedy and Kyle Magennis in the first half and Stuart Findlay whistled a long-distance drive past the post.
It took until April for Kilmarnock to register their first win on the road last season, although McInnes will still be happy with four points from his first two league games.
Kilmarnock were fantastic in the win over Rangers last weekend, while Hearts were looking to respond to a somewhat disappointing visit to Norway, where they lost 2-1 to Rosenborg on Thursday night.
There was a distinct lack of quality in either box, and the biggest talking points revolved around the fact that the game finished with 22 players on the pitch.
Both captains could perhaps consider themselves a little lucky to not see red. Lawrence Shankland was booked early on before putting in a couple of heavier challenges that went unpunished, while Brad Lyons was only given a yellow for his studs-up tackle on Aidan Denholm late on.
David Dickinson was also unmoved when Shankland went down in the box in the first half, with Stuart Findlay's arms wrapped around the torso of the Scotland striker. Video assistant referee Greg Aitken did not get involved.
Player of the Match - Matty Kennedy
Tired Hearts lacking in creativity - analysis
Hearts dominated possession, if little else, throughout the game. Instead, Killie looked more like nabbing a goal on the counter attack when they picked the ball off in midfield.
The Ayrshire side's back-three of Lewis Mayo, Robbie Deas and Findlay were happy to sit in, soaking up the pressure, knowing that Hearts had no clue how to break down the low block.
Yutaro Oda and Kyosuke Tagawa huffed and puffed, but the ball wasn't bouncing for them or for Shankland - who had one of his poorest games for the Tynecastle club.
It was only when Kenneth Vargas came on that Hearts looked a little dangerous - but it was far too little, far too late. They were disjointed and just didn't look like scoring.
What's next?
Hearts host Rosenborg on Thursday night (19:45 BST) looking to overturn the 2-1 deficit from the first leg of their Europa Conference League third round qualifier. Kilmarnock welcome Celtic to Rugby Park on Sunday (15:00 BST) in League Cup action.
Player of the match
BoyceLiam Boyce
Heart of Midlothian
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameBoyceAverage rating
6.67
- Squad number77Player nameVargasAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number51Player nameLowryAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number2Player nameKentAverage rating
6.40
- Squad number5Player nameHaringAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number15Player nameRowlesAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number28Player nameClarkAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number22Player nameDenholmAverage rating
6.27
- Squad number3Player nameKingsleyAverage rating
6.11
- Squad number11Player nameOdaAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number9Player nameShanklandAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number30Player nameTagawaAverage rating
5.62
- Squad number13Player nameAtkinsonAverage rating
5.61
- Squad number21Player nameSibbickAverage rating
5.47
- Squad number17Player nameForrestAverage rating
5.20
- Squad number14Player nameDevlinAverage rating
5.19
Kilmarnock
Avg
- Squad number5Player nameMayoAverage rating
6.56
- Squad number17Player nameFindlayAverage rating
6.25
- Squad number23Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
6.03
- Squad number9Player nameVassellAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number6Player nameDeasAverage rating
5.90
- Squad number10Player nameKennedyAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number1Player nameDennisAverage rating
5.70
- Squad number8Player nameLyonsAverage rating
5.46
- Squad number11Player nameArmstrongAverage rating
5.41
- Squad number12Player nameWatsonAverage rating
5.33
- Squad number16Player nameMagennisAverage rating
5.08
- Squad number3Player nameNdabaAverage rating
4.92
- Squad number7Player nameMcKenzieAverage rating
4.84
- Squad number22Player nameDonnellyAverage rating
4.27
Line-ups
Hearts
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 28Clark
- 13AtkinsonBooked at 55minsSubstituted forSibbickat 78'minutes
- 2Kent
- 15Rowles
- 3Kingsley
- 14DevlinBooked at 40minsSubstituted forDenholmat 68'minutes
- 5Haring
- 11OdaSubstituted forForrestat 78'minutes
- 9ShanklandBooked at 30mins
- 51LowrySubstituted forBoyceat 59'minutes
- 30TagawaSubstituted forVargasat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Nieuwenhof
- 10Boyce
- 12McGovern
- 16Halliday
- 17Forrest
- 21Sibbick
- 22Denholm
- 54Wilson
- 77Vargas
Kilmarnock
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Dennis
- 5Mayo
- 6Deas
- 17Findlay
- 11ArmstrongBooked at 67minsSubstituted forDonnellyat 90+2'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8LyonsBooked at 85mins
- 12Watson
- 16MagennisSubstituted forMcKenzieat 89'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 3Ndaba
- 10Kennedy
- 23WatkinsSubstituted forVassellat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 7McKenzie
- 9Vassell
- 14Sanders
- 15Murray
- 18Cameron
- 19Davies
- 20O'Hara
- 22Donnelly
- 31Polworth
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
- Attendance:
- 18,455
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 0, Kilmarnock 0.
Booking
Liam Donnelly (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Frankie Kent (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Liam Donnelly (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Lewis Mayo.
Booking
Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Aidan Denholm (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock).
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Liam Donnelly replaces Daniel Armstrong.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephen Kingsley.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Rory McKenzie replaces Kyle Magennis.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kenneth Vargas (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Liam Boyce.
Post update
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Daniel Armstrong.
Booking
Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Aidan Denholm (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Kenneth Vargas (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Lewis Mayo (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Liam Boyce with a cross.