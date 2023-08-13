Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Kilmarnock's liveliest player who looked dangerous on the counter attack

Kilmarnock squandered the chance for an early away victory in the Scottish Premiership as they played out a goalless draw with Hearts.

Derek McInnes' side had the better chances at Tynecastle as Hearts failed to adequately test the away goal throughout the match.

Zander Clark denied both Matty Kennedy and Kyle Magennis in the first half and Stuart Findlay whistled a long-distance drive past the post.

It took until April for Kilmarnock to register their first win on the road last season, although McInnes will still be happy with four points from his first two league games.

Kilmarnock were fantastic in the win over Rangers last weekend, while Hearts were looking to respond to a somewhat disappointing visit to Norway, where they lost 2-1 to Rosenborg on Thursday night.

There was a distinct lack of quality in either box, and the biggest talking points revolved around the fact that the game finished with 22 players on the pitch.

Both captains could perhaps consider themselves a little lucky to not see red. Lawrence Shankland was booked early on before putting in a couple of heavier challenges that went unpunished, while Brad Lyons was only given a yellow for his studs-up tackle on Aidan Denholm late on.

David Dickinson was also unmoved when Shankland went down in the box in the first half, with Stuart Findlay's arms wrapped around the torso of the Scotland striker. Video assistant referee Greg Aitken did not get involved.

Player of the Match - Matty Kennedy

Kilmarnock's liveliest player who looked dangerous on the counter attack

Tired Hearts lacking in creativity - analysis

Hearts dominated possession, if little else, throughout the game. Instead, Killie looked more like nabbing a goal on the counter attack when they picked the ball off in midfield.

The Ayrshire side's back-three of Lewis Mayo, Robbie Deas and Findlay were happy to sit in, soaking up the pressure, knowing that Hearts had no clue how to break down the low block.

Yutaro Oda and Kyosuke Tagawa huffed and puffed, but the ball wasn't bouncing for them or for Shankland - who had one of his poorest games for the Tynecastle club.

It was only when Kenneth Vargas came on that Hearts looked a little dangerous - but it was far too little, far too late. They were disjointed and just didn't look like scoring.

What's next?

Hearts host Rosenborg on Thursday night (19:45 BST) looking to overturn the 2-1 deficit from the first leg of their Europa Conference League third round qualifier. Kilmarnock welcome Celtic to Rugby Park on Sunday (15:00 BST) in League Cup action.

Player of the match Boyce Liam Boyce with an average of 6.67 Hearts Heart of Midlothian Heart of Midlothian

Kilmarnock Kilmarnock Kilmarnock Heart of Midlothian Avg Squad number 10 Player name Boyce Average rating 6.67 Squad number 77 Player name Vargas Average rating 6.65 Squad number 51 Player name Lowry Average rating 6.51 Squad number 2 Player name Kent Average rating 6.40 Squad number 5 Player name Haring Average rating 6.33 Squad number 15 Player name Rowles Average rating 6.29 Squad number 28 Player name Clark Average rating 6.29 Squad number 22 Player name Denholm Average rating 6.27 Squad number 3 Player name Kingsley Average rating 6.11 Squad number 11 Player name Oda Average rating 5.94 Squad number 9 Player name Shankland Average rating 5.67 Squad number 30 Player name Tagawa Average rating 5.62 Squad number 13 Player name Atkinson Average rating 5.61 Squad number 21 Player name Sibbick Average rating 5.47 Squad number 17 Player name Forrest Average rating 5.20 Squad number 14 Player name Devlin Average rating 5.19 Kilmarnock Avg Squad number 5 Player name Mayo Average rating 6.56 Squad number 17 Player name Findlay Average rating 6.25 Squad number 23 Player name Watkins Average rating 6.03 Squad number 9 Player name Vassell Average rating 5.96 Squad number 6 Player name Deas Average rating 5.90 Squad number 10 Player name Kennedy Average rating 5.73 Squad number 1 Player name Dennis Average rating 5.70 Squad number 8 Player name Lyons Average rating 5.46 Squad number 11 Player name Armstrong Average rating 5.41 Squad number 12 Player name Watson Average rating 5.33 Squad number 16 Player name Magennis Average rating 5.08 Squad number 3 Player name Ndaba Average rating 4.92 Squad number 7 Player name McKenzie Average rating 4.84 Squad number 22 Player name Donnelly Average rating 4.27