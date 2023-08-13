Close menu
Scottish Premiership
HeartsHeart of Midlothian0KilmarnockKilmarnock0

Hearts 0-0 Kilmarnock: Killie squander chance for rare away win

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Kilmarnock's liveliest player who looked dangerous on the counter.
Kilmarnock's liveliest player who looked dangerous on the counter attack

Kilmarnock squandered the chance for an early away victory in the Scottish Premiership as they played out a goalless draw with Hearts.

Derek McInnes' side had the better chances at Tynecastle as Hearts failed to adequately test the away goal throughout the match.

Zander Clark denied both Matty Kennedy and Kyle Magennis in the first half and Stuart Findlay whistled a long-distance drive past the post.

It took until April for Kilmarnock to register their first win on the road last season, although McInnes will still be happy with four points from his first two league games.

Kilmarnock were fantastic in the win over Rangers last weekend, while Hearts were looking to respond to a somewhat disappointing visit to Norway, where they lost 2-1 to Rosenborg on Thursday night.

There was a distinct lack of quality in either box, and the biggest talking points revolved around the fact that the game finished with 22 players on the pitch.

Both captains could perhaps consider themselves a little lucky to not see red. Lawrence Shankland was booked early on before putting in a couple of heavier challenges that went unpunished, while Brad Lyons was only given a yellow for his studs-up tackle on Aidan Denholm late on.

David Dickinson was also unmoved when Shankland went down in the box in the first half, with Stuart Findlay's arms wrapped around the torso of the Scotland striker. Video assistant referee Greg Aitken did not get involved.

Player of the Match - Matty Kennedy

Kilmarnock's liveliest player who looked dangerous on the counter.
Kilmarnock's liveliest player who looked dangerous on the counter attack

Tired Hearts lacking in creativity - analysis

Hearts dominated possession, if little else, throughout the game. Instead, Killie looked more like nabbing a goal on the counter attack when they picked the ball off in midfield.

The Ayrshire side's back-three of Lewis Mayo, Robbie Deas and Findlay were happy to sit in, soaking up the pressure, knowing that Hearts had no clue how to break down the low block.

Yutaro Oda and Kyosuke Tagawa huffed and puffed, but the ball wasn't bouncing for them or for Shankland - who had one of his poorest games for the Tynecastle club.

It was only when Kenneth Vargas came on that Hearts looked a little dangerous - but it was far too little, far too late. They were disjointed and just didn't look like scoring.

What's next?

Hearts host Rosenborg on Thursday night (19:45 BST) looking to overturn the 2-1 deficit from the first leg of their Europa Conference League third round qualifier. Kilmarnock welcome Celtic to Rugby Park on Sunday (15:00 BST) in League Cup action.

Player of the match

BoyceLiam Boyce

with an average of 6.67

Heart of Midlothian

  1. Squad number10Player nameBoyce
    Average rating

    6.67

  2. Squad number77Player nameVargas
    Average rating

    6.65

  3. Squad number51Player nameLowry
    Average rating

    6.51

  4. Squad number2Player nameKent
    Average rating

    6.40

  5. Squad number5Player nameHaring
    Average rating

    6.33

  6. Squad number15Player nameRowles
    Average rating

    6.29

  7. Squad number28Player nameClark
    Average rating

    6.29

  8. Squad number22Player nameDenholm
    Average rating

    6.27

  9. Squad number3Player nameKingsley
    Average rating

    6.11

  10. Squad number11Player nameOda
    Average rating

    5.94

  11. Squad number9Player nameShankland
    Average rating

    5.67

  12. Squad number30Player nameTagawa
    Average rating

    5.62

  13. Squad number13Player nameAtkinson
    Average rating

    5.61

  14. Squad number21Player nameSibbick
    Average rating

    5.47

  15. Squad number17Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    5.20

  16. Squad number14Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    5.19

Kilmarnock

  1. Squad number5Player nameMayo
    Average rating

    6.56

  2. Squad number17Player nameFindlay
    Average rating

    6.25

  3. Squad number23Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    6.03

  4. Squad number9Player nameVassell
    Average rating

    5.96

  5. Squad number6Player nameDeas
    Average rating

    5.90

  6. Squad number10Player nameKennedy
    Average rating

    5.73

  7. Squad number1Player nameDennis
    Average rating

    5.70

  8. Squad number8Player nameLyons
    Average rating

    5.46

  9. Squad number11Player nameArmstrong
    Average rating

    5.41

  10. Squad number12Player nameWatson
    Average rating

    5.33

  11. Squad number16Player nameMagennis
    Average rating

    5.08

  12. Squad number3Player nameNdaba
    Average rating

    4.92

  13. Squad number7Player nameMcKenzie
    Average rating

    4.84

  14. Squad number22Player nameDonnelly
    Average rating

    4.27

Line-ups

Hearts

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 28Clark
  • 13AtkinsonBooked at 55minsSubstituted forSibbickat 78'minutes
  • 2Kent
  • 15Rowles
  • 3Kingsley
  • 14DevlinBooked at 40minsSubstituted forDenholmat 68'minutes
  • 5Haring
  • 11OdaSubstituted forForrestat 78'minutes
  • 9ShanklandBooked at 30mins
  • 51LowrySubstituted forBoyceat 59'minutes
  • 30TagawaSubstituted forVargasat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Nieuwenhof
  • 10Boyce
  • 12McGovern
  • 16Halliday
  • 17Forrest
  • 21Sibbick
  • 22Denholm
  • 54Wilson
  • 77Vargas

Kilmarnock

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Dennis
  • 5Mayo
  • 6Deas
  • 17Findlay
  • 11ArmstrongBooked at 67minsSubstituted forDonnellyat 90+2'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8LyonsBooked at 85mins
  • 12Watson
  • 16MagennisSubstituted forMcKenzieat 89'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 3Ndaba
  • 10Kennedy
  • 23WatkinsSubstituted forVassellat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7McKenzie
  • 9Vassell
  • 14Sanders
  • 15Murray
  • 18Cameron
  • 19Davies
  • 20O'Hara
  • 22Donnelly
  • 31Polworth
Referee:
David Dickinson
Attendance:
18,455

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamKilmarnock
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home8
Away15
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 0, Kilmarnock 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 0, Kilmarnock 0.

  3. Booking

    Liam Donnelly (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Frankie Kent (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Liam Donnelly (Kilmarnock).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Lewis Mayo.

  7. Booking

    Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Aidan Denholm (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Liam Donnelly replaces Daniel Armstrong.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephen Kingsley.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Rory McKenzie replaces Kyle Magennis.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kenneth Vargas (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Liam Boyce.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Daniel Armstrong.

  15. Booking

    Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Aidan Denholm (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock).

  18. Post update

    Kenneth Vargas (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Mayo (Kilmarnock).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Liam Boyce with a cross.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport