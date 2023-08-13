Match ends, Motherwell 2, Hibernian 1.
Debutant Mika Biereth came off the bench to inspire Motherwell to victory at Fir Park as Hibernian's winless start to the Scottish Premiership continued.
The Arsenal loanee surged down the right and shrugged off Lewis Stevenson to tee up Connor Wilkinson for the breakthrough goal in the second half.
Biereth then latched on to Lennon Miller's ball forward before cleverly fashioning space to drive in a goal of his own with just four minutes left.
It was a deserved victory for Motherwell - who hit the bar through Dan Casey before the break - having slightly edged a bleak opening 65 minutes before Wilkinson's opener.
Hibernian were limp and lifeless throughout, and failed to register a shot on target until the dying minutes, before Casey was penalised for a handball after a VAR check.
Adam Le Fondre smashed in from the spot to set up a nervy final two minutes of stoppage time, but Hibs could not find an equaliser.
Lee Johnson's side looked leggy after their full-blooded exertions in victory against Luzern in Europa Conference League qualifying on Thursday, and they perhaps had an eye on the return leg in Switzerland this week.
But defeat means they have lost their opening two league games and re-affirmed their reputation as a team which struggles to put consistent performances together.
Motherwell, meanwhile, have taken four points so far and have still only lost two matches since Stuart Kettlewell took charge in February, as they extended their unbeaten run to 12 games stretching back to last season.
Player of the match - Mika Biereth
Biereth could be missing piece, Hibs unpredictable - analysis
Motherwell will hope they have found a gem in Biereth, the Dane on loan from Arsenal, as they seek to replace Kevin van Veen's 29 goals from last season.
It's very early days but he looked incredibly strong as he bullied the Hibs defence for both goals, finishing neatly for his own strike after bumping off Will Fish, while doing the same to Stevenson for the opener.
Kettlewell has built a strong unit who are difficult to beat, but the difference between kicking on and trying to finish in the top half this season will be goals. If Biereth can provide them then it could be a fine season.
As for Hibs, their baffling inconsistency continues. On Thursday against a strong Luzern side they were full of intensity, smart pressing, and aggressive attacking play.
At Fir Park they barely created a thing. Their expected goals rating barely reached 0.1 before the penalty.
Johnson wanted to make more changes to his team but injuries forced his hand slightly, as he changed system again to match Motherwell's back three.
Martin Boyle being unable to play 90 minutes every game is also a hindrance as he makes his way back from a long-term knee injury. But those factors aside, Hibs are crying out for consistency of selection and formation as they try to build cohesion and reliability.
As it is it would be no surprise if they get the job done against Luzern on Thursday, before stumbling yet again in the League Cup next weekend.
What's next?
The league takes a break already as the Viaplay Cup last 16 takes centre stage. Motherwell are away to St Mirren on Saturday (15:00 BST), while Hibs play Luzern on Thursday (19:45) before hosting Raith Rovers on Sunday (14:00).
Line-ups
Motherwell
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Kelly
- 16McGinn
- 5Mugabi
- 15Casey
- 2O'Donnell
- 8SlatterySubstituted forZdravkovskiat 87'minutes
- 38Miller
- 7SpittalBooked at 90mins
- 77Souaré
- 99WilkinsonSubstituted forObikaat 80'minutes
- 14BairSubstituted forBierethat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Lamie
- 9Obika
- 11Efford
- 13Oxborough
- 17Zdravkovski
- 19McGinley
- 20Blaney
- 24Biereth
- 30Ferrie
Hibernian
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Marshall
- 5Fish
- 4Hanlon
- 16StevensonSubstituted forMelkersenat 86'minutes
- 2MillerBooked at 37minsSubstituted forMegwaat 87'minutes
- 14JeggoBooked at 60minsSubstituted forHendersonat 71'minutes
- 6LevittSubstituted forBoyleat 45'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 11NewellBooked at 68mins
- 21Obita
- 23Doidge
- 9VenteSubstituted forLe Fondreat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Boyle
- 18Henderson
- 19Le Fondre
- 20Melkersen
- 25Boruc
- 26Harbottle
- 28Delferrière
- 40McAllister
- 42Megwa
- Referee:
- Matthew MacDermid
- Attendance:
- 6,262
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away16
