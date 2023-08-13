Close menu
Scottish Premiership
MotherwellMotherwell2HibernianHibernian1

Motherwell 2-1 Hibernian: Mika Biereth grabs goal and assist to seal win

By Thomas DuncanBBC Scotland

Motherwell's Mika Biereth (R) scores to make it 2-0 during a cinch Premiership match between Motherwell and Hibernian at Fir Park, on August 13, 2023, in Motherwell,
Mika Biereth got a goal and an assist from the bench to secure victory for Motherwell

Debutant Mika Biereth came off the bench to inspire Motherwell to victory at Fir Park as Hibernian's winless start to the Scottish Premiership continued.

The Arsenal loanee surged down the right and shrugged off Lewis Stevenson to tee up Connor Wilkinson for the breakthrough goal in the second half.

Biereth then latched on to Lennon Miller's ball forward before cleverly fashioning space to drive in a goal of his own with just four minutes left.

It was a deserved victory for Motherwell - who hit the bar through Dan Casey before the break - having slightly edged a bleak opening 65 minutes before Wilkinson's opener.

Hibernian were limp and lifeless throughout, and failed to register a shot on target until the dying minutes, before Casey was penalised for a handball after a VAR check.

Adam Le Fondre smashed in from the spot to set up a nervy final two minutes of stoppage time, but Hibs could not find an equaliser.

Lee Johnson's side looked leggy after their full-blooded exertions in victory against Luzern in Europa Conference League qualifying on Thursday, and they perhaps had an eye on the return leg in Switzerland this week.

But defeat means they have lost their opening two league games and re-affirmed their reputation as a team which struggles to put consistent performances together.

Motherwell, meanwhile, have taken four points so far and have still only lost two matches since Stuart Kettlewell took charge in February, as they extended their unbeaten run to 12 games stretching back to last season.

Player of the match - Mika Biereth

Motherwell's Mika Biereth (R) celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 with his teammate Jon Obika during a cinch Premiership match between Motherwell and Hibernian at Fir Park
Biereth was strong and quick after coming off the bench after 55 minutes. His impact swung the game and he took his chance beautifully.

Biereth could be missing piece, Hibs unpredictable - analysis

Motherwell will hope they have found a gem in Biereth, the Dane on loan from Arsenal, as they seek to replace Kevin van Veen's 29 goals from last season.

It's very early days but he looked incredibly strong as he bullied the Hibs defence for both goals, finishing neatly for his own strike after bumping off Will Fish, while doing the same to Stevenson for the opener.

Kettlewell has built a strong unit who are difficult to beat, but the difference between kicking on and trying to finish in the top half this season will be goals. If Biereth can provide them then it could be a fine season.

As for Hibs, their baffling inconsistency continues. On Thursday against a strong Luzern side they were full of intensity, smart pressing, and aggressive attacking play.

At Fir Park they barely created a thing. Their expected goals rating barely reached 0.1 before the penalty.

Johnson wanted to make more changes to his team but injuries forced his hand slightly, as he changed system again to match Motherwell's back three.

Martin Boyle being unable to play 90 minutes every game is also a hindrance as he makes his way back from a long-term knee injury. But those factors aside, Hibs are crying out for consistency of selection and formation as they try to build cohesion and reliability.

As it is it would be no surprise if they get the job done against Luzern on Thursday, before stumbling yet again in the League Cup next weekend.

What's next?

The league takes a break already as the Viaplay Cup last 16 takes centre stage. Motherwell are away to St Mirren on Saturday (15:00 BST), while Hibs play Luzern on Thursday (19:45) before hosting Raith Rovers on Sunday (14:00).

Line-ups

Motherwell

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Kelly
  • 16McGinn
  • 5Mugabi
  • 15Casey
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 8SlatterySubstituted forZdravkovskiat 87'minutes
  • 38Miller
  • 7SpittalBooked at 90mins
  • 77Souaré
  • 99WilkinsonSubstituted forObikaat 80'minutes
  • 14BairSubstituted forBierethat 55'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Lamie
  • 9Obika
  • 11Efford
  • 13Oxborough
  • 17Zdravkovski
  • 19McGinley
  • 20Blaney
  • 24Biereth
  • 30Ferrie

Hibernian

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Marshall
  • 5Fish
  • 4Hanlon
  • 16StevensonSubstituted forMelkersenat 86'minutes
  • 2MillerBooked at 37minsSubstituted forMegwaat 87'minutes
  • 14JeggoBooked at 60minsSubstituted forHendersonat 71'minutes
  • 6LevittSubstituted forBoyleat 45'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 11NewellBooked at 68mins
  • 21Obita
  • 23Doidge
  • 9VenteSubstituted forLe Fondreat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Boyle
  • 18Henderson
  • 19Le Fondre
  • 20Melkersen
  • 25Boruc
  • 26Harbottle
  • 28Delferrière
  • 40McAllister
  • 42Megwa
Referee:
Matthew MacDermid
Attendance:
6,262

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home10
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home14
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Motherwell 2, Hibernian 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Motherwell 2, Hibernian 1.

  3. Post update

    Dan Casey (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Adam Le Fondre (Hibernian).

  5. Booking

    Blair Spittal (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Blair Spittal (Motherwell).

  7. Post update

    Adam Le Fondre (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Lennon Miller (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Adam Le Fondre (Hibernian).

  10. Post update

    Goal! Motherwell 2, Hibernian 1. Adam Le Fondre (Hibernian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  11. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Hibernian.

  12. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Dan Casey (Motherwell) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Obita with a cross.

  14. Booking

    Martin Boyle (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Davor Zdravkovski (Motherwell).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Davor Zdravkovski replaces Callum Slattery.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Kanayo Megwa replaces Lewis Miller.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Elias Melkersen replaces Lewis Stevenson.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Motherwell 2, Hibernian 0. Mika Biereth (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a fast break.

  20. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

