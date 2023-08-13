Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Mika Biereth got a goal and an assist from the bench to secure victory for Motherwell

Debutant Mika Biereth came off the bench to inspire Motherwell to victory at Fir Park as Hibernian's winless start to the Scottish Premiership continued.

The Arsenal loanee surged down the right and shrugged off Lewis Stevenson to tee up Connor Wilkinson for the breakthrough goal in the second half.

Biereth then latched on to Lennon Miller's ball forward before cleverly fashioning space to drive in a goal of his own with just four minutes left.

It was a deserved victory for Motherwell - who hit the bar through Dan Casey before the break - having slightly edged a bleak opening 65 minutes before Wilkinson's opener.

Hibernian were limp and lifeless throughout, and failed to register a shot on target until the dying minutes, before Casey was penalised for a handball after a VAR check.

Adam Le Fondre smashed in from the spot to set up a nervy final two minutes of stoppage time, but Hibs could not find an equaliser.

Lee Johnson's side looked leggy after their full-blooded exertions in victory against Luzern in Europa Conference League qualifying on Thursday, and they perhaps had an eye on the return leg in Switzerland this week.

But defeat means they have lost their opening two league games and re-affirmed their reputation as a team which struggles to put consistent performances together.

Motherwell, meanwhile, have taken four points so far and have still only lost two matches since Stuart Kettlewell took charge in February, as they extended their unbeaten run to 12 games stretching back to last season.

Player of the match - Mika Biereth

Biereth was strong and quick after coming off the bench after 55 minutes. His impact swung the game and he took his chance beautifully.

Biereth could be missing piece, Hibs unpredictable - analysis

Motherwell will hope they have found a gem in Biereth, the Dane on loan from Arsenal, as they seek to replace Kevin van Veen's 29 goals from last season.

It's very early days but he looked incredibly strong as he bullied the Hibs defence for both goals, finishing neatly for his own strike after bumping off Will Fish, while doing the same to Stevenson for the opener.

Kettlewell has built a strong unit who are difficult to beat, but the difference between kicking on and trying to finish in the top half this season will be goals. If Biereth can provide them then it could be a fine season.

As for Hibs, their baffling inconsistency continues. On Thursday against a strong Luzern side they were full of intensity, smart pressing, and aggressive attacking play.

At Fir Park they barely created a thing. Their expected goals rating barely reached 0.1 before the penalty.

Johnson wanted to make more changes to his team but injuries forced his hand slightly, as he changed system again to match Motherwell's back three.

Martin Boyle being unable to play 90 minutes every game is also a hindrance as he makes his way back from a long-term knee injury. But those factors aside, Hibs are crying out for consistency of selection and formation as they try to build cohesion and reliability.

As it is it would be no surprise if they get the job done against Luzern on Thursday, before stumbling yet again in the League Cup next weekend.

What's next?

The league takes a break already as the Viaplay Cup last 16 takes centre stage. Motherwell are away to St Mirren on Saturday (15:00 BST), while Hibs play Luzern on Thursday (19:45) before hosting Raith Rovers on Sunday (14:00).

Player of the match Biereth Mika Biereth with an average of 9.06 Motherwell Motherwell Motherwell

Hibernian Hibernian Hibernian Motherwell Avg Squad number 24 Player name Biereth Average rating 9.06 Squad number 17 Player name Zdravkovski Average rating 7.14 Squad number 38 Player name Miller Average rating 7.10 Squad number 99 Player name Wilkinson Average rating 6.75 Squad number 8 Player name Slattery Average rating 6.44 Squad number 9 Player name Obika Average rating 6.44 Squad number 14 Player name Bair Average rating 6.42 Squad number 15 Player name Casey Average rating 6.27 Squad number 77 Player name Souaré Average rating 6.21 Squad number 16 Player name McGinn Average rating 6.18 Squad number 7 Player name Spittal Average rating 6.16 Squad number 2 Player name O'Donnell Average rating 6.11 Squad number 1 Player name Kelly Average rating 5.81 Squad number 5 Player name Mugabi Average rating 5.76 Hibernian Avg Squad number 19 Player name Le Fondre Average rating 5.75 Squad number 10 Player name Boyle Average rating 5.23 Squad number 42 Player name Megwa Average rating 5.04 Squad number 20 Player name Melkersen Average rating 4.97 Squad number 18 Player name Henderson Average rating 4.38 Squad number 16 Player name Stevenson Average rating 4.22 Squad number 2 Player name Miller Average rating 3.85 Squad number 5 Player name Fish Average rating 3.73 Squad number 23 Player name Doidge Average rating 3.72 Squad number 4 Player name Hanlon Average rating 3.70 Squad number 14 Player name Jeggo Average rating 3.59 Squad number 1 Player name Marshall Average rating 3.59 Squad number 6 Player name Levitt Average rating 3.58 Squad number 11 Player name Newell Average rating 3.42 Squad number 21 Player name Obita Average rating 3.34 Squad number 9 Player name Vente Average rating 3.17