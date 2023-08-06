Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Spanish side Celta Vigo are closing in on Celtic defender Carl Starfelt with a permanent transfer being agreed this weekend. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Joining Vigo, coached by Rafa Benitez, would allow Carl Starfelt to be nearer partner Jacynta Galabadaarachchi, who left Celtic Women for Lisbon club Sporting. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Celtic are in the queue for Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle, while Wolves are keen on a loan move for the 21-year-old. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Brendan Rodgers has flung open the door for David Turnbull to sign a new Celtic deal following his impressive performance against Ross County. (The Herald On Sunday) external-link

David Turnbull wants a new Celtic contract but Brendan Rodgers lays down challenge before making an offer. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Torino are interested in a move for Celtic teenager Rocco Vata, according to Italian outlet Tuttomercato. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Dundee manager Tony Docherty has confirmed interest in taking Everton midfielder Tyler Onyango on loan after St Johnstone decided against a move for the 20-year-old. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Rangers midfielder Alex Lowry turned down other clubs in England and Scotland to join Hearts on loan, says Tynecastle head coach Frankie McAvoy. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Reports in Saudi Arabia suggest Jota will be sent out on loan by Al-Ittihad just weeks after his £25m move from Celtic to make space in their squad for another marquee signing. (Scottish Sun) external-link

West Ham will need to part with £40m to sign Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay from Manchester United. (Football Insider) external-link