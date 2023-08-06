Bali Mumba's fine individual goal put Plymouth Argyle 2-1 up against Huddersfield

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher says record signings Bali Mumba and Morgan Whittaker could prove to be bargains if they keep performing well.

The pair joined Argyle permanently for joint club-record £1m fees last month after successful loans last season.

Mumba scored a fine individual goal and Whittaker also found the net in the 3-1 win over Huddersfield.

"They're really young and I still think they've got loads of room to develop and get better," Schumacher said.

"Who knows where it's going to go? If they play well, we'll be successful as a team, and if we're successful as team then their value's only going to go up."

Including pre-season matches, Whittaker has scored five goals in his last five Argyle games, having also netted in his last while on loan in January.

Mumba was a threat for much of the game against Huddersfield, playing in a more advanced role as Schumacher adopted a four-man defence for the first time under his leadership.

"We've seen how good they were last year, I believe that they've got the quality to step into this division and show their attributes and play with confidence," he added.

"I think once they get that backing from me and the coaching staff they go out and express themselves.

"Bali wasn't perfect today, but when he gets his moment and when he gets that one v one situation, he trusts himself to do something.

"They're two brilliant players, and they're only going to make our team better."

Morgan Whittaker put Plymouth Argyle ahead after six minutes

The win saw Plymouth end their first Championship match in more than 13 years with three points having won League One last season.

"It's huge," Schumacher told BBC Sport.

"You just want to get your first win on the board in any league, that's what everybody tries for, you don't want it to go three, four or five games without winning.

"We've managed to do that, I think the players will grow in confidence from it.

"They knew that that was the kind of game that you're going to get, it wasn't free flowing, it was a battle for large parts of it, but we stood up to that, we competed and then we showed the quality in the moments that we needed to."