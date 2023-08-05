Irish Premiership: Warren Feeney's Glentoran grab last-gasp victory as promoted Loughgall open with win
Last updated on .From the section Irish
A 98th-minute Jay Donnelly goal gave Glentoran manager Warren Feeney a dramatic winning start in the Irish Premiership as they beat Glenavon 1-0.
Seven minutes of injury-time had been added on at Mourneview Park before Donnelly's last-gasp winner.
Newly-promoted Loughgall got their top-flight campaign off to a stunning start with a 3-0 away win over Newry City.
Two Caolan Loughran goals either side of a Nathaniel Ferris penalty won it for The Villagers.
Newry had Thomas Lockhart sent off in the closing stages for a late stamp on Ally Teggart, who had slid in on Lockhart with a heavy tackle.
The new Irish Premiership campaign kicked off on Friday night as Coleraine came from behind to beat derby rivals Balymena United 2-1 thanks to two goals from Matthew Shevlin.
More to follow.