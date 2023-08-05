Close menu

West Ham United thrashed in friendly; Andre Onana lobbed from 50 yards in Manchester United win

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

West Ham manager David Moyes

West Ham were thrashed 4-0 by Bayer Leverkusen in their final pre-season friendly, while new Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana was lobbed from the centre circle against RC Lens.

Growing unease among fans about West Ham's lack of signings will only have been heightened by their side's defeat.

There is understood to be a difference of opinion between manager David Moyes and technical director Tim Steidten.

A total of 13 Premier League teams were in pre-season action on Saturday.

The thrashing by German side Leverkusen - who were 3-0 up at half-time - will increase the scrutiny on Moyes' side before next Saturday's first league game at Bournemouth.

Moyes is thought to favour established Premier League players, such as James Ward-Prowse, Chelsea's Conor Gallagher and Manchester United duo Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay.

However, West Ham believe they are too expensive and Steidten has suggested other options.

The Hammers believe any tensions that do exist will settle down once the season starts, but results like this will increase the demand to spend some of the £105m raised from the sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal last month.

Talks are thought to be at an advanced stage over signing Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez, who was outstanding in Mexico's Gold Cup final triumph against Panama in Los Angeles earlier this month, although no deal has been finalised yet.

Rashford shines as Man Utd overcome Lens

Andre Onana scrambles in vain to keep out Lens' opener
Manchester United keeper Andre Onana was lobbed from 50 yards but his side turned things around in a 3-1 win

Marcus Rashford was on target for Manchester United as Erik ten Hag's side came from behind to record a 3-1 success against Ligue 1 outfit Lens at Old Trafford.

A missed chance by Mason Mount and fellow new signing Onana being caught off his line from halfway for Lens' opener did not bode well.

However, in fairness to the Cameroon keeper, he was exposed by Diogo Dalot needlessly giving the ball away in his own half, which gave Florian Sotoca the chance to chip home from 50 yards.

Rashford led the revival, finishing off a fine Antony pass to bring a strong United starting line-up level, before the Brazilian winger put them in front from Alejandro Garnacho's assist.

New signing Rasmus Hojlund was introduced to a 57,802 crowd before kick-off but Rashford showed United have one striker in form, powering the header that deflected in off Casemiro to complete the victory.

Ten Hag's side complete their pre-season campaign against Athletic Bilbao in Dublin on Sunday.

Comments

Join the conversation

83 comments

  • Comment posted by Anamur, today at 16:31

    Hardly a roundup! Anyone else playing !

  • Comment posted by Rhino79, today at 16:28

    Onana......what's my name

    (And distance from my own goal line)

  • Comment posted by john, today at 16:25

    Nothing to report about United playing a meaningless friendly against a second rate team from a poor league...

  • Comment posted by New to Mossley Hill, today at 16:24

    Onana…….oh Noooooo! 😂

  • Comment posted by New to Mossley Hill, today at 16:23

    I bet Maguire had a little smirk on his face when the “best keeper in Europe” got lobbed from the centre circle

    • Reply posted by ddt, today at 16:25

      ddt replied:
      He’s got a long way to go to catch up with the mistakes Maguires made

  • Comment posted by Jms2012, today at 16:23

    Onana Oops

  • Comment posted by Happy Hammer, today at 16:21

    Another tough league campaign ahead for West Ham, no investment in a team that was held together by Rice last season, very bad management.

    • Reply posted by Get the miles in, today at 16:24

      Get the miles in replied:
      West Ham need to invest in more French and German players to be a top English football team.

  • Comment posted by Abubakar , today at 16:21

    I'm not convinced about Onana's abilities.

    • Reply posted by allmat, today at 16:26

      allmat replied:
      Good job u are not the manager then.

  • Comment posted by Get the miles in, today at 16:20

    Good to see an English football player getting a game at this level.

  • Comment posted by Blue Andy, today at 16:18

    Just seen Mount's miss....hilarious!

    • Reply posted by Mr Facts, today at 16:21

      Mr Facts replied:
      Micky Mount

  • Comment posted by radar, today at 16:14

    Moyes choices show he hasn’t learned from last season. Steady ok workmanlike players are not what’s needed. The odd flashes from Behrami and Fornals were just too rare last year. Antonio can’t keep working like he does for a season and Scamacca gone so we need goal scorer.

    • Reply posted by David Mckinnon , today at 16:16

      David Mckinnon replied:
      You stayed up didn’t you? , surely you’re not expecting anything else?

  • Comment posted by Display Name, today at 16:14

    What does this have to do with Ryan Reynolds Wrexham? I thought this was the BBC? What did he have at half time?! I need to know!

  • Comment posted by New to Mossley Hill, today at 16:14

    £60m Mason Mount missing an open goal from 7 yards too 😂😂

  • Comment posted by Shillings575, today at 16:13

    A LOT of lower table teams have not recruited yet this summer so it's hard to tell who will be struggling the most. We will get a better idea by November.

    • Reply posted by minto31, today at 16:18

      minto31 replied:
      I start taking a real interest in the tables about ten games in.

  • Comment posted by New to Mossley Hill, today at 16:13

    Lobbed from the centre circle on his OT debut, I cannot wait to read the excuses from a certain someone

  • Comment posted by mollboy, today at 16:10

    Must be time for Moyes to go, hammers are total rubbish, again, been the same for 2 years now.

    • Reply posted by John, today at 16:21

      John replied:
      When was the last time they won a trophy?

  • Comment posted by Gigsaw Soljier5, today at 16:10

    i find it funny that they talk about them losing to bayer leverkusen as if leverkusen aren't a strong team?? that said moyes going after the rejects can't end well

  • Comment posted by shaun, today at 16:09

    Did Maguire give Onana an earful?

  • Comment posted by blues1959, today at 16:06

    Unfortunately we were totally outclassed!!

  • Comment posted by BlueFox, today at 16:02

    It's not looking good for WHU but Luton, Sheffield United and Burnley will keep them up

    • Reply posted by radar, today at 16:15

      radar replied:
      I think Burnley will finish above WHU.

