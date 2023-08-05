Last updated on .From the section Football

Luke Campbell's missed penalty in the first half did not help Jersey Bulls' cause

Jersey Bulls will face Sittingbourne in a replay after a 0-0 draw in their FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round tie.

The islanders' best chance fell to Luke Campbell, but the defender blazed a 38th-minute penalty over the bar after a handball in the Sittingbourne box.

Jersey's top scorer from last season Lorne Bickley had three good efforts after the break, but was twice denied by excellent saves from Bobby Mason.

Jersey will have to travel to Sittingbourne for the replay as FA Cup rules on island sides stipulate that mainland-based clubs can opt to not travel to the island for replays.

Jersey Bulls returned to the FA Cup this season after pulling out last year - they reached the third qualifying round in the 2021-22 season.